Waxing v/s Shaving: Which Hair Removal Method Is Better?

We certainly cannot do without hair removals, but what often confuses us is the method of hair removal that we should adopt, isn't it? The hair removal technique that we use should also be kind to our skin, as it doesn't make sense to remove unwanted hair, if we are going to damage our skin in the process.

Waxing, shaving or using depilatory creams are just some of the methods, but none of these hair removal methods are permanent, and you hair will grow back in a couple of weeks.

Therefore, ultimately, it all boils down to this one question of which is the best hair removal method?

While there are depilatory creams to remove unwanted hair, there is always the risk of chemicals being used, and the associated skin allergies. So, the only other two popular options that you could choose from are waxing or shaving.

Here are more details about these two hair removal methods, for you to understand and arrive at a conclusion.

Waxing

Waxing involves application of warm wax to your skin and hair is removed quickly. The advantage being that this process removes the entire hair from its root. Hot waxing can be a little painful, as they may leave some hairs behind, as they break off. If the wax is too hot, you may even get a burn.

Wax hair removal comes in soft and hard consistencies. The hard wax can be applied and removed by the gripping edge of the wax, while the soft wax, although applied in the same way, requires wax removal strips that are smoothed over the applied wax and then you have to pull it away to remove the wax from the skin and to remove the hair from the root in the process.

Waxing exfoliates the skin, as it pulls off the topmost layers of the skin while also pulling out hair from the root. Due to this, waxing can give you a smoother skin, removing hair and dead skin in the process, provided, your skin is not too sensitive.

Shaving

This hair removal method is also not a permanent solution to hair removal, like waxing, and unlike waxing, shaving only cuts the hair off the skin surface. Shaving is the cheapest and easiest method of hair removal. But, it can leave your skin bumpy or even red in colour, if you do not use the razor carefully.

Another aspect to shaving is that as the razor cuts the hair at an angle, it has the tendency to grow inward, especially if your hair is curly. So, if the ingrown hair is not removed, it can make your skin infected.

Waxing Vs Shaving - A Comparison

Shaving Is The Easier Choice

Hot waxing and be painful, and there is the risk of skin burn, if not used carefully. It requires a professional's help and cannot be easily done by you at home. However, for a smooth shaving, all that you need is a razor and some shaving gel. Shaving can be easily done at home.

Waxing Is Long Lasting

Waxing is a long-lasting method in comparison to shaving as it removes hair from the roots. In the course of time, the density of the hair also reduces, and the hair gets a lot finer with waxing. It is also a better exfoliator than shaving as it completely removes dead skin. In the case of shaving, it only removes hair from the surface of the skin, and hence the hair grows back faster.

Waxing Is Expensive, Time Consuming, And Painful

Shaving is an easier and cheaper method of hair removal and it doesn't hurt you at all. The time taken is also much less. Waxing on the other hand is expensive, more time consuming and requires the help of a professional. It requires wax, and wax-removal strips, etc. and is rather painful.

Waxing May Not Be Suitable For All

Waxing may not be suitable for people with skin disorders such as eczema and psoriasis, as although waxing weakens hair growth, the first three months it actually accelerates hair growth, and hence, the need to wax would be even more, thereby leading to hyperpigmentation. Furthermore, if you have a sensitive skin, waxing may not be suitable for your skin, then, shaving is your only choice.

The Bottom Line

While both waxing and shaving are good options for a soft, smooth skin, as you have seen in this article, shaving has an edge over waxing. Waxing seems to be an old, proven formula, but shaving has a lot of positives to offer when it comes to hair removal, which makes shaving a better option (our choice) for getting rid of unwanted hair.