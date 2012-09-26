20 Natural Remedies To Deal With Body Odour

Body odour can be a real challenge for many of us, especially in hot weather. Our body odour can make us very conscious. People who sweat a lot generally tend to face this issue. People with high fat levels, people who eat spicy food and people with certain medical conditions can be susceptible to body odour. It also depends on factors like diet, health and gender. [1] Body odour can occur in places like armpits, feet, genitals, groin etc.

Contrary to the popular belief, body odour isn't caused due to the bacteria growing on our skin. Body odour occurs when that bacteria break the proteins present in the sweat into various acids. [2]

There are many deodorants available in the market. But, these can be effective for only a few hours. They also end up making your armpits dark. Luckily for us, there are various home remedies that can help us get rid of this issue and that too in a very natural manner.

Natural Remedies To Tackle Body Odour

1. Baking soda

Baking soda has antibacterial properties [3] that will kill the bacteria that cause body odour. Baking soda can also absorb moisture and hence helps by controlling the sweat.

Ingredients

1 tbsp baking soda

A few drops of water

How to use

Take the baking soda in a bowl.

Mix water into the bowl to make a paste.

Apply the paste on your odour-prone areas like underarms and feet.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat dry.

2. Lemon juice

Lemon juice helps to reduce the pH level of the body and prevent the growth of bacteria. [4]

Ingredient

1 lemon

How to use

Cut the lemon into half.

Take the lemon and rub it on your armpits.

Leave it until it dries.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Note: In case of sensitive skin, make sure to dilute the lemon juice by adding a few drops of water and apply this diluted lemon juice on the underarms.

3. Witch hazel

Witch hazel helps to reduce the pH level of the body and hence prevent the growth of odour-causing bacteria. It also acts as a natural astringent that helps in reducing the size of the pores and hence reduce the sweat. [5]

Ingredients

A few drops of witch hazel

A cotton ball

How to use

Take the drops of witch hazel on the cotton ball.

Rub it gently on your underarms after taking bath.

4. Apple cider vinegar

The acidic nature of apple cider vinegar helps to destroy the odour-causing bacteria. It also has antimicrobial properties [6] that prevent the growth of the bacteria.

Ingredients

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

A cotton ball

How to use

Dip the cotton ball in the apple cider vinegar.

Rub it gently on your underarms.

5. Rubbing alcohol

Rubbing alcohol has antibacterial properties [7] that can help in preventing bacterial growth, thereby help in reducing body odour.

Ingredients

A few drops of rubbing alcohol

A cotton pad

How to use

Take the rubbing alcohol on the cotton pad.

Dab it on the underarms.

6. Tomato juice

Tomato has antiseptic properties. The acidic nature of tomato also helps in killing the bacteria. [8] The astringent property of tomato helps in reducing the pores, thereby reducing the sweat.

Ingredient

1 tomato

How to use

Cut the tomato into slices.

Rub the slice on your underarms for a few minutes before taking a shower.

7. Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera is rich in antioxidants. It also has antibacterial properties, [9] thereby helping in reducing body odour.

Ingredient

Aloe vera gel(as required)

How to use

Take some aloe vera gel on your fingertips.

Apply it gently on your underarms.

Leave it overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning.

8. Tea bags

Polyphenols present in tea help fight the odour-causing bacteria.

Ingredients

4 tea bags

2 L water

How to use

Boil the water.

Put the tea bags in the boiling water.

Pour this water in your bath.

Soak in this water for about 15 minutes.

Do this 2-3 times a week for the desired result.

Note: You can put tea bags in your shoes to get rid of smelly shoes.

9. Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil has antibacterial and antiseptic properties [10] that can help kill the odour-causing bacteria.

Ingredients

2 drops tea tree oil

2 tbsp water

How to use

Mix the tea tree oil in water.

Pat the mixture on your underarms.

Use this daily for the desired result.

10. Rosewater

Rosewater has antiseptic properties. It also helps to maintain the pH level of the body. It has astringent properties that help to reduce the pore size, thereby reducing the sweat.

Ingredients

3 tbsp rosewater

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

An empty spray bottle

How to use

Mix the rosewater with apple cider vinegar.

Keep the mixture in a spray bottle.

Spray the mixture on your underarms and other odour-prone areas.

Use this daily for the desired result.

11. Fenugreek tea

Fenugreek is rich in antioxidants. It has antibacterial properties that help to keep the bacteria away.

Ingredients

1 tsp fenugreek seeds

250ml water

How to use

Add the fenugreek seeds to the water.

Boil it till the water is reduced to half.

Drink this tea every morning on an empty stomach.

12. Green tea

Green tea is rich in antioxidants like vitamin E and C, [11] that can help fight free radical damage. It contains tannic acid and can help fight body odour.

Ingredients

A few green tea leaves

Water

How to use

Boil some water in a pot.

Add the leaves into the water.

Let it cool down.

Strain the water to remove the leaves.

Apply the water on the sweat-prone areas of your body.

13. Epsom salt

Epsom salt flushes out the toxins in our body. It has antibacterial properties due to the sulfur [12] present in the salt.

Ingredients

1 cup Epsom salt

Bathwater

How to use

Mix the Epsom salt in your bathwater.

Soak in this water for 15-20 minutes.

Use this on alternate days for the desired result.

14. Neem Leaves

The antibacterial and antiseptic properties of neem help to fight the odour-causing bacteria. [13]

Ingredients

A handful of neem leaves

1 cup of water

How to use

Grind the neem leaves and water to get a paste.

Apply the paste on the sweat-prone areas of the body.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off with warm water.

Use this every day for the desired result.

15. Cornstarch

Cornstarch has antibacterial properties that help keep the bacteria away.

Ingredient

1 tbsp cornstarch powder

How to use

Rub the cornstarch powder on your underarms.

Leave it on.

Use this daily for the desired result.

16. Potato

Potato has antimicrobial properties [14] that help kill the bacteria. It also helps to maintain the pH balance.

Ingredient

1 potato

How to use

Chop the potato into slices.

Rub the slice on your underarms.

Leave it to dry.Use this every day for the desired result.

17. Arrowroot

Arrowroot helps to keep the skin dry. It also has anti-inflammatory properties.

Ingredient

Arrowroot powder

How to use

Apply the powder on the sweat-prone areas of the body.

Leave it on.

Use this every day for the desired result.

18. Garlic

Garlic has antimicrobial and antioxidant properties. [15] It can help you fight body odour.

Ingredient

Garlic as required

How to use

Eat some garlic cloves daily.

19. Coconut oil

Lauric acid present in coconut oil help kill the bacteria [16] , thereby helping you with body odour. It also helps balance the pH level.

Ingredient

Coconut oil as required

How to use

Take some coconut oil on your fingertips.

Gently apply it on your underarms.

Leave it on.

20. Lavender essential oil

Lavender essential oil has antimicrobial properties and hence it helps keep the bacteria away. [17]

Ingredients

4-5 drops of lavender essential oil

1 glass of water

1 empty spray bottle

How to use

Mix the oil drops with the water.

Put the mixture in a spray bottle.

Spray it on the underarms.

Use this twice a day for best results.

Tips To Prevent Body Odour

Take bath daily.

Rub your skin gently, but thoroughly after the bath.

Use an antibacterial soap. Try to avoid chemical-based soap as much as possible.

Exfoliate your skin and especially underarms at least once a week.

Use a deodorant that is long-lasting.

Mind what you eat. Make sure to eat less spicy food and smelly foods.

Include fruits and vegetables in your diet.

Keep your armpits shaven.

Take less stress. Stress can lead you to sweat more and hence lead to body odour.

Drink lots of water.