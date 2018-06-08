How To Remove Underarm Hair?

How often do you wax your underarms? Waxing the underarms often can be a nightmare to most of the women out there because of the pain associated with it. But removing underarm hair is also a part of our daily routine, as it can cause discomfort and can stop you from flaunting your favorite sleeveless tops and dresses.

Even though there are various other alternatives than waxing like shaving, applying hair removal creams, etc., these can be time consuming and even cause some kind of a skin irritation in some people.

But, hey girls out there, there's a good news for all of you! It is possible to get rid of the painful process of removing underarm hair using natural and homemade remedies. Surprised? Yes, you read that right!

This article will give you an insight into various natural remedies to remove your underarm hair painlessly and effectively.

So, here are some remedies that you can use the next time you want to remove underarm hair. Read on!

Turmeric Paste

This remedy helps in reducing the density of hair growth and also is a painless effort.

Ingredients:

¼th cup of turmeric powder

2-3 tbsp milk

A piece of cloth/towel

How to do:

1. Mix together ¼th cup of turmeric powder and 2-3 tbsp of milk.

2. Wash your underarms with lukewarm water to keep the area clean.

3. Now, apply the turmeric paste on your underarms and leave it for about 30 minutes.

4. Take a towel/cloth and soak it in lukewarm water.

5. Wipe off the turmeric paste with the soaked towel.

You can repeat this remedy every day or on alternative days to see the results.

Honey And Lemon

Honey and lemon mix is the best homemade wax that helps in removing underarm hair. This helps in thinning the hair and is painless as well.

Ingredients:

3 tbsp honey

1 tbsp lemon juice

A piece of cloth/towel

How to do:

1. In a bowl, add 3 tbsp of raw honey.

2. Add a few drops of freshly squeezed lemon juice and mix both the ingredients well.

3. Apply this on cleansed underarms and leave it for about 15-20 minutes.

4. Wipe off with a towel soaked in lukewarm water.

You can try out this remedy 2-3 times in a week. Do this remedy at night before you go to sleep, so that you can leave on the mixture overnight and wipe it off the next morning.

Banana And Oatmeal

This is a simple remedy to remove underarm hair without any pain.

Ingredients:

Banana

Oatmeal

How to do:

1. First, blend some oatmeal to make a powder.

2. Mash half of a banana and add it to the oatmeal powder.

3. Mix both the ingredients together and apply it on your underarms.

4. Leave it on for 15 minutes and rinse it off with cold water.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a week and overtime the issue will be sorted.

Natural Sugar Wax

This is a natural alternative for waxing that removes underarm hair instantly.

Ingredients:

½ cup of water

3 cups of sugar

Few drops of lemon juice

How to do:

1. Heat a pan and add ½ cup of water.

2. Add 3 cups of sugar and a few drops of freshly squeezed lemon into the mixture.

3. Keep stirring the mixture until you get a thick consistency.

4. Apply this on cleansed underarms and wipe it off with the help of a waxing strip.

5. Apply some gel right after you have wiped it off.

This is an instant solution for those who do not have much time to spend on these and also is a cost-effective remedy.

Lemon And Aloe Vera Gel

Ingredients:

1 tbsp of lemon juice

1 tbsp turmeric

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp gram flour

How To Use:

1. Add all the above ingredients and mix them well.

2. Either you can use fresh aloe vera gel from the leaf or you can buy ready-made aloe vera gel from the market.

3. Mix all the ingredients well and apply it on the area of your underarm hair growth.

4. Leave it on for 20 minutes and you can wash it off after 20 minutes. This method works the best for hair removal on regular use.