What Are Dreadlocks & How To Make Them

Dreadlocks, the Rastafarian hairstyle that has stood the test of time and continues to be a true favourite, is undeniably one of the coolest hairstyles ever.

Be it the models in the fashion shows or trend-setting fashionistas, everyone loves to wear this incredibly cool hairstyle. Nowadays, people all over the world wear this hairstyle.

However, there are many misconceptions surrounding this hairstyle. For instance, a lot of people think that this hairstyle is hard to attain and maintain.

But that is farther from the truth. It is very much possible to create dreadlocks and with regular care, you can easily maintain the hairstyle. However, to make sure that the dreads stay tight and healthy, it is essential to follow a proper hair care routine.

If you've always been curious about this hairstyle and have wanted to try it out, then do read on. As today, we'll let you know what type of hair is best suited for dreadlocks. Also, we've rounded up some of the best methods to make dreadlocks at home.

What Are Dreadlocks?

Dreadlock is a type of hairstyle. In this timeless hairstyle, rope-like strands of hair are formed. This knotted hairstyle has a rich cultural background and is often termed as high-fashion. The messy yet classy look of this hairstyle makes it one of the most popular hairstyles even in today's time.

Which Hair Type Is Suitable For Dreadlocks?

Nowadays, hair stylists can make dreadlocks with any type of hair that is at least 4-5 inches long. However, the one hair type that is most suitable for dreadlocks is coarse. Other than coarse hair type, even naturally curly hair is quite suitable for creating dreadlocks.

With the help of a few tools and hair care products, it is very much possible to turn any type of hair into dreadlocks. However, this type of style is most suitable for people whose hair strands are thick in texture.

How To Make Dreadlocks?

1. The backcombing method

• Wash your hair with a light shampoo that is popular for its residue-free feature. Scrub the scalp area thoroughly to remove dirt and dead skin cells.

• Turn your hair upside down and blow dry for adding volume to your hair.

• Divide your dried hair into various sections. Make sure that all the sections have the same width. If you want thick dreads, then divide hair into big sections.

• Take a section of hair and start backcombing.

• Start from the roots and make your way to the ends of the sections.

• Follow up by twisting the section of hair.

• Apply dread wax to the palm of your hands and rub them against your hair.

• Gently palm roll the section to make sure that the wax gets properly applied to the hair.

• Use the same method in other sections to achieve stunning dreadlocks.

2. The twist and rip method

• Use a comb to divide your tresses into equal sections. Secure the ends by using hair bands.

• Use a light shampoo to wash your hair. Be gentle while scrubbing the scalp area.

• Allow your hair to air dry for a little while.

• Once dried, gently rip each section apart.

• Apply wax to the palm of your hands and rub them against the different sections.

• Palm roll the sections till the desired results are achieved.

• After a month or so, take off the rubber bands and flaunt stunning dreadlocks.

3. The dread braiding method

• Thoroughly wash your hair with a shampoo to remove excess oil and dirt from the scalp area.

• Let your hair dry. Either use a blow dryer or just allow your hair to air dry.

• Divide your hair into various sections. Make sure that all the sections have the same width. Keep the sections in place with the help of a band.

• Gently braid the sections one by one and tie up the ends after doing it. Don't braid aggressively as it could cause breakage.

• Next step involves the use of a good hair wax. Apply the wax to a braid and carefully palm roll it. Move on to the next braid and do the same thing all over again.

Easy and doable, these tried-and-tested methods have been used by numerous people worldwide. So, give any of these methods a try to form dreadlocks that look stunning and add notches to your style quotient.