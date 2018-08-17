Did You Know These Amazing Beauty Secrets Of Chinese Women?

Chinese women are known for their flawless and perfect skin complexion. They are simply gorgeous. They possess an even skin tone along with an ageless complexion. Ancient Chinese beauty secrets are something that every woman should know and follow if she wishes to have a glowing skin. Chinese beauty rituals and remedies are something that every lady will vouch for.

Read on to know what you can do to achieve long-lasting beauty like that of Chinese women.

Chinese Beauty Secrets For Flawless Skin

• Rice water for skin toning

One of the most famous Chinese beauty secrets is the use of rice water to obtain a well-toned skin. Rice water has the benefits of toning up and softening the skin from within. Rice water can fight and stop the occurrence of wrinkles, indirectly preventing the signs of ageing. It can also protect the skin from sun damage.

To use rice water to attain the ample benefits of it, follow this technique. Soak unpolished rice in water. Let the rice be soaked as long as the water does not turn white like milk. Now dip cotton in this milky water and apply it on your face and neck. You can also store this water in the refrigerator for as long as 3 to 4 days for later usage.

• Moong beans for acne

Chinese women since ancient times are well known for their timeless beauty. It is believed that they regularly applied a face mask prepared by using moong beans. The use of moong beans as a face mask by Chinese women dates back to several centuries. This face mask is highly effective in treating acne.

Its preparation is quite simple. Grind some moong beans. Add water when grinding to form a paste. Apply this paste directly to your face and neck. Leave it on for about half an hour. Rinse using lukewarm water. The result is glowing skin that is free of acne and breakouts.

• Green tea for ageing

Ageing skin can be treated very well with the use of herbs. Chinese women indulge in drinking a lot of green tea which is rich in antioxidants and is also well-known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Green tea is said to be one of the best anti-ageing drink. It increases the body's metabolic rate and also helps you lose weight easily.

• Body massage for healthy skin

A regular massage can provide ample health benefits to your body. Massage is also a beauty secret of Chinese women. A regular facial and body massage can improve the blood circulation. It reduces the puffiness of the face. The overall functionality of the body is improved through a body massage.

• Mint leaves to lighten skin tone

Apart from the numerous health benefits that mint offers, mint also serves as a magical element when used to achieve a bright and glowing complexion. Mint is always easily available and you should definitely try using this if you wish to naturally lighten your skin tone.

To get an instant fair skin, grind mint leaves using a bit of water to form a paste. Apply this paste onto your face and neck. When used during the summer season, it also gives you a cooling effect.

• Turmeric to even out skin tone

Ancient Chinese women used to swear by this spice. Even till date, turmeric is considered to be one of the best spices for the skin. You can use grounded turmeric in the form of a face mask. It gives you a wrinkle-free clear skin. Turmeric works well in treating pigmentation as well.

• Egg white face mask for smooth, supple skin

Chinese women are known for their smooth and supple skin. But, what makes their skin so soft and smooth? Well, the secret lies in our kitchen - eggs. They use egg whites to prepare a face mask and then apply it on their face to get a flawless skin. The reason why they use egg whites is that egg whites have astringent properties and, therefore, they give you a firm skin.

Skin Care Tips

Follow the below-mentioned skin care tips along with the use of the above-mentioned ingredients to obtain a healthy skin.

• Before you apply any ingredient on your face, it is always recommended that you do a patch test. This is to check if you are allergic to any particular ingredient.

• You should indulge in massages and facials periodically.

• A good diet will give you overall wellness. What you eat will ultimately show up on your skin. Include mushrooms and soy in your diet.

• To get a glowing skin you can try juices to detox.

• Maintaining good health reflects in how beautiful you appear. Maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Traditional Chinese beauty secrets like those mentioned above are used by many so that they can continue to look ageless and beautiful. So now that you know these beauty tricks and secrets, you can include the above beautifying methods in your daily skin care routine so that you too can have beautiful-looking skin.