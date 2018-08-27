Grandma's Secret: DIY Baking Soda Conditioner For Moisturized Hair

Every now and then, new hair care products get launched in the market that claim to work wonders on the state of the hair and fight off unsightly problems. But did you know that the ingredients that work far more effectively than those store-bought products are already available in your kitchen cabinet?

That's correct. For ages, women worldwide have used home remedies for attaining gorgeous hair. Such beauty secrets have been passed down from one generation to another. Popularly termed as grandma's secret, such beauty secrets have helped women achieve naturally beautiful hair.

And, one such secret is baking soda. Yep, you read that right. Baking soda is a highly valued hair care ingredient that can help you get great-looking hair that is healthy and strong.

While there are many ways in which it can benefit your hair, its ability to moisturize hair has made it particularly famous all over the world. Especially when used as a hair conditioner, it tends to work perfectly in conditioning and moisturizing hair.

It not just conditions hair and help it retain moisture but also softens its texture and prevents it from drying out.

Today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about a DIY baking soda hair conditioner that can restore moisture in your hair and boost its health and appearance.

Why Should We Use Baking Soda For Moisturized Hair?

Baking soda contains compounds that can remove toxins, impurities, product build-up and dead skin cells from the scalp. By doing this, it helps your hair retain its lost moisture. When compared to commercial hair-moisturizing products such as mousse, serum, cream, etc., baking soda is safe and highly effective as it does not contain harsh chemicals. That is why it is highly recommended to use baking soda for achieving well-moisturized hair that does not get dry or flaky.

How To Prepare Baking Soda Hair Conditioner?

This tried-and-tested baking soda hair conditioner can be prepared in a jiffy. Here is the recipe that you should follow for optimum results.

Ingredients:

1/4th cup of baking soda

½ cup of good hair conditioner

1 shower cap

1 hot towel

How To Make

• Take a mixing bowl and put the stated quantity of baking soda and hair conditioner in it.

• Thoroughly mix the components with a spoon to get a creamy paste ready.

• Once done, cover up the bowl with a lid until you shampoo your hair.

How to apply:

• After you have shampooed your hair, apply the resulting conditioner to your tresses from the top to the bottom.

• Gently massage with your fingertips for a few seconds.

• Cover up your hair with a shower cap to prevent dust particles from settling in your scalp.

• Follow up by wrapping the hot towel all over the head.

• Allow the DIY hair conditioner to stay on for at least an hour.

• Remove the towel and cap and rinse your hair thoroughly with normal water.

How often to use this mask:

Use this natural hair conditioner on a monthly basis to get well-moisturized hair that looks incredible without any serum or styling.

Some Other Benefits Of Baking Soda For Hair:

- Baking soda possesses the ability to absorb the excess oil on the scalp. That is why it is considered to be a great remedy for oily hair type. Its application can effectively help you get rid of greasy hair.

- It is often used as a key ingredient in shampoos because of its ability to clean hair and scalp. It can remove product build-up and dirty substances from the scalp.

- The goodness of baking soda also enables it to add volume and shine to lifeless and dull-looking tresses.

- Being antifungal in nature makes baking soda capable of fighting off annoying conditions such as dandruff. Its application can help you get rid of dandruff and subdue its symptoms such as itchiness and flakiness.

- It is also considered to be an effective remedy for encouraging the growth of new hair.

Now that you know about the many ways in which baking soda can prove to be beneficial for your hair, all you have to do is make this ingredient a part of your hair care routine. And while there are many ways to do it, the easiest one would be preparing baking soda hair conditioner. It is easy and highly effective. So, give it a try to get moisturized, flaunt-worthy locks.