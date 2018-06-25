DIY Potato & Carrot Face Mask For Fair Skin

It is important to be comfortable with the colour of your skin. However, if you are born with a fair skin tone, but have lost the glow and radiance of your skin due to daily hustle and bustle, then it may be good to know how to get back your radiant complexion, that too, in the most natural way. Bright and radiant skin is indeed an attractive feature, but not many of us know how to get there.

Although there are several off-the-shelf products that promise an instant fairness, you never know about the reaction that it can cause to your skin, particularly if you have a sensitive skin. If you are looking to achieve a fair and radiant skin in a natural way, the solution is available in the everyday natural ingredients that you use at home. What's more? These ingredients can be used by all skin types, without the fear of any side effects.

In this article, we introduce you to a simple DIY Potato and Carrot Face Mask that can help you achieve a fair skin tone with regular application of the mask. It is an amazingly effective face mask, because while you are seeking to bring out the inner radiance of your skin, this mask does more for you.

It is also a great anti-ageing mask, and therefore, gives your skin a youthful appearance too. So, let us check out how to prepare and use this mask.

Ingredients:

1 medium-sized carrot

1 medium-sized potato

1 tsp of rose water

How to prepare:

• Peel the potato, grind the potato and carrot together to form a thick paste and transfer it into a bowl.

• Add the rose water to the paste and mix the ingredients thoroughly.

How to apply:

• Apply the paste evenly on your face and neck.

• Leave it on for 20 minutes, rinse off the mask and pat dry.

Frequency of application:

The ingredients in this mask are gentle enough for daily use.

How the mask works:

Apart from brightening your skin, the presence of vitamin A in the mask makes it an anti-ageing mask too. Hence, it reduces the appearance of wrinkles on the skin. It also reduces the appearance of dark circles and blemishes. Rose water helps in cleansing and toning of the skin.

Digging deeper into the benefits of potato and carrot, the main ingredients used in the mask, here are their benefits for your skin.

How does potato help your skin?

• Potato face mask works well for skin lightening. The juice of potato can be used to naturally lighten the skin, due to the presence of an enzyme called 'Catecholace', which has natural bleaching properties.

• It also helps treat acne and blemishes. Using potato juice as a daily facial rinse can also help in preventing blemishes and pimples.

• Potato is great for fighting all the signs of ageing. The presence of rich antioxidants and vitamin C in potatoes can help in preventing the occurrence of wrinkles.

• Applying potato juice under the eyes helps in the prevention of dark circles. Alternatively, just slice potato and place them over your eyes for 20 minutes and rinse with cool water. This also helps in getting rid of puffy eyes.

• Apart from cleansing your face, potato helps in preventing excess greasiness of the skin, when applied as a mask by blending it with cucumber. On the other hand, if you have a dry skin, potato works well when mixed with yogurt and used as a mask, as it replenishes dry skin.

• Potato masks when applied on the face can help with skin exfoliation, thereby rejuvenating the skin.

• Potato is great for treating sunburns. You just have to place cold slices of potatoes on the affected areas of your skin. Leave it on for 20 minutes and remove. Alternatively, use potato juice on the affected areas. Apart from reducing suntan, it cools the skin too.

Here's how carrots help in skin care:

• Carrots have abundant Vitamin A and other antioxidants that protect against various skin problems and help in maintaining a healthy skin. The Vitamin C and antioxidants in carrot mask can help in giving your skin the much needed glow and radiance.

• When consumed internally and when applied on the skin as a mask, carrots are effective in preventing blemishes and scars.

• The abundance of Vitamin C in carrots helps in collagen production, thereby helping in improving the skin elasticity. It also prevents wrinkles and premature ageing of skin. Carrots also prevent pigmentation and offer your skin an even tone.

• The beta-carotene content in carrots makes them very skin friendly. When consumed internally, the nutrient is converted to Vitamin A, which helps in repairing the skin tissues, offering protection against the sun's rays. Consumption of carrot juice, in fact, acts as a natural sun block for the skin.

• Carrots help in treating various skin ailments such as acne, dermatitis, rashes, etc., that are otherwise caused by a deficiency of Vitamin A. Furthermore, carrot masks are great for healing cuts, wounds and inflammation.

Benefits of rose water in the mask

Use of rose water in this face mask offers plenty of skin benefits. Apart from giving a glowing skin and an even complexion, it reduces facial hair and acne. Rose water, when used in this mask, contributes towards keeping your skin healthy.

It evens your skin tone and tightens the pores. Rose water, by itself is a skin lightening toner, and when used with other skin lightening ingredients in this mask, it gives you a fair and flawless complexion.

So, as you have seen, every ingredient used in this skin lightening mask covers up for all the skin issues that we commonly face. Hope you are convinced by now that potatoes and carrots are not just culinary delicacies, but they can pamper your skin too.