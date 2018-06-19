Potato Juice And Aloe Vera Mask For Hair Growth

Although, we are ready to try everything possible to achieve thick, healthy hair, due to the busy schedules that we lead these days, we are often left with hardly any time to spend on caring and pampering our hair, isn't it?

Making a weekly visit to a parlour for an oil massage and other hair treatments is both time consuming and expensive. Therefore, taking care of the needs of our hair with simple ingredients available at home would be the best way to go with.

Potato is a common vegetable in every household. We are all aware about the health values of potato and how it helps our skin. But, did you ever know that potato can be beneficial to your hair health too?

Well, if hair fall is your concern, and if you are looking for ways to improve hair growth, then potato juice is a 'must-try'.

Loaded with essential nutrients, potatoes are the perfect antidote for almost all your hair troubles, ranging from dryness to dandruff, and hair loss. Therefore, if you are looking for a simple and natural way to nourish and keep your hair healthy, you can find your answer in potatoes.

But, if you are on the look-out for a remedy regarding a specific hair concern, then you may have to use other ingredients with potato to get effective results.

In this article, we will focus on an effective potato hair mask that can help in boosting hair growth. Try out this potato juice and aloe vera gel hair mask detailed below to boost hair growth:

To Make Potato Juice:

• Wash and peel the skin of potato.

• Chop the potato into tiny pieces and blend until you get a smooth puree.

• You can add a little water if you feel the puree is too thick.

• Filter using muslin cloth.

• Prepare fresh potato juice for every use.

To Make Potato Juice - Aloe Vera Mask:

Ingredients:

• Juice of 1 large potato

• 2 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to use:

• Combine the potato juice and aloe vera gel to form a smooth mixture.

• Massage into your scalp and work through your hair.

• Leave it on for 30 minutes and wash off with lukewarm water.

Frequency:

Twice a week

Benefits Of This Mask

This mask is highly beneficial if you are suffering from severe hair loss and dryness of hair. While potato nourishes hair follicles and promotes hair growth, aloe is an excellent natural moisturizer that combats dryness of hair. This pack is loaded with essential nutrients for hair growth. The antimicrobial properties of aloe vera treat scalp issues and dandruff too.

How Does Potato Juice Promote Hair Growth?

If you are planning to use potato juice for hair growth, it would be helpful if you are well aware about how potato juice can benefit your hair.

• Potato is rich in vital vitamins like vitamin B, vitamin C, zinc, niacin, and iron, all of which nourish hair follicles and promote hair growth.

• Potato juice is a great cleanser, and hence helps in unclogging hair follicles and promoting easy hair growth. As it unclogs hair follicles, it also prevents dandruff problems and arrests hair fall.

• Potato juice also adds shine and volume to your hair. It can be used as a conditioner by combining with egg and honey.

• Being rich in starch content, potato juice can help in getting rid of excess oiliness in your hair.

• The bleaching properties in potato can help in lightening hair colour. Potato juice helps cover grey hair. Instead of using water to rinse hair after shampooing, try using potato juice. You are sure to notice a difference in hair colour. Potato juice also provides moisturization and deep nourishment to the hair.

How Is Aloe Vera Gel Beneficial For Hair Growth?

• The enzymes in aloe vera help in removing dead skin cells on the scalp, acting as a great conditioner and leaving your hair shiny smooth.

• Aloe vera contains keratin, the primary hair protein, comprising amino acids, oxygen, carbon, and tiny amounts of nitrogen, hydrogen, and sulphur. This rejuvenates the hair, giving it elasticity and preventing breakage.

• Aloe vera restores the pH balance of your scalp, as it has a natural pH level as that required by your hair.

• It has the ability to form a protective layer over your hair and protect it from environmental elements. It also keeps your hair moisturized.

• Aloe vera also prevents an itchy scalp and dandruff too as it has anti-fungal properties.

Try this potato juice and aloe vera juice hair mask in your hair care routine to see how well it works in growing and thickening your hair.