Manage Curly Hair Easily With These Home Remedies

Flaunting various hairstyles and super pretty hair is a dream that every girl has. However, not all hairstyles suit every face and neither do all hair types require the same kind of hair management techniques.

You would have heard that managing straight hair is comparatively easier than curly hair and who would know it better than people who actually deal with their curly hair on a daily basis.

So, read on to know and understand the tactics by which you can make your curly hair look gorgeous and in-control daily.

Home Remedies That Work Wonders When Trying To Manage Curly Hair

There are certain items that you are sure to have at your home, which you can use to treat and manage curly hair. They have been mentioned here, take a look.

1. Eggs

Curl problems can be instantly addressed with the help of eggs. Considered one of the most popular home remedies to treat curly hair, using eggs can solve your curly hair troubles.

Preparing egg-based mixture: Whisk one egg in a bowl. To this, add about one tablespoon of mayonnaise and about two tablespoons of olive oil. Mix them well. This mixture should then be applied to your hair. Leave it on your hair for around half an hour. Let it remain undisturbed for a good 30 minutes. You can then wash your hair. Preferably use cold water to wash off the mixture from your hair.

This should be done at least once a week. This mixture also serves to prevent and control hair loss, which is especially observed in people who have curly hair. This is due to the presence of protein and biotin in eggs.

Egg proteins are also known to be ideal for strong hair. Deficiency of biotin is attributed to hair loss. Therefore, using the egg mixture (as eggs are rich sources of biotin) is necessary to maintain healthy and strong hair.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar

The best home remedy to manage stubborn curls is apple cider vinegar. This is a natural hair clarifier and grants your hair a gorgeous look and ultimate shine.

Preparation: Take water and apple cider vinegar in equal amounts and mix them well. Shampoo your hair well and then rinse your hair with this mixture. Leave it on your hair for some time (usually around 5 or 10 minutes) and then rinse it again using cold water. This should be done around once or twice every month.

The hair's pH balance is maintained by the solution due to the mild acidic feature of apple cider vinegar. It works great in detangling the hair follicles and is also able to seal the hair cuticles.

3. Beer

Beer has since long found usage in treating curly hair. Although it works as natural nourishment for all sorts of hair types, it is highly in demand by people who possess curly tresses. It is capable of revitalizing the curls and leaves your hair bouncy, apart from soft and shiny. However, ensure that the beer you use is non-alcoholic beer.

To apply it, first wash your hair with normal shampoo and rinse using water. Now, pour beer slowly over your hair. While doing this, ensure that each hair strand is coated well. Leave it as it is for five minutes. The beer this way penetrates into the hair shafts. Finally, rinse your hair with cold water again.

Preferably do it once every two weeks. Beer consists of two primary ingredients - malts (grains) and hops (flowers). These are rich in protein that are able to create a protective sheath around each strand of hair. The other vitamins and proteins that are present in beer also leave your hair thicker and shinier.

4. Avocado

Using avocadoes can leave your curls hydrated and easily manageable.

Preparation: Mash one avocado. Take two tablespoons of yogurt and mix it with the mashed avocado to form a smooth paste. Apply this onto the hair and leave it on for one hour. Rinse and shampoo. This can be done once or twice every week.

Avocadoes are rich in vitamin E. It is known to maintain the cell membranes of the hair follicles. This ensures that the strength of the hair is maintained.

5. Aloe Vera

Curl problems can be easily addressed with the use of aloe vera. It is perfect to leave your curly hair smooth and shiny.

Take fresh aloe vera and massage it onto your hair. Leave it for about 15 minutes. Then, rinse your hair using lukewarm water. This can be used for once or twice per week. Hair loss is prevented, as aloe vera maintains the pH level of the scalp.

6. Hibiscus

Considered a natural remedy for curly hair, hibiscus can set your curls right.

Preparation: Take four of these flowers and a few leaves and grind them using a little amount of water. Apply it to your hair and leave it for twenty minutes. Rinse and shampoo your hair using lukewarm water.

Hibiscus is known to eliminate toxins and it stimulates circulation in the scalp.

7. Oil Massage

Hot oil massages can leave your curls in a highly manageable state. Oil massages can be done using olive oil, almond oil or coconut oil.

After massaging your hair with hot oil, wrap your hair using a warm towel for about one hour and then shampoo your hair. Oil massages increase blood flow to the hair follicles. This strengthens the roots of the hair.