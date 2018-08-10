Is Turmeric Effective In Preventing Underarm Hair Growth?

Underarm hair can be a cause of concern if you love to wear your trendy sleeveless top or sleeveless blouse, especially, during the hot summer months. Even otherwise, removal of underarm hair is an important part of self-hygiene and, a clean underarm devoid of hair, will give you the confidence to flaunt that sleeveless top that you so love to wear. What's more, a clean underarm will help you in keeping body odour at bay.

It is not a must that you visit a spa or use expensive products to remove underarm hair, as it can get quite expensive. Even if you consider purchasing a hair removal cream from the market, or get your hair waxed regularly from a parlour, you may be investing a lot of money in these routine tasks in the long-run. Also, at times, you may just feel bored to visit the spa every other time you need to get your hair shaved.

Now, consider some natural ingredients at home that can work brilliantly in removing unwanted hair at home. Not just that they are harmless and inexpensive, you can do it safely at the comfort of your home, and that makes a lot of difference.

Another point to note here is that, while spa treatments and store-bought creams only help with hair removal, some natural ingredients used at home can also prevent underarm hair growth. It is indeed an added benefit, right? One such natural ingredient that helps in arresting growth of unwanted hair, giving your skin a glow, is turmeric.

In this article, let us look into how turmeric can help you in preventing underarm hair growth, and some precautions to be taken for hair removal at home.

How Does Turmeric Help In Preventing Underarm Hair Growth?

The hair removal method using turmeric is quite popular among women in India. This is because, apart from being antibacterial and anti-inflammatory, there are compounds in this super-spice that helps remove unwanted hair and inhibits growth of hair.

Turmeric is turned into a paste to use it for hair removal. When applied to the skin the paste acts like a mild glue and when wiped off, the hair comes along with it from the roots. It is similar to waxing. Moreover, turmeric has the ability to stop hair growth, so when this process is repeated regularly, the hair gets softer and is eventually dissolved.

How To Use Turmeric To Remove Underarm Hair?

Here are 2 simple recipes that can help you in safely removing underarm hair at home:

Turmeric with milk for removal of fine hair:

Ingredients:

• 3 tsp turmeric

• 1 tsp milk

How to use:

1. Just mix together 3 tsp of organic turmeric powder with 1 tsp of milk, so as to form a thick paste.

2. Spread the paste evenly on the area of hair growth. But, apply the paste in the same direction as that of hair growth.

3. Leave it on for 20 minutes or until dry.

4. Thereafter, use a clean, dry washcloth and remove hair by scrubbing gently in the opposite direction of growth. Use only gently motions to remove the paste.

5. With regular use of turmeric paste, you will notice that your hair grows finer, and takes longer to grow back. Eventually, the hair growth will be stopped.

Turmeric with milk and gram flour for removal of dense hair

Ingredients:

• ½ cup cold milk

• ½ cup gram flour

• 2 tbsp turmeric powder

• 1 tbsp salt

How to use:

1. Combine the ingredients in a small bowl and make a thick paste.

2. Apply the paste over the area where you wish to remove hair.

3. Leave on for 20 minutes

4. Rinse the paste with warm water and pat dry with a clean towel.

How long does it take to show results?

Although the recipe is simple and quick and easy to be done, please remember that just like other permanent hair removal methods, this application should be repeated at least 10 times for the hair follicles to stop growth of hair. But, when it begins to show results, you will notice that you may have to use it less and less frequently.

While turmeric is effective in removing fine hair safely, it may not be very effective in removing dense hair. To remove dense hair, turmeric powder can be mixed with gram flour, or rice or oats, along with milk and used as a thick paste.

Also, it may cause a stain, but, that is not permanent and will easily go away. To remove the yellow stain, just dip a cotton ball in milk, and use it on the area.

Precautions To Be Taken While Removing Underarm Hair At Home

Your armpits are a sensitive part of your body. Therefore, just as it is essential to choose the right hair removal method, it is also essential to be aware of the precautions to be taken when removing underarm hair at home. So ensure that you do the following:

1. It is important to do a patch test 24 hours prior to using the product, just to check its compatibility with your skin.

2. Wash the area with water, pat dry and keep it clean before beginning the procedure.

3. In case you have redness or bumping after hair removal using ice cubes can help.

4. It is good to wear loose cotton cloth after removing underarm hair to prevent any irritation on the skin.

5. If you have been in direct sunlight for a long period of time wait for at least 24 hours before you get your hair removed.

6. Do not remove your hair in case you have got a burn, or skin irritation in the area.