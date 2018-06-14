Spinach has a lot of health benefits and it makes you strong and keeps you fit. This green leafy vegetable is highly nutritious and it contains a lot of vitamins and antioxidants. The important vitamins are vitamins A, K, C, B1, B2, B6, and E along with omega-3 fatty acids, minerals like manganese, zinc and iron.

You can have spinach in all forms, like raw, cooked, as a salad, as a juice or a smoothie. Spinach helps to cure inflammatory problems and even prevents cancer.

Apart from its health benefit, spinach is amazing for the hair because of its rich source of vitamins A and C. These vitamins help in promoting hair growth and keep the scalp healthy. Our body needs folate (vitamin B) for building red blood cells, so that it can transport oxygen and nutrients to the body and also to the hair follicles.

Deficiency in folate leads to a low oxygen supply, which leads to low red blood cell count and slow hair growth or hair fall. So, add spinach in your everyday diet.

Today, we have four different ways where you can use spinach to boost hair growth. Let's take a look now.

How To Use Spinach For Hair Growth:

1. Spinach And Rosemary Hair Mask:

Rosemary oil and teas are widely used for hair care. Rosemary oil helps to stimulate hair follicles and this, in turn, leads to the growth of longer and stronger hair. It also helps to slow down premature hair loss and premature growth of grey hair.

If you have dry and flaky scalp, rosemary oil is the best remedy for treating dry and flaky scalp. Spinach and rosemary hair mask helps to nourish the hair, stimulates blood circulation, slows down hair fall and reduces dandruff.

Materials Required:

• 3 cups of chopped spinach.

• 2 tablespoons of fresh rosemary leaves.

Procedure:

• Boil three cups of chopped spinach in warm water for about 2-3 minutes.

• Now, in a mixer, blend the cooked spinach until smooth.

• Add 2 tablespoons of fresh rosemary leaves into the spinach paste. Mix them well.

• Apply this mixture on to your scalp and leave it on for 30 minutes.

• Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

• Repeat this procedure 1-2 times in a week for healthy hair.

2. Spinach And Coconut Oil Hair Mask:

Coconut oil helps to enhance the overall health of the hair. The antifungal, antibacterial properties found in coconut helps to get rid of dandruff and keeps the scalp clean. The lauric acid, capric acid and other fatty acids strengthen the roots and strands of the hair and reduce hair breakage.

When you massage coconut oil on your scalp, it boosts blood circulation in the scalp and promotes healthy hair growth. The linoleic acid in coconut oil helps to keep the hair hydrated, improves its elasticity and prevents breakage.

Materials Required:

• Half a cup of chopped spinach

• Half a cup of coconut oil

Procedure:

• Blend half a cup of chopped spinach until it forms a smooth paste.

• In a low flame, heat half a cup of coconut oil and mix the spinach paste.

• Gently massage your scalp with the lukewarm spinach infused oil.

• Leave the oil on your scalp for overnight.

• Wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

• Use this oil three times in a week for hair growth.

3. Spinach And Honey Hair Mask:

Dry and frizzy hair, dandruff on scalp, etc., often hinder hair growth. So, honey and spinach hair mask helps to ward off dry, frizzy hair along with dandruff.

Honey is a natural humectant, meaning it hydrates the scalp and keeps it nourished. The antioxidant properties in honey help to keep the scalp healthy and stimulate hair growth. Since honey is an emollient, it helps to improve the health of scalp and hair follicles.

Materials Required:

• 1 tablespoon of honey

• 1 tablespoon of coconut oil (or any oil of your choice)

• ½ a cup of chopped spinach

Procedure:

• Blend half a cup of chopped spinach and make it into a smooth paste.

• Transfer the spinach paste to a bowl and mix 1 tablespoon of honey and 1 tablespoon of oil. Mix them well.

• Apply this pack all over your scalp and hair and leave it on for 20-30 minutes.

• Wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

• Use this mask 2 times in a week.

4. Spinach Smoothie:

If you are in a hurry and do not want to apply a spinach mask on your hair, then you can opt to drink it. Some people find it hard to digest spinach juice, but when you make it into a smoothie, then wouldn't you like to drink it?

Materials Required:

• 1 cup of chopped spinach

• 1 banana and a small ripe papaya

• 1 cup of milk

Procedure:

• In a blender, add 1 cup of chopped spinach, 1 banana, 1 small ripe papaya, and 1 cup or milk. Blend them well until you get a thick consistency.

• Drink this before breakfast every morning.

• Papaya and banana help in providing you with a glowing skin and spinach helps in hair growth.

With all these super-easy tips and methods of using spinach, managing your hair will be an easy task. No more hair fall, only healthy hair growth - Ladies, take care of those tresses.