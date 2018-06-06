Say Goodbye To Dandruff With These Home-made Aloe Vera Hair Masks

If there's anything more annoying than hair fall, it is definitely dandruff. While there are so many medicated shampoos available in the market for treating and preventing dandruff, they do not guarantee the complete removal of dandruff. So what is it that can help you get rid of dandruff forever? Well, the answer is quite simple. Try using home remedies as they are very effective and are completely safe and natural to use. Speaking of home remedies, have you ever tried using aloe vera for scalp-related problems like dandruff?

Loaded with a host of antibacterial and antifungal properties, aloe vera is one of the most recommended ingredients for treating dandruff. [2] You can combine aloe vera with a range of natural ingredients to prepare home-made hair masks that can fight off dandruff and also cure other hair problems like hair fall, dry and damaged hair, and oily scalp. But before we start off with home remedies and the ways to make hair masks at home, it is essential that we understand what are the main causes of dandruff.

What Causes Dandruff?

Dandruff, or the appearance of white flakes, can be caused due to the following factors:

Dry, dirty, and sensitive scalp

Insufficient or irregular combing of hair

Improper diet

Oily scalp

Stress and some medical conditions like eczema, Parkinson's disease or seborrhoeic dermatitis. [1]

You can get rid of dandruff easily at home by using some very basic and simple ingredients from your kitchen, some of which are listed below.

How To Use Aloe Vera For Dandruff

1. Aloe vera & yoghurt

Yoghurt contains lactic acid that helps in reducing dandruff when applied to the scalp. You can combine it with aloe vera and make a hair pack.

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp yoghurt

How to do

Add some freshly extracted aloe vera gel in a bowl and mix it with some yoghurt.

Make a paste of both the ingredients and let it rest for about a minute.

Apply it on your scalp and hair with the help of a brush.

Cover your head with a shower cap and allow it to stay for about an hour.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner and allow your hair to air dry. Avoid using a blow dryer.

Use this mask once a week for desired results.

2. Aloe vera & lemon

Lemon contains citric acid that plays a major role in eliminating dandruff when applied topically. It also possesses microbial properties that help to keep scalp infections at bay. [3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Scoop out some aloe vera gel from an aloe vera plant and add it to a bowl.

Add some lemon juice to it and mix both the ingredients well until you get a consistent paste.

Apply it to your scalp and hair.

Allow it to stay for about an hour and a half.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and use your regular sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner.

Use this mask once in 15 days for desired results.

3. Aloe vera & fenugreek

Fenugreek contains essential vitamins, minerals along with antibacterial and antifungal properties that make it an ideal choice for treating dandruff.

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp fenugreek (methi) seeds

How to do

Soak some fenugreek seeds in water overnight.

Grind them in the morning and transfer it to a bowl.

Add some freshly extracted aloe vera gel to it and whisk both the ingredients together until you get a fine paste.

Apply it to your scalp and hair and cover it with a shower cap.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes.

4. Aloe vera & eucalyptus oil

Loaded with a host of medicinal properties, eucalyptus oil is anti-inflammatory. It also nourishes and cleanses your scalp, thus reducing the appearance of dandruff.

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp eucalyptus oil

How to do

Mix some freshly extracted aloe vera gel and eucalyptus oil in a bowl.

Make a paste of both the ingredients and let it rest for about a minute.

Apply it on your scalp and hair with the help of a brush.

Cover your head with a shower cap and allow it to stay for about an hour.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner and allow your hair to air dry. Avoid using a blow dryer.

Use this mask once a week for desired results.

5. Aloe vera & camphor

Camphor is known to have properties that help it to soothe the irritated scalp, thus treating problems like oily and itchy scalp and dandruff. Camphor also helps to kill the microbes that cause scalp infection leading to dandruff.

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp camphor powder

How to do

Combine some aloe vera gel and camphor powder in a bowl.

Make a paste of both the ingredients.

Apply it on your scalp and hair and cover your head with a shower cap.

Allow it to stay for about an hour.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner and allow your hair to air dry.

Use it once a week for desired results.

6. Aloe vera & henna

Henna has long been used for hair care for a number of problems including dandruff. It contains active compounds - tannic and gallic acids, lawsone, and mucilage - that help in reducing dandruff and covering grey hair. [4]

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp henna powder

How to do

Scoop out some aloe vera gel from an aloe vera plant and add it to a bowl.

Add some henna powder to it and mix both the ingredients well.

Add little water to make it into a paste (if required). But do not add too much water.

Apply it to your scalp and hair.

Allow it to stay for about an hour and a half.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and use your regular sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner.

Use this mask once in 15 days for desired results.

7. Aloe vera, neem oil, & honey

Honey possesses antimicrobial properties that make it a premium choice for treating dandruff. You can use honey in combination with aloe vera gel and neem oil to get benefited from it. [5] Neem oil contains a compound called nimonol that helps in treating dandruff. [6]

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tsp neem oil

1 tsp honey

How to do

Mix all the ingredients - aloe vera gel, neem oil, and honey in a bowl.

Make a paste and let it rest for about a minute.

Apply it on your scalp and hair with the help of a brush.

Cover your head with a shower cap and allow it to stay for about an hour.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner and allow your hair to air dry. Avoid using a blow dryer.

Use this once or twice a month for desired results.

8. Aloe vera, wheat germ oil, & coconut milk

Wheat germ oil is known to possess certain properties that help in cleansing your scalp and keeping it away from problems like dry or oily scalp and dandruff. You can combine it with aloe vera gel and coconut milk to make a home-made hair mask.

Ingredients

1 ½ tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp wheat germ oil

1 tbsp coconut milk

How to do

Combine some freshly extracted aloe vera gel and wheat germ oil in a bowl.

Add some coconut milk to it and mix all the ingredients together.

Apply it on your scalp and hair and cover your head with a shower cap.

Allow it to stay for about a half an hour.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner and allow your hair to air dry.

Use it once in 15 days for desired results.

9. Aloe vera & coconut oil

Loaded with antimicrobial properties, coconut oil penetrates easily into your scalp and nourishes it from within, thus maintaining scalp health and keeping dandruff at bay.[7]

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Scoop out some aloe vera gel from an aloe vera plant and add it to a bowl.

Add some coconut oil to it and mix both the ingredients well.

Apply it to your scalp and hair.

Allow it to stay for about an hour.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and use your regular shampoo and conditioner.

Use this mask once a week for desired results.

10. Aloe vera, baking soda, & garlic

Baking soda is a mild exfoliant that helps to remove dead skin cells from your scalp. It also reduces excess oil that is one of the reasons that cause dandruff. [8]

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tsp baking soda

2-4 garlic cloves

How to do

Scoop out some aloe vera gel from an aloe vera plant and add it to a bowl. Set it aside.

Now make a paste of garlic by adding a little water to it and then mix it with the aloe vera gel.

Next, add some baking soda to it and mix all the ingredients well.

Apply it on to your scalp and allow it to stay for about 30 minutes.

Wash it off with a mild shampoo and conditioner.

Use this once in 20 days for desired results.

11. Aloe vera & apple cider vinegar

A very effective remedy in treating a number of hair care problems, apple cider vinegar helps to maintain the pH balance of your scalp, thus fighting dandruff.

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

½ tbsp apple cider vinegar (ACV)

How to do

Mix some freshly extracted aloe vera gel and apple cider vinegar in a bowl.

Apply it on your scalp and hair and allow it to stay for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner and allow your hair to air dry.

Use it 2-3 times a month for desired results.

12. Aloe vera, tea tree oil, reetha powder, & vitamin E

A lot of over-the-counter dandruff-reducing products contain tea tree oil as their primary component. It possesses anti-inflammatory, antifungal, and antiseptic properties that make it one of the most recommended choices for treating dandruff.[9] You can also combine aloe vera gel with some tea tree oil, reetha powder, and vitamin E oil to avail its benefits.

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp reetha powder

1 tbsp tea tree oil

1 tbsp vitamin E oil

How to do

Combine some freshly extracted aloe vera gel and tea tree oil in a bowl.

Next, add some reetha powder and vitamin E oil to it and mix all the ingredients together.

Apply it on your scalp and cover your head with a shower cap.

Allow it to stay for about a half an hour.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner and allow your hair to air dry.

Use it once in 15 days for desired results.

13. Aloe vera, aspirin, & green tea

Aspirin contains salicylic acid that helps in treating dandruff, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. [10] You can combine aspirin with some aloe vera gel and green tea to avail their benefits. Green tea, on the other hand, is rich in catechins that help to reduce hair fall and also fight dandruff.

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 aspirin tablet

2 tbsp green tea/1 green tea bag

How to do

Scoop out some freshly extracted aloe vera gel and add it to a bowl. Set it aside.

Take a green tea bag and dip it in some water. Add the aspirin tablet to it. Allow the contents of the bag to get absorbed into the water. Once the water changes its colour, add the required quantity of green tea to the aloe vera gel.

Make a paste of both the ingredients and let it rest for about a minute.

Apply it on your scalp with the help of a brush.

Cover your head with a shower cap and allow it to stay for about half an hour.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner and allow your hair to air dry. Avoid using a blow dryer.

Use this twice a month for desired results.

14. Aloe vera, shea butter, & olive oil

It is a known fact that an irritated and itchy scalp leads to dandruff. Shea butter, when massaged onto the scalp or used as a hair pack, helps in the soothing irritated scalp and also treats itchiness and dandruff due to its anti-inflammatory properties. [11]

Ingredients

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp shea butter

1 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Mix some aloe vera gel, shea butter, and olive oil in a bowl.

Apply it on your scalp and allow it to stay for about 30 minutes.

Wash it off with your regular shampoo and conditioner and allow your hair to air dry.

Use it 2-3 times a month for desired results.

Benefits Of Aloe Vera For Hair

With the goodness of essential vitamins, nutrients, and proteolytic enzymes, aloe vera helps to stimulate hair growth, add shine to your tresses, make them stronger, and even fights off hair care problems like dandruff and dry and damaged hair. Listed below are some amazing benefits of aloe vera for hair:

It softens your tresses and makes them longer and stronger.

It helps to treat scalp conditions and relieves it from itching and irritation.

It possesses anti-fungal properties that help to visibly reduce dandruff.

It helps to restore the pH balance of your scalp.

It acts as a natural hair conditioner.

It aids in hair growth by strengthening your hair follicles and reducing hair loss and breakage.

If you haven't used aloe vera yet, it is time you use this magic ingredient for hair care and never deal with dandruff or dry and damaged hair again!