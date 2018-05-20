DIY Homemade Mascara To Add Beauty Appeal To Your Eyes

There are numerous ways to define your eyes with makeup, but mascara tops the list. Mascara helps in making your lashes stand out. They make your lashes appear lengthy, thick and beautiful. Mascara is used to improve and define the eyelashes by darkening, thickening and lengthening them.

The mascaras available in retail stores have various formulas, though the basic components such as oils, pigments, waxes and preservatives are the same in all. Mascaras that contain preservatives may cause allergic reactions and infections when used on a long-term basis. The allergic reactions commonly seen in mascara users may be due to the presence of methylparaben, butylparaben, aluminium powder, benzyl alcohol, etc., that are commonly found in mascaras.

If that is the case, then why not give homemade mascaras a try? The natural homemade mascara recipes are simpler, and come with no side effects. They also help in creating a beautiful texture that you will fall in love with. Therefore, we have compiled two DIY homemade mascaras in this section to add beauty appeal to your eyes. So, here goes.

DIY Mascara Recipe 1 - For Black Lashes

Materials required:

• Black mineral powder

• Bentonite clay

• Aloe vera gel

• Lavender essential oil

• A mascara container such as an old lip gloss or lip balm container.

• A small spatula

• Regular medicine dropper

To prepare the mascara:

• Gather all the ingredients and mix them together in a bowl.

• Blend until they get completely smooth.

• Add more of aloe vera gel if you like having a smoother consistency.

• Scoop some of this into a medicine dropper with the help of a spatula and transfer it gently into the mascara container.

• Now, use it like a regular mascara.

How this recipe helps:

The bentonite clay used in this recipe prevents the mascara from hardening, and makes it appear darker. Aloe vera gel adds a naturally smoother and beautiful texture. Lavender essential oil, apart from making your lashes grow, adds fragrance to the mascara.

DIY Homemade Mascara 2 - For Brown Lashes:

Materials required:

• 4 tsp aloe vera gel

• 2 tsp coconut oil

• ½ tsp of beeswax pellet

• Cocoa powder

• A mascara container

• A small spatula

• Medicine dropper

How to prepare:

• Mix together coconut oil, aloe vera gel and grated beeswax in a small saucepan on a low flame. Continue stirring until completely melted.

• Add about ¼th tsp of cocoa powder to this and wait for it to melt. Add more oil to the mixture and stir until complete.

• Allow it to cool and transfer into the mascara container using a small spatula and medicine dropper.

How the recipe helps:

Coconut oil makes the lashes grow fuller, while aloe vera gel adds to the smooth texture of the lashes. Cocoa powder adds a dash of natural brown colour to the lashes. Beeswax improves the wear of mascaras and keeps the lash curl tight.



Tips To Apply Mascara The Right Way:

• To apply a mascara, jiggle the brush of the formula at the base of your lashes to build fullness and then fully cover the root. Then, apply the mascara from the middle of the lashes to the tips, adding a little more to the outer lashes for extra style.

• If you really want your lashes to appear thicker and lengthier, two coats of mascara are essential. If you are applying a second coat of mascara, dust a bit of translucent powder over your lashes before applying the second coat. The translucent powder adds extra length and volume to the eyelashes without making it get clumpy. If you want to go all natural, substitute translucent powder with arrowroot powder. Use an eyelash curler for this.

• If you are a first-timer in applying a mascara, and fear that the mascara may get on your eyelid, use a spoon as a shield when applying the mascara, to avoid getting it on the lid.

• When using homemade mascaras, use them wisely, as they lack preservatives and hence have a short storage life (may be six months, depending on how you preserve them). They should be disposed off if found to look and smell different.

These easy all-natural homemade mascara recipes are fun to make, and give you complete control over the ingredients used. If you have sensitive eyes, it is best to switch to such natural mascaras that are gentle on your eyes.