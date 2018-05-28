10 Benefits Of Using Night Creams You Should Know

Irrespective of the town you live in, when you head out for the day, it is obvious that your skin is subjected to a certain amount of pollution. The cumulative effect of all that pollution is the fact that you skin undergoes a significant amount of damage.

This damage is something that is very difficult to undo. It leads to a number of adverse skin problems like premature ageing, dullness and loss in elasticity. Going for expensive skin treatments once in a while will not result in any noticeable change either.

Since it is not possible to avoid your skin from coming in contact with the sun and daily dose of pollution, the only way to avoid it from getting subjected to some long-term damage would be by ensuring that all the damage that is incurred in the course of the day is dealt with at the end of the day itself.

If such a thing happens, skin damage will not accumulate and no noticeable damage will be noted.

The silver lining here is the fact that you do not really have to invest a lot of money in procuring expensive beauty products to tackle daily skin damage. Neither, do you have to spend hours preparing messy mixtures and pastes from homemade ingredients.

Washing your face with a soap or face wash and then using a night cream on your face is enough to set things in place and prepare your skin for the next day.

This article explores 10 benefits of night creams that you must know about. These points will motivate you to apply the night cream and follow it as a bedtime routine before you hit the sack each night.

1. It Hydrates The Skin

Exposure to the sun and pollution is the primary cause of facial dehydration. Other than that, improper dietary habits and consumption of junk food also adds on to it, leaving the skin damaged.

The hectic lifestyle that the major chunk of the youth lead today often results in consumption of lesser quantity of water than what is ideal. This results in further dehydration of the skin. Night creams contain bio-energized plant extracts that regenerate the skin's moisture defences.

2. They Help Maintain Skin Elasticity

The elasticity of the cheeks is something that is affected by a lot of factors. One of the most important causes of this is vitamin deficiency. Like the previous point, this may also be attributed to poor dietary habits on our part. The dual vitamins that are present in night creams restore the vitamins in the skin and leave you with soft and beautiful cheeks.

3. Makes Your Skin Appear Bright

Most of the popularly available night creams are based on the micro crystal formulas. Glycerine is one of the major ingredients of these night creams. Because of this, such creams not just hydrate the skin, but also give it the natural lustre and radiance that you have been yearning for all your life.

However if natural radiance is what you yearn for, make sure that you are regular with your routine of applying a night cream. If you apply a night cream once in a while, you will not notice this improvement.

4. Provides Better Blood Circulation

We know that blood circulation fosters the absorption of skin care products better. It is at night that there is greater amount of blood circulation. Thus, it is a good practice to apply your skin care products (particularly a moisturizing cream) at this time of the day. This will ensure that the maximum benefits of the cream are infused to your skin and that you look all that radiant and beautiful.

5. Soothes The Face

Often, the toil of the day (including that of the tones of beauty products that you use) results in inflammation, irritation and some small amount of inflammation as well. In such a situation, using a mild night cream not just soothes the face, but also helps in undoing the effects of all the harmful chemicals that you have used in the course of the day.

6. Provides A Fairer Skin Texture

It is a myth that fairness creams work only when they are applied just before stepping out in the sun for the day. The fact is that these days most of the night creams are infused with the goodness of skin-lightening agents. Thus, if you apply night creams regularly over a prolonged period of time, you will find that you have a much more even skin tone and that your complexion has become one to two shades brighter.

7. Anti-Ageing Properties

There are a number of anti-ageing night creams that are available in the market. These night creams work wonders on fine lines and wrinkles and are recommended for regular application, specifically by those over the age of 30.

8. Improves Collagen Production

Any night cream that is available in the market plays a significant role in improving the collagen production in the skin. As a result, there is a significant improvement in the tautness of the skin and irrespective of your age, you will feel much better about yourself.

9. It Provides All The Benefits Of A Massage

Night cream is generally applied by using two fingers and using them in a gentle upward motion. A consequence of this is that the skin gets massaged and you feel much more relaxed (as a result you end up with much more peaceful sleep). If done correctly, this simple act with the night cream can also prevent your skin from sagging.

10. Reduces Scars And Spots

Contrary to popular beliefs, you do not have to go for expensive scar reduction cream to get rid of scars (that may have resulted from injuries) and dark spots. A simple night cream if used properly and regularly over a prolonged period of time will be able to reduce such spots and marks and leave you with a spot-free glowing skin.