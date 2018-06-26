How To Remove Dry Skin From Your Feet

Are dry feet restricting you from wearing cute heels, sandals or flip-flops? Are you embarrassed to walk around barefoot inside your house because your siblings would make fun of you? Worry not, because we have a quick remedy to heal those beautiful pair of feet.

Now, let's understand what causes dry skin and how we can treat them. Dry skin is dead skin that's being accumulated over the top layer of the skin. Lack of moisture is one of the biggest culprits, but there are various other reasons as well that cause the heels of your feet to crack and lead to dry skin.

Causes Of Dry And Cracked Feet:

1. Footwear:

If you wear the same pair of footwear every day, it can lead to constant rubbing and build-up of dry skin cells. The same goes for when you wear sandals because your feet is always exposed to dirt and grime.

2. Frequent Standing:

People who spend a lot of time standing and walking often have dry skin on feet. Reason being constant rubbing from footwear and the pressure of feet all day long. The dead skin is being trapped in one place, often leading to dry feet.

3. Chemical Cleanser:

Most of the soaps and foot gels contain harsh chemicals that often pull out the moisture from the feet.

4. Obesity:

Overweight people often tend to suffer from dry feet because their full body weight is being supported by their leg and feet.

All these factors are the reasons for dry skin to appear on feet. But you can definitely get soft, smooth and moisturized feet if you just follow these simple home remedies that we will be teaching you. Shall we take a look now?

Remedies To Get Rid Of Dead Skin From Your Feet:

1. Coconut Oil:

Coconut oil contains amazing properties that help to get rid of dry, cracked feet. This is because it is an excellent humectant that helps to hydrate the skin and keep it smooth and soft. The antibacterial properties found in coconut oil helps to kill the bacteria and also ward off smelly feet if you suffer from one.

Requirements:

Virgin coconut oil

Procedure:

• Wash your feet and pat dry. Massage a few drops of coconut oil onto the skin until it's being absorbed completely into the skin.

• Leave it overnight.

• Do this every night before going to bed.

2. Coconut Sugar Scrub:

Sugar is one of the best natural scrubs that you can use to exfoliate the dead skin cells. It cleanses the skin and makes it soft and smooth.

Coconut provides moisture to the skin and hydrates it.

Requirements:

• ¼th cup brown sugar

• 5 tablespoons of coconut oil

Procedure:

• In a bowl, combine both the ingredients and mix them well.

• Apply this mixture on your feet and gently scrub your feet in a circular motion.

• Do this for a minute or two and then rise it off with lukewarm water.

• Use this remedy 2-3 times in a week.

3. Honey:

Honey is an excellent humectant, meaning it contain nutrients that help to nourish and hydrate dry and flaky skin. The antioxidants present in honey help to rejuvenate the skin and make it smooth and soft.

Requirements:

Raw honey

Procedure:

• Take a generous amount of honey on your palm and apply it on your feet.

• Massage for a few minutes and then leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

• Wash it off with normal water.

• Apply honey every day until your skin turns smooth.

4. Petroleum Jelly:

Petroleum jelly helps to lock the moisture into the skin and relieves dryness. Petroleum jelly will help you to get smooth and soft feet in no time.

Requirements:

• Petroleum jelly

• A pair of socks

Procedure:

• Clean your feet with normal water and pat them dry.

• Apply petroleum jelly and massage it until it is absorbed by the skin.

• Wear socks overnight.

• Do this every night until you get soft and smooth feet.

5. Pumice Stone:

Pumice stone is made up of small porous, volcanic rock that's perfect for scrubbing away dead skin cells. It does not damage the skin.

Requirements:

Pumice stone

Petroleum jelly

A pair of socks

Procedure:

• Soak your feet in warm water and then with the help of a pumice stone, gently scrub the heels of your feet for 1-2 minutes. Do not apply a lot of pressure while scrubbing your feet.

• Wash your feet with normal water and pat them dry.

• Apply petroleum jelly and wear a pair of socks and leave it overnight.

• Do this every day until you are satisfied with the result.

6. Apple Cider Vinegar:

Apple cider vinegar or ACV contains malic acid that helps to exfoliate the dead skin cells and also helps to maintain the skin's pH balance.

Requirements:

• Half a cup of apple cider vinegar

• A bucket of warm water

Procedure:

• In a bucket containing warm water, add half a cup of apple cider vinegar.

• Soak your feet inside the bucket for 15-30 minutes.

• Take your feet off from the water and scrub your heels with your hands to remove the dry and flaky skin.

• Wash it off with normal water and pat them dry. Apply a mild moisturizer.

• Repeat this process one time in a week.

7. Mouth Wash And White Vinegar:

The antiseptic agent present in a mouth wash helps to relieve itchiness that is generally accompanied by dry skin. Vinegar, on the other hand, helps to restore the skin's pH balance and makes it soft and smooth.

Requirements:

• Half a cup of mouth wash

• Half a cup of white vinegar

• A tub

• Warm water

• Pumice stone

Procedure:

• In a tub, add warm water and mix all the ingredients in it. Soak your feet inside the tub and sit for 15-30 minutes. Make sure you have enough water to cover your feet completely.

• After half an hour, remove your feet and gently scrub off the dead skin with the help of a pumice stone.

• Wash it off with normal water.

• Do this remedy two times in a week.