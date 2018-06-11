Easy and Quick Summer Makeup Look

In the heat of the summers, we all like to have a quick and easy makeup look that gets us going, and does not feel too heavy on the face. Here, we will tell you tips on how to get the same.

The summer heat can make going out a pain, but alas, not everyone has the comfort of staying home in the scorching heat. We must go out and go about our days as usual, because the sun will wait for no one. Having a full face of heavy makeup can make it really difficult during summers. Heavy makeup can feel tacky on the skin and worse, it can melt off your face.

For these hot and humid days, we all need a basic makeup look that doesn't feel heavy, and yet looks well put together, without having to layer on product after product.

The more products you use, the more caked up you will look, and trust us, you do not want that in summers. For summers, you want to keep your face looking fresh, glowing and light, isn't it? So, here are some tips on how to ace your summer makeup.

1. Skip The Foundation:

Foundation is the base of all makeup, but it can be way too heavy for a summer makeup look. And it can melt off your face if your foundation is too full coverage, and if your skin tends to sweat or become oily. Instead, go for a BB cream or a tinted moisturizer.

We love BB creams because they provide us with coverage and protection at the same time, as most BB creams have SPF in them, and we all know how important SPF is. It saves us from adding on yet another product to the mix.

BB creams also brighten the face and provide a decent kind of coverage without feeling tacky or heavy. Go to the stores and find any BB cream that suits you. There are different varieties of coverage available. This multi-tasking product will be your best friend during summers.

2. Conceal Where Needed:

We know that these days going heavy on the concealer is the trend, in order to hide every single flaw you may have. Concealers are also used to brighten the under-eye area as well. When going for minimal makeup, stick to spot concealing and just concealing the flaws like dark under-eye circles and blemish marks.

Dab on the concealer lightly to these areas without going overboard, and blend, so that it looks like your skin. Additionally, you can apply a dot of a concealer that is lighter than your skin tone to the under-eye area just to brighten it.

3. Don't Cream Contour:

Adding dimension to the face is just as important to us with heavy makeup, as it is with light makeup. But, we would skip the cream contour in very hot weather. Instead, go for a powder contour or a bronzer to add back some dimension to the face. This also gives you a chiselled appearance and makes the face look less flat.

4. Tight Line:

Going in with a lot of kajal and liquid liner can be troublesome, as it has a tendency to smudge in the heat. Liquid liners are definitely better, but when we are looking for an easy makeup look, we steer clear off them, as they require a lot of precision with the brush. Instead, just tight line your upper and lower water line.

This will make your lashes look fuller and give you bigger looking eyes with half the effort. Remember to add a little grey or brown eyeshadow near the corner of your lower lash line. This just adds a bit of dimension to the eyes and makes it a very natural-looking shadow that seems to be created by your lashes.

5. Blush:

Now, which summer look is complete without a hint of blush? Summers and heat can make our skin look dull and lifeless, which is why adding a blush is very important, as it gives your face a healthy look. Go for a light coral or peachy blush, as these compliment the Indian skin tones the most and look natural on our skin tones.

6. Brows:

Full, well-defined and shaped brows can make or break your look. Shaping your brows properly can make it look like you actually tried really hard to look good, when you haven't tried much at all.

7. Mascara:

Give your lashes a fluffy lift with a lengthening and voluminising mascara. Make sure you go for the waterproof variety, because well summers can make everything a mess.

8. Highlight:

As an extra, you can add a bit of highlight for that natural, lit from within, healthy glow. Add highlight powder or cream highlight to the high points of your face.