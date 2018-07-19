3-Ingredient DIY Moisturizing Mask For All Hair Types

Irrespective of the type of hair you have, it is imperative to keep it well-moisturized at all times as moisture is critical for your hair's health and appearance. It keeps your locks healthy, soft, and smooth and maintains its natural elasticity. On the other hand, moisture loss can dry out the hair cuticle causing breakage and make your tresses appear lifeless and brittle.

Apart from these hair-related problems, there are many other ways in which prolonged moisture loss can cause harm to your precious locks. That is why it is highly important to make sure that your tresses are well-moisturized at all times.

While there are various hair-moisturizing mousse and serums available in the stores, if you're looking for a natural and quick fix for the moisture problem, then do read on as today at Boldsky, we're letting you know about an amazing 3-ingredient DIY moisturizing hair mask that can retain moisture in your scalp and hair and most importantly ward off unsightly problems like dryness, hair loss, etc.

Moreover, this hair mask suits all hair types and can be prepared at home without burning a hole in the wallet, as the ingredients used to whip this mask are widely used kitchen ingredients, namely banana, egg and honey.

These wondrous ingredients are loaded with hair-benefitting goodness that can help you achieve naturally beautiful hair.

Take a look at the recipe for this wonderful DIY hair mask here:

What You'll Need:

1 ripe banana

1 raw egg

1 tablespoon organic honey

How To Prepare:

• Take a glass bowl, put egg white and honey in it and stir.

• Put the blend in a food processor to get a consistent material ready.

• Mash the banana and add the resulting paste to the blend.

• Mix them together to get a creamy material ready.

How To Use:

• Divide your tresses into sections.

• Smear the material into the sections.

• Gently massage the scalp area with your fingertips for a few minutes.

• Cover your head with a shower cap.

• Leave the mask on for good 30 minutes.

• Use lukewarm water and shampoo to wash away the residue.

How Often:

People with dry hair can use this hair mask twice a week. However, those with oily hair type should use not more than once a week for effective results.

Hair Benefits Of Banana:

- Loaded with a wide array of vitamins such as vitamin A, C and E, banana is one fruit that can retain moisture in the scalp and keep dryness at bay.

- Banana is also a rich source of potassium; this particular compound is known to add shine to lacklustre hair strands.

- This fruit contains carbohydrates along with vitamins. All these compounds assist in softening hair strands.

Hair Benefits Of Raw Egg:

- Being a storehouse of fatty acids, raw eggs can restore moisture to the scalp and also provide a major boost of hydration to the hair strands.

- It also contains albumin, a form of protein that is capable of absorbing excess oil. Regular application of an egg can also prevent overproduction of sebum and prevent the tresses from becoming greasy.

- The goodness of a raw egg can also control hair loss and strengthen the hair shaft.

Hair Benefits Of Honey:

- The humectant properties of honey make it one of the best ingredients for retaining moisture in the scalp.

- Honey is a powerhouse hair care ingredient as it contains antioxidants capable of repairing damaged hair and strengthening the hair follicles.

- It is also considered to be an excellent remedy for treating rough and brittle hair. Topical application of honey can help you get soft and smooth hair strands.

Useful Tips For Moisturizing Hair:

- Prolonged exposure to harsh sun rays can cause moisture loss. So, safeguard your hair from harsh sun rays to keep it damage-free and healthy.

- Use a good leave-in conditioner, as this hair product can help retain moisture in the hair.

- Treat your hair with natural oils such as coconut or olive oil on a regular basis to keep the scalp area well-moisturized and the hair strands soft and silky.

Go ahead and make this banana hair mask a part of your hair care routine to help it stay well-moisturized, soft, shiny and healthy at all times.