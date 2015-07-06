Homemade Hair Masks For Dull And Damaged Hair

You can make your own homemade natural hair masks for dry and damaged hair. Various chemical hair masks and shampoos contribute to hair loss and thinning of hair in the long run.

If we ought to use a particular product for our hair and that too on a regular basis, it should be natural and safe to use that avoids damage to the hair shafts and roots.

The uses of hair masks are many. They add shine to your hair and make them appear healthy and soft. Natural hair masks also prevent hair loss, which can occur when your hair are dry and difficult to manage. So, you must opt for a natural homemade hair mask.

It is normal to lose 50 to 100 strands of hair. However, when hair loss exceeds this figure, you will notice thinning of the hair and bald patches. This condition is known as alopecia. Most people normally experience hair loss in their 30s due to hormonal changes, unhealthy diet and stress.

To correct these factors, adopting to natural herbal remedies is very helpful. So, you must make homemade natural hair masks for dry hair. Have a look at some amazing homemade hair masks.

Mayonnaise Hair Mask

Ingredients:

1/4th cup of mayonnaise

Few drops of essential oil (any)

Method:

Add ¼th cup of mayonnaise in a bowl. Add a few drops of essential oil into it. Mix both the ingredients well and apply it on your scalp and hair. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then wash it off in normal water with a mild shampoo.

Honey And Banana Hair Mask

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

1 tbsp raw honey

Method:

Mash a ripe banana and mix it with a tablespoon of raw honey. Apply this to your scalp and hair. Keep it for half an hour and then wash your hair with lukewarm water. Shampoo as usual. Repeat this remedy once in a week to see faster and better results.

Vinegar And Yogurt Hair Mask

Ingredients:

½ cup of yogurt

1 teaspoon of vinegar

1 teaspoon of honey

Method:

All you need to do is to mix together yogurt, vinegar and honey in a bowl. Apply this mask on your hair and scalp, keep it on for half an hour and then rinse it off. Repeat this once in a week for faster and better results.

Milk And Honey Hair Mask

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons honey

2 cups of whole milk

Method:

To apply this hair mask, mix two teaspoons of honey with two cups of whole milk. Wash your hair as you normally do and rinse your hair with this mixture. Put on a shower cap and let it be for 15 minutes. Then, wash it off with plain water.

Avocado And Olive Oil Hair Mask

Ingredients:

1 ripe avocado

2-3 teaspoons of olive oil

Method:

Mash up an avocado with 1 or 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Separate dry hair into four sections. Use a pastry brush to apply the mixture to each section of the hair. Once the entire head is covered, put on a shower cap and wait for 30 minutes.

Henna And Mustard Oil Hair Mask

Ingredients:

2-3 teaspoons of mustard oil

1 teaspoon of henna powder

Method:

Mix some mustard oil or olive oil with pure henna powder. Apply on your hair and leave it for 2 hours. Later, wash with mild shampoo. Henna is a natural hair conditioner, as it makes your hair smooth and voluminous. It is a natural herbal remedy for strengthening the hair and maintaining its colour.

Onion And Garlic Hair Mask

Ingredients:

2-3 tbsp onion juice

Coconut oil

Chopped garlic

Method:

Sulphur increases collagen production, which in turn promotes hair growth. Onion and garlic are great sources of sulphur, and this is why they have been used for decades as a traditional hair mask.

Apply onion juice to your scalp. Leave for 15 minutes and then rinse with a mild shampoo. Mix finely some chopped garlic with coconut oil and boil for a few minutes. After cooling, apply to your scalp.

Coconut Milk

Ingredient:

Coconut milk

Method:

Coconut comes with a variety of content that naturally condition and promote hair growth. Coconut contains proteins, minerals and essential fats that help reduce hair breakage. Coconut oil also contains ingredients that strengthen the hair follicles and roots.

Regular use of this treatment will strengthen your hair and reduce hair loss. Take out the milk from a coconut and mix with a little amount of water. Apply on hair and rinse after some time.