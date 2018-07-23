How To Do A Chocolate Wax At Home?

Not having enough time to go to the salon to get your hands and legs waxed can get worrisome, especially if you tend to be on the hairy side. Going out with hairy arms and legs can make you feel low on confidence.

The best solution here is to indulge in performing the waxing process yourself as per your convenience. Therefore, if you lack the time to head to a salon, choose to wax your arms and legs yourself within the comfort of your home.

Moreover, you will be glad to know that one of the ingredients that we all love to munch on can also be used to pamper our skin - Chocolates! Yes, you read it right; chocolates are not just a mood enhancer for our body but also serve to be a great caretaker of our skin as well. Chocolate waxing is something that you will surely love to explore.

Chocolate wax is turning into a craze these days, and rightly so because of its ample benefits. Being expensive, this is mostly available in high-end salons. Chocolate wax is similar to regular wax with mild differences.

Not just for its skin-friendly attributes, several women swear by the technique of chocolate waxing, as it is known for its pain-free waxing feature as well.

Benefits of Chocolate Wax:

• Smell that we all dig in

The aroma of chocolate turns on everyone. The smell of chocolate somehow makes us feel relaxed and calm. It soothes our mind. So using it for waxing your arms, legs and the rest of your body can surely get rid of all your body's stress, both physical and mental.

• Temperature is perfect

Even when too hot, chocolate doesn't feel as hot as any other regular wax would otherwise. This ensures that there is never a case of skin blistering due to "too hot wax" accidents, which happen quite often with regular waxing and also if the attendant providing you the waxing service is not well trained. With chocolate waxing, you can be sure to never face burn incidents.

• Skin turns soft

Chocolate wax contains almond oil, cocoa beans, glycerine, soya bean oil, sunflower oil and plenty of other vitamins and minerals. These nutrients make your skin turn soft and supple. It makes your skin look radiant from within.

• Removes even the tiniest of hair

Using white chocolate to wax ensures that it coats and removes even the tiniest of hair. This leaves your skin completely hairless and smooth. This feature also ensures that ingrown hair is removed too.

• Gives your skin a glow

At the end of the waxing procedure, your skin looks radiant and also glows. This is attributed to the vitamins and minerals that make up the chocolate wax.

• Can be used to wax your face

Due to its attribute of leaving the skin soft and smooth, chocolate wax can be used to wax the face as well. So, in case you have a lot of unwanted facial hair, you can use chocolate wax on your face to get a smooth and glowing facial skin.

• Leaves no rashes

Chocolate wax does not cause redness or rashes. This attribute of the wax is because of its feature of never turning too hot, even when heated up for too long unlike any regular wax.

• Removes ingrown hair

Each strand of hair is removed, thus preventing the chance of ingrowth of hair.

• Makes the hair grow back slow

You can be hair-free for longer periods of time, as chocolate wax is capable of making the hair grow at a slower pace.

• The number of waxing trips required are reduced

As hair growth is slow, the number of waxing sessions that you will need too get automatically reduced.

Chocolate waxing can be attempted at home. With a little patience and a couple of trials, you can master the art of chocolate waxing at home with ease.

The Right Procedure Of Performing Chocolate Waxing At Home

• Begin with the purchase of a good quality chocolate wax.

• Ensure that you do a patch test before you begin waxing the rest of your body, just to ensure that you are not allergic to chocolate wax (this is especially true if you are performing chocolate wax for the first time).

• Wash your skin first and ensure that you do not have any moisturizer/cream/lotion applied on to your skin before you begin waxing. Dry your skin completely before applying the wax.

• You can sprinkle some talcum powder over the areas that you wish to wax.

• Warm the wax first. Remember not to overheat it.

• Apply a small blob of the wax first. In contrast to the regular wax, the amount of chocolate wax required will be lesser.

• Apply the wax in the direction of hair growth.

• Use a cotton strip and press it down firmly onto the applied wax. Pull the strip in the opposite direction of hair growth.

• The same cotton strip can be used one more time on another area.

• Once you are done, you can clean off any remaining, sticky wax using a wet sponge.

The prime advantage of chocolate wax is that it lets you be hair free for a longer period of time, as hair growth post a chocolate waxing session is slower.

Chocolate waxing will not take much of your time and doing it yourself will be much cheaper when compared to the high costs of this waxing service when offered at a salon.

As mentioned above, chocolate waxing can be used to remove facial hair effectively as well. So, if you have a lot of unwanted facial hair, you can choose to use chocolate wax on the facial hair, so that you are left with a radiant and glowing facial skin.

A smooth and soft face also forms a perfect base for any makeup application. Also, you get to adorn yourself perfectly, flaunting the most confident look of yours.