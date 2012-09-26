20 Natural Remedies To Deal With Body Odour

Body odour can be a real challenge for many of us, especially in hot weather. Our body odour can make us very conscious. People who sweat a lot generally tend to face this issue. People with high fat levels, people who eat spicy food and people with certain medical conditions can be susceptible to body odour. It also depends on factors like diet, health and gender. [1] Body odour can occur in places like armpits, feet, genitals, groin etc.
Contrary to the popular belief, body odour isn't caused due to the bacteria growing on our skin. Body odour occurs when that bacteria break the proteins present in the sweat into various acids. [2]
There are many deodorants available in the market. But, these can be effective for only a few hours. They also end up making your armpits dark. Luckily for us, there are various home remedies that can help us get rid of this issue and that too in a very natural manner.
Natural Remedies To Tackle Body Odour
1. Baking soda
Baking soda has antibacterial properties [3] that will kill the bacteria that cause body odour. Baking soda can also absorb moisture and hence helps by controlling the sweat.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp baking soda
- A few drops of water
How to use
- Take the baking soda in a bowl.
- Mix water into the bowl to make a paste.
- Apply the paste on your odour-prone areas like underarms and feet.
- Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.
- Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat dry.
2. Lemon juice
Lemon juice helps to reduce the pH level of the body and prevent the growth of bacteria. [4]
Ingredient
- 1 lemon
How to use
- Cut the lemon into half.
- Take the lemon and rub it on your armpits.
- Leave it until it dries.
- Rinse it off with lukewarm water.
Note: In case of sensitive skin, make sure to dilute the lemon juice by adding a few drops of water and apply this diluted lemon juice on the underarms.
3. Witch hazel
Witch hazel helps to reduce the pH level of the body and hence prevent the growth of odour-causing bacteria. It also acts as a natural astringent that helps in reducing the size of the pores and hence reduce the sweat. [5]
Ingredients
- A few drops of witch hazel
- A cotton ball
How to use
- Take the drops of witch hazel on the cotton ball.
- Rub it gently on your underarms after taking bath.
4. Apple cider vinegar
The acidic nature of apple cider vinegar helps to destroy the odour-causing bacteria. It also has antimicrobial properties [6] that prevent the growth of the bacteria.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- A cotton ball
How to use
- Dip the cotton ball in the apple cider vinegar.
- Rub it gently on your underarms.
5. Rubbing alcohol
Rubbing alcohol has antibacterial properties [7] that can help in preventing bacterial growth, thereby help in reducing body odour.
Ingredients
- A few drops of rubbing alcohol
- A cotton pad
How to use
- Take the rubbing alcohol on the cotton pad.
- Dab it on the underarms.
6. Tomato juice
Tomato has antiseptic properties. The acidic nature of tomato also helps in killing the bacteria. [8] The astringent property of tomato helps in reducing the pores, thereby reducing the sweat.
Ingredient
- 1 tomato
How to use
- Cut the tomato into slices.
- Rub the slice on your underarms for a few minutes before taking a shower.
7. Aloe vera gel
Aloe vera is rich in antioxidants. It also has antibacterial properties, [9] thereby helping in reducing body odour.
Ingredient
- Aloe vera gel(as required)
How to use
- Take some aloe vera gel on your fingertips.
- Apply it gently on your underarms.
- Leave it overnight.
- Rinse it off in the morning.
8. Tea bags
Polyphenols present in tea help fight the odour-causing bacteria.
Ingredients
- 4 tea bags
- 2 L water
How to use
- Boil the water.
- Put the tea bags in the boiling water.
- Pour this water in your bath.
- Soak in this water for about 15 minutes.
- Do this 2-3 times a week for the desired result.
Note: You can put tea bags in your shoes to get rid of smelly shoes.
9. Tea tree oil
Tea tree oil has antibacterial and antiseptic properties [10] that can help kill the odour-causing bacteria.
Ingredients
- 2 drops tea tree oil
- 2 tbsp water
How to use
- Mix the tea tree oil in water.
- Pat the mixture on your underarms.
- Use this daily for the desired result.
10. Rosewater
Rosewater has antiseptic properties. It also helps to maintain the pH level of the body. It has astringent properties that help to reduce the pore size, thereby reducing the sweat.
Ingredients
- 3 tbsp rosewater
- 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- An empty spray bottle
How to use
- Mix the rosewater with apple cider vinegar.
- Keep the mixture in a spray bottle.
- Spray the mixture on your underarms and other odour-prone areas.
- Use this daily for the desired result.
11. Fenugreek tea
Fenugreek is rich in antioxidants. It has antibacterial properties that help to keep the bacteria away.
Ingredients
- 1 tsp fenugreek seeds
- 250ml water
How to use
- Add the fenugreek seeds to the water.
- Boil it till the water is reduced to half.
- Drink this tea every morning on an empty stomach.
12. Green tea
Green tea is rich in antioxidants like vitamin E and C, [11] that can help fight free radical damage. It contains tannic acid and can help fight body odour.
Ingredients
- A few green tea leaves
- Water
How to use
- Boil some water in a pot.
- Add the leaves into the water.
- Let it cool down.
- Strain the water to remove the leaves.
- Apply the water on the sweat-prone areas of your body.
13. Epsom salt
Epsom salt flushes out the toxins in our body. It has antibacterial properties due to the sulfur [12] present in the salt.
Ingredients
- 1 cup Epsom salt
- Bathwater
How to use
- Mix the Epsom salt in your bathwater.
- Soak in this water for 15-20 minutes.
- Use this on alternate days for the desired result.
14. Neem Leaves
The antibacterial and antiseptic properties of neem help to fight the odour-causing bacteria. [13]
Ingredients
- A handful of neem leaves
- 1 cup of water
How to use
- Grind the neem leaves and water to get a paste.
- Apply the paste on the sweat-prone areas of the body.
- Leave it on until it dries.
- Rinse it off with warm water.
- Use this every day for the desired result.
15. Cornstarch
Cornstarch has antibacterial properties that help keep the bacteria away.
Ingredient
- 1 tbsp cornstarch powder
How to use
- Rub the cornstarch powder on your underarms.
- Leave it on.
- Use this daily for the desired result.
16. Potato
Potato has antimicrobial properties [14] that help kill the bacteria. It also helps to maintain the pH balance.
Ingredient
- 1 potato
How to use
- Chop the potato into slices.
- Rub the slice on your underarms.
- Leave it to dry.Use this every day for the desired result.
17. Arrowroot
Arrowroot helps to keep the skin dry. It also has anti-inflammatory properties.
Ingredient
- Arrowroot powder
How to use
- Apply the powder on the sweat-prone areas of the body.
- Leave it on.
- Use this every day for the desired result.
18. Garlic
Garlic has antimicrobial and antioxidant properties. [15] It can help you fight body odour.
Ingredient
- Garlic as required
How to use
- Eat some garlic cloves daily.
19. Coconut oil
Lauric acid present in coconut oil help kill the bacteria [16] , thereby helping you with body odour. It also helps balance the pH level.
Ingredient
- Coconut oil as required
How to use
- Take some coconut oil on your fingertips.
- Gently apply it on your underarms.
- Leave it on.
20. Lavender essential oil
Lavender essential oil has antimicrobial properties and hence it helps keep the bacteria away. [17]
Ingredients
- 4-5 drops of lavender essential oil
- 1 glass of water
- 1 empty spray bottle
How to use
- Mix the oil drops with the water.
- Put the mixture in a spray bottle.
- Spray it on the underarms.
- Use this twice a day for best results.
Tips To Prevent Body Odour
- Take bath daily.
- Rub your skin gently, but thoroughly after the bath.
- Use an antibacterial soap. Try to avoid chemical-based soap as much as possible.
- Exfoliate your skin and especially underarms at least once a week.
- Use a deodorant that is long-lasting.
- Mind what you eat. Make sure to eat less spicy food and smelly foods.
- Include fruits and vegetables in your diet.
- Keep your armpits shaven.
- Take less stress. Stress can lead you to sweat more and hence lead to body odour.
- Drink lots of water.
