How Can You Prevent Under-eye Wrinkles?

We cannot deny the fact that the signs of ageing occur first on the skin and eyes. Though it is not possible to avoid ageing, it is surely possible to delay it at least. So, here are some natural remedies for wrinkles under your eyes.

Apart from your age, there are also some factors that lead to the early sign of ageing like pollution, smoking, lifestyle, lack of skin care, etc. Be it whatever, it is something which we cannot hide but can definitely prevent.

There are an umpteen number of skin care products that claim to give you 100% results. But these cannot be trusted completely, as such products contain chemicals that have side effects.

So, here are some homemade remedies that help to cure under-eye wrinkles. Let us see what they are.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil contains vitamin E and antioxidants that help in reducing under-eye wrinkles. One way to reduce under-eye wrinkles is by massaging some coconut oil under the eyes before you go to bed every night.

Another alternative is a mask made of coconut oil and turmeric. Mix 1 tbsp of coconut oil and a pinch of turmeric. Apply the paste on the wrinkles under your eyes and leave it on for 20 minutes. Wash it off with normal water.

Olive Oil

Vitamin E and C contained in olive oil help in treating wrinkles around the eyes. You can apply olive oil every day for treating wrinkles around the eyes. You can also use another alternative with olive oil and lemon juice.

Mix together 1 tbsp of olive oil and 1 teaspoon of fresh lemon juice. Apply this under your eyes and leave it for 15 minutes. After 20 minutes, wash it off in lukewarm water. You can repeat this on alternative days to see better and faster results.

Yogurt

The lactic acid contained in yogurt helps in removing dead skin cells and thus will lead in tightening the skin. You can make yogurt a part of your everyday skin routine to see better results.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp yogurt

1 tbsp honey

Rose water

Method: In a bowl, mix together 1 tbsp of yogurt, 1 tbsp honey and a few drops of rose water. Thoroughly mix all the ingredients well and apply it on the wrinkles under the eyes. Let it stay for 15 minutes and then wash it off with cold water.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has vitamin C and vitamin E that help to maintain a firm skin and also keep the skin hydrated. It nourishes and repairs the skin, thus reducing wrinkles around your eyes.

Cut open an aloe vera leaf and squeeze, in order to take the gel out. Apply this aloe vera gel on to the wrinkles and wash it off after 5 minutes in normal water.

Papaya

Papaya helps in reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines around the eyes. This remedy works fast in reducing the wrinkles.

Cut a papaya into small pieces and make a pulp out of it. Apply this pulp on the wrinkles and wait for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, rinse off in plain water and pat dry.

Green Tea

Green tea has anti-ageing properties that help in reducing the wrinkle lines caused on the skin. It also has antioxidants that help in tightening the skin around your eyes.

Make some green tea and refrigerate it. You can also apply this on your wrinkles or all over your face. This can help in reducing wrinkles on the skin.

Lemon Juice

Lemon juice contains agents that help in tightening the skin under the eyes. Also, it contains vitamin C that prevents free radicals.

Apply lemon juice on the wrinkles around your eyes. Or cut a lemon and dab it on the wrinkles around your eyes. This would help in removing the under-eye wrinkles due to ageing.

Honey

Honey has agents which help in tightening the skin and this helps in brightening the skin. You can either apply raw honey directly under your eyes or mix it with rice flour to get better results.

Rice flour contains antioxidants that hydrate the skin. Mix 1 spoon of rice flour to 1 spoon of honey. If you feel the paste is too tight, you can add more honey to the mixture accordingly. Apply the mask on the wrinkles under your eyes and leave it until it dries, and wash it off. Do this twice a week.

Petroleum Jelly

Found in almost every home, petroleum jelly can prevent sagging skin by hydrating it.

Apply some petroleum jelly on the wrinkles under your eyes and gently massage in a circular motion for up to 5 minutes. Do this once a day before sleep and you can see the difference in a few weeks. However, this remedy is not recommended for acne-prone skin types, as petroleum jelly might increase the production of acne-causing cells.