The Ultimate Anti-Wrinkle Eye Serum Recipe Using Natural Oils

Anti-wrinkle eye serums are all the rage these days. Almost all the major companies in the skin care industry have their own line of eye serums. These serums are known to reduce wrinkles around the eyes and help your skin retain moisture.

Aside from that, it can also eliminate puffiness, reduce the noticeability of dark circles, and restore a youthful look in the skin around your eyes.

These serums are available in abundance in the beauty stores. However, they can be a bit pricey and may not fit everyone's beauty budget. Fortunately, anti-wrinkle eye serums can be easily made at home.

And, today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about the ultimate eye serum recipe that can fight off the signs of ageing like crow's feet, dry skin around the eyes, and wrinkles.

For making this serum, you just need to gather a few oils like sweet almond oil, vitamin E oil, etc. These oils are often used as key components in most of the commercial anti-wrinkle eye serums. They offer a multitude of skin benefits including smoothing wrinkles, and reducing puffiness and dark circles.

Here is the recipe you need to follow to create this incredible eye serum:



What You'll Need:

½ teaspoon of sweet almond oil

3 teaspoons of vitamin E oil

3 teaspoons of castor oil

2 teaspoons of jojoba oil

3-4 drops of carrot seed oil

3-4 drops of evening primrose oil

How To Use:

Put all the stated components in a big glass bowl and mix.

Transfer the resulting blend into a glass bottle.

Use a cotton swab to apply this serum to the skin around your eyes.

Maintain caution while applying.

Leave it on for the night.

In the morning wipe it off with a wet washcloth.

How Often:

For visible results, try to use this anti-wrinkle eye serum on a daily basis.

Benefits of Sweet Almond Oil:

• Presence of fatty acids in sweet almond oil can help your skin retain moisture. By doing that, it can effectively reduce the noticeability of crow's feet that occurs on the outer corner of the eye.

• Sweet almond oil contains vitamin E; this vitamin's primary function is to protect the skin from damage caused by harmful UV rays.

• Application of sweet almond oil can also improve the texture of the skin. It makes it soft and smooth.

• This oil is also enriched with vitamin A, a vitamin that can heal chapped skin and prevent irritation.

Benefits Of Vitamin E Oil:

• Vitamin E oil can safeguard your skin from damaging free radicals that cause premature signs of ageing like wrinkles around the eyes.

• This oil contains powerful antioxidants that can soften rough skin while simultaneously provide moisture to the deep layers of the skin.

• It also supports new cell growth and encourages cell regeneration. This leaves your skin looking fresh and youthful.

• Topical application of vitamin E oil can also help you fight off eye puffiness and dark circles.

Benefits Of Castor Oil:

• A traditional remedy for anti-ageing purposes, castor oil contains omega-3 fatty acids that enable it to slow down the ageing process of the skin and allow new skin cells to regenerate.

• A powerhouse of fatty acids, castor oil can easily get absorbed in your skin and give it a major boost of hydration. By doing that, it helps your skin look fresh and radiant.

• The healing properties of castor oil make it a remarkable remedy for treating scars.

Benefits Of Jojoba Oil:

• Jojoba oil is loaded with compounds that can improve your skin's elasticity and reduce the prominence of wrinkles around the eyes.

• This oil can strengthen the skin's barrier and prevent external factors from causing damage. By doing this, it keeps issues like premature signs of ageing at bay.

• Jojoba oil is anti-inflammatory in nature. This property helps it fight off the annoying symptoms of skin conditions like eczema.

Benefits Of Carrot Seed Oil:

• A high content of antioxidants in carrot seed oil makes it one of the best anti-ageing oils in the world.

• Carrot seed oil contains vitamin A and E; both these vitamins can help your skin retain moisture and prevent it from getting dry.

• This oil can also add a protective layer over your skin and safeguard it from the harmful sun rays.

Benefits Of Evening Primrose Oil:

• Evening primrose oil contains gamma-linolenic acid that helps it combat signs of ageing like wrinkles, fine lines, etc.

• It can also effectively treat problems like puffy eyes and dark circles.

• This oil can also be used for a myriad of skin problems like acne and pimples.

Also Read: Coconut Oil And Other Remedies For Treating Under Eye Wrinkles