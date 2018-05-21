DIY Brown Sugar Scrubs For Scalp

Are you tired of expensive salon visits and extremely consuming hair care scrubs? If you just nodded, then you need to try these homemade DIY brown sugar scrubs.

Home remedies may work at its own pace, but for a fact, we all know these things work wonders if you are persistent. Our elders never used to visit the salon or spend hours in costly hair care therapies. Why? It is because they had home remedies to rescue them, and even today, our mothers and grandmothers have better hair than we do.

So, if you want to try some DIY home remedies for strong and healthy hair, check out these brown sugar scrubs straight from grandma's kitchen.

Brown Sugar and Milk

Ingredients

• Raw milk (unboiled) - 2 tablespoons

• Brown sugar - 4 tablespoons

• Olive oil - 2 tablespoons

Preparation

• Take a plastic bowl and pour all the ingredients in it

• Mix thoroughly to form an even paste

• Apply this on your scalp and with your fingers, massage gently in a circular motion

• Leave it on for some time and then wash off with lukewarm water

• In the end, rinse with cold water

Brown Sugar and Oatmeal

Ingredients

• Oatmeal - 2 teaspoons

• Brown sugar - 2 teaspoons

• Conditioner - 2 teaspoons

• Olive oil - 15 drops

Preparation

• Take a plastic bowl and pour oatmeal and brown sugar in it, and mix this with a spoon or brush

• Now, add conditioner and mix for an even paste

• Add olive oil and mix for an even paste

• Apply this paste on your hair and massage gently with your fingers

• Leave it on for some time and then wash off with lukewarm water

Brown Sugar and Olive Oil

Ingredients

• Olive oil - 3 tablespoons

• Brown sugar 3 tablespoons

Preparation

• Take a plastic bowl and pour olive oil in it

• Add brown sugar and keep mixing

• Blend the brown sugar and olive oil evenly for a fine paste

• Apply this paste on your hair and with your fingers, massage gently in a circular motion

• Leave it on for some time and wash off with lukewarm water

Brown Sugar and Jojoba Oil

Ingredients

• Jojoba oil - 2 spoons

• Brown sugar - 2 spoons

• Lime juice - 2 spoons

• Sea salt - 1 spoon

Preparation

• Take a plastic bowl and mix sea salt and brown sugar in it

• Add lime juice and jojoba oil

• Mix thoroughly for a fine and even paste

• Apply this paste on your scalp and with your fingers, massage gently in a circular motion

• Leave it on for some time and wash off with lukewarm water

Brown Sugar and Baking Soda

Ingredients

• Shampoo - 1 tablespoon

• Brown sugar - 1 teaspoon

• Baking soda - 1 teaspoon

• Tea tree oil - 3 drops

Preparation

• Take a plastic bowl and pour all the ingredients in it

• Mix carefully for a fine and even paste

• Apply this paste on your scalp and with your fingers, massage gently in a circular motion

• Leave it on for some time and wash off with lukewarm water

Brown Sugar and Honey

Ingredients

• Honey - 1 tablespoon

• Brown sugar - 3 tablespoons

• Shampoo - 1 tablespoon

• Curd - 1 teaspoon

Preparation

• Take a plastic bowl and pour all the ingredients in it

• Mix carefully for a fine and even paste

• Apply this paste on your scalp and with your fingers, massage gently in a circular motion for 5 minutes

• Leave it on for some time and wash off with lukewarm water

Note: You can use coconut oil or shea butter instead of curd.

Brown Sugar and Conditioner

Ingredients

• Brown sugar - 1/4th cup

• Conditioner - 1/4th cup

Preparation

• Take a plastic bowl and pour all the ingredients in it

• Mix carefully for a fine and even paste

• Apply this paste on your scalp and with your fingers, massage gently in a circular motion for 3 minutes

• Leave it on for some time and wash off with lukewarm water

Brown Sugar and Olive Oil + Honey

Ingredients

• Brown sugar - 3 tablespoons

• Olive oil - 1 and ½ tablespoon

• Honey - 1 tablespoon

Preparation

• Take a plastic bowl and pour all the ingredients in it

• Mix carefully for a fine and even paste

• Apply this paste on your scalp and with your fingers, massage gently in a circular motion for 3 minutes

• Leave it on for some time and wash off with lukewarm water

Benefits of Brown Sugar

• Brown sugar is great for getting rid of dust, dirt, oil, and dead skin on your scalp

• It also works as a disinfectant

• When you massage your scalp with brown sugar scrubs, it helps in improving scalp blood circulation, which strengthens hair

• It removes issues such as fizziness, dry scalp, and dandruff

• For people who have hair fall, it helps in reducing hair damage

Conclusion

Brown sugar is a healthy ingredient not only for our scalp but also for our skin. Just mix brown sugar with coconut or olive oil and use it as a scrub on your face. Or you can use honey and brown sugar to get rid of acne and breakouts on your skin. So, stock up your brown sugar supply and get going.