Potato Juice Hacks For Beautiful Skin

Fruits and vegetables not only add health and flavour to your food, but each of these are very effective beauty enhancers too.

Did you ever imagine that our common everyday veggie, potato, can help in banishing almost all your skin woes, and contribute towards a healthy glowing skin? Yes, using potato juice on a regular basis on the skin indeed has immense benefits.

Beauty Benefits Of Potato Juice:

When combined with other natural ingredients, potato juice can help in the following ways:

• Helps in skin brightening

• Prevents blemishes

• Treats sunburns

• Prevents premature ageing of skin and wrinkles

• Cures dark circles under the eyes

• Treats puffy eyes

• Cleanses and tones the skin

• Fights acne

To Extract The Potato Juice:

Use organic potatoes that are free of pesticides for beauty recipes. Wash them thoroughly, cut into small pieces. Put them into juicer and extract the juice. If you don't have a juicer, just grate the potatoes and extract the juice by squeezing the grated potato.

How To Use Potato Juice For Skin Care:

Potato juice can be combined with several other skin-friendly natural ingredients to obtain a beautiful glowing skin. Here's how you can do it.

To brighten skin

Mix potato juice with lemon juice in equal quantities. Both potato and lemon have natural bleaching properties and can be excellent in lightening dark skin in a natural way. Apply this mix regularly on the darkened areas of the skin and you will notice the difference.

To remove dark circles

Using potato juice regularly under the eyes has its share of benefits. Potato juice has skin tightening properties, thereby reducing wrinkles and premature ageing. The skin under our eyes is delicate and is often the first to catch a wrinkle. Potato juice can be your ultimate saviour here. Just apply fresh, raw potato juice on the affected under-eye area using cotton balls. Rinse off after 20 minutes with cool water.

As a cleanser

Potato juice can be your natural skin cleanser. Just combine five tsp of potato juice with a tsp of baking soda in a cup of water. Apply it on your skin to cleanse the skin pores.

As an anti-ageing recipe

Potato juice helps in fighting the various signs of ageing like fine lines, wrinkles and dryness. Mix curd and potato juice in equal quantities, and add a tsp of olive oil to make a mask. This helps moisturize your skin and bring about major reduction in the signs of ageing, including dark circles and crow's feet.

To treat puffy eyes

Mix equal amounts of potato juice and cucumber juice. Apply the juice around the skin of your eye and leave it on for 15 minutes. Both potato juice and cucumber juice have a cooling and soothing effect on the skin. Together, they help in freshening the tired eyes too, apart from treating puffy eyes.

To fight acne

Potato juice helps in giving you a clear complexion. Just apply the juice directly on to the blemishes with an ear bud, or use a cotton pad and wipe your face with the juice. Allow it to remain there for five to ten minutes. Potato works as a mild antibacterial agent, and will help kill the acne-causing bacteria.

To treat blemishes

Apply raw potato juice on the pimple scars or the blemish and leave it on for ten to fifteen minutes. Do this regularly. The enzyme called 'catecholase' in potatoes helps in lightening the skin tone and removing scars.

To exfoliate the skin

Just mix 2 tbsp of potato juice with 2 tbsp of lemon juice. Apply it on the skin in gentle circular motions, avoiding the eye area. Allow it to sit for 30 minutes before washing off. The mixture alleviates hyper-pigmentation, reduces inflammation and exfoliates dry skin cells.

To treat oily skin

Take the juice of one potato, and add 1 tsp of lemon juice and a few drops of rose water. Apply with a cotton ball on the face and let it sit for 15 minutes before washing off.

Another good option to treat an oily skin is a combination of juice of one potato with 2 tsp of Multani Mitti (Fuller's earth). Make a paste and apply it over your face. Wait for ten minutes and rinse well.

To treat dry skin

Take the juice of one potato and add a tsp of honey. Apply on your face evenly and allow it to remain for 15 minutes before washing it off. Do this at least thrice a week to see the results.

To moisturize the skin

Mix the juice of a potato with 2 tbsp of olive oil, and a tbsp of honey. Mix thoroughly and apply on the face. Leave it on for 10 minutes and rinse with water. Both olive oil and honey are hydrating elements and they replenish the skin, while the vitamins and minerals in potato leaves you with a healthy skin devoid of fine lines.

To treat suntan

Potato is a wonder remedy to treat sun tan. Just dab potato juice on the affected area and you will feel a cooling and soothing sensation immediately, and your burning sensation and suntan will mellow down soon.

For a wrinkle-free, soft and supple skin

Extract the juice of one potato and mix it with a tsp of milk and a few drops of glycerine. Apply it all over the skin and after 15 minutes, rinse off with water. Use this regularly to notice the difference.

Having said all this, do you still believe that potatoes are only to be used as French fries, or baked chips? Using them in your beauty recipes can also be equally rewarding. Furthermore, they are easily available and affordable, giving you a beautiful skin in the long-run. So, try out some of these potato juice hacks and let us know your feedback.