Did You Know About Microneedling And Its Amazing Benefits?

With so many beauty treatments flooding the market, it is nearly impossible to keep a track of what is trending these days. Every day we hear about some celebrity undergoing a new beauty or skin treatment which makes us wonder what might these treatments do to our skin, what are its benefits, how long do they last, and lastly do they have any side-effects? One such beauty treatment is microneedling.

Ever heard of the term microneedling? Well, to explain in simple terms, it is a beauty treatment involving needles and promises to offer a number of benefits. Needles and benefits - now that's something interesting, isn't it? Curious to know what these amazing benefits are?

What Is Microneedling?

Also known as the Collagen Induction Therapy, this cosmetic procedure involves the use of derma-pen or derma-rollers - which are basically rollers for the skin. The derma-roller contains really small needles which puncture and prick the skin to make numerous tiny holes in it.

This is done to induce the production of collagen, the protein that keeps our skin healthy and young. The majority of the people who have undergone microneedling claim that the improved production of collagen through the process helped them get rid of various skin problems like dullness, wrinkles, pigmentation, scarring, stretch marks, etc.

But, Is Microneedling For You?

It is always good and advisable to see a medical practitioner before you undergo microneedling or dermarolling. This is because there are certain skin conditions like eczema that show adverse effects after the procedure.

In addition to that, if you're pregnant or have exposed wounds on your skin, please refrain from undergoing the procedure. Schedule a visit with your dermatologist if you're planning to opt for dermarolling.

How Is Microneedling Carried Out?

As discussed above, the process mainly involves the use of a derma-pen or derma-roller to make tiny holes on the topmost layers of the skin. Let's take it step-by-step.

1.) The dermatologist applies a product on the skin to numb the skin and make the process as less painful as possible. It is usually left undisturbed for at least about an hour.

2.) They then roll the derma-roller or pen in different directions, gently over the skin. This creates tiny holes on the skin. These holes are actually very tiny and difficult to spot.

3.) They continue the process for about half an hour or as little or more time as is required depending on your skin conditions.

4.) The skin would most probably have redness or swelling after the treatment and hence, the dermatologist may apply the appropriate product to calm down your skin and reduce the redness.

Our skin is naturally programmed to start repairing as soon as it suffers from wounds or injury. But as we age, the collagen production of our skin slowly decreases - that's why our skin becomes dull and wrinkly as we get older.

Through the process of microneedling, we are basically tricking the skin into producing more collagen. As the skin gets injured and initiates the healing process producing new tissues, collagen and elastin are also produced in larger amounts.

In addition to that, your own plasma (which contains platelets) released during the process accelerates and stimulates the production of collagen and elastin furthermore. The regenerated skin tissue will be firmer, smoother and healthier.

You would have to attend more than two sessions of microneedling to get the optimum results.

What Are The Benefits Of Microneedling?

Apart from the production of collagen and elastin, the process also helps skin serums and products to seep and get absorbed more effectively into the skin, thereby delivering more effective results. Here is a short list of benefits that the process provides you with.

• Treats acne and related scarring

• Reduces wrinkles and fine lines

• Improves skin elasticity

• Improves the skin tone

• Reduces hyperpigmentation

• Treats all types of minor scarring and stretch marks

• Helps treat large pores and sun spots on the skin

Microneedling is primarily carried out on the skin of your face, but there are cases in which the procedure is performed on other parts of the body to treat skin issues.

Can Microneedling Be Done At Home Instead Of Visiting The Doctor?

The short answer is YES. It can be done at home using derma-rollers. But there are certain downsides to it. Since dermatologists are medically qualified and experienced, they will make sure that the procedure is carried out in the most efficient manner and also reduce the risk of injury to your skin, unlike at-home procedure.

Moreover, as compared to commercially available derma-rollers, the needles that dermatologists use are longer and hence penetrate deeper, thereby treating skin conditions more effectively.

The commercial or at-home rollers may be less-painful in comparison to the dermatologist's, but again, that is the reason why commercial ones are not as effective as the professional ones. If you're looking for safe and long-term results, then opt for the professional treatment.

Are There Any Side Effects Or Risks Involved?

Just like any other procedure, there are certain side effects associated with microneedling as well, especially if you have sensitive skin. But taking precautions and consulting your dermatologist will help you keep these at bay.

There are chances that you'll develop an infection or your skin may react in an unexpected manner. If you run the roller or pen on acne or pimples that are still active, you'll most likely spread the infection on to the other parts of the skin.

If your skin is inflamed or broken, or you have skin conditions like eczema, you again run the risk of skin reaction or infection if you perform microneedling. Other side effects may include bruising and peeling of the skin, bleeding, redness, etc.

The redness is actually common and usually disappears after one or two days. In addition to that, you must also protect your skin from the sun for the first few days or until the skin heals after the procedure.

On the whole, the benefits of professionally performed microneedling outweigh the downsides of it. Instead of going for costly skin treatments, you could opt for microneedling which is economical, cost-effective and efficient when it comes to treating unhealthy skin. What's better, it has amazing results and sticks with you for a long time.