How To Use Onion Juice For Hair Growth

Growing your hair is a slow process and requires a lot of patience. But, use of certain growth-stimulating ingredients like onion juice can help in faster hair growth. Onion juice is a popular remedy for combating hair loss and promoting hair growth, and has been used as a home treatment since ancient days.

Apart from fighting hair loss, onion juice may also add lustre and shine. It prevents premature greying of hair and treats dandruff.

How Is Onion Juice Beneficial In Hair Growth?

• Onion juice improves the antioxidant enzyme levels that help in decomposing hydrogen peroxide, thereby maximising hair growth cycle.

• The presence of sulphur in onion juice helps nourish your hair follicles, and helps in regeneration of the follicles. Sulphur also helps minimize hair thinning and breakage.

• The rich antioxidants in onion juice help in preventing premature greying of hair.

• The rich antibacterial properties help by keeping the scalp healthy, free of infection, and controls dandruff. It is said to treat inflamed, dry or itchy scalp. It also helps in getting rid of hair lice.

• Most of all, onion juice stimulates your scalp, boosts blood circulation in the scalp and keeps it well nourished.

How To Make Onion Juice At Home

• Peel the onions and slice them into four parts.

• Blend them in a juicer.

• Now, add a little amount of water, and filter using a muslin cloth, so that no onion chunks get stuck when using the juice.

So, if you are considering using onion juice for your hair care, here's how you can use it:

Ingredients:

• 1 tbsp onion juice

• Cotton pad

How to use:

• Soak the cotton pad in onion juice. Use the saturated cotton pad to dab your scalp with onion juice.

• Once you cover your entire scalp with the juice, massage it for a couple of minutes with your fingertips.

• Leave it on for 15 minutes to one hour.

• Wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

Frequency:

You can do this every alternate day.

Onion Juice + Aloe Vera Juice + Olive Oil

Ingredients:

• 2 tbsp onion juice

• 1 tbsp aloe vera juice

• ½ tbsp olive oil

How to use:

• Mix together all the ingredients thoroughly.

• Partition your hair and apply the juice onto your scalp.

• Leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes.

• Wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Frequency:

Use this twice or thrice a week.

Benefits:

Aloe vera smoothens the hair and makes it strong. The vitamin C fights scalp bacteria and removes dandruff. Olive oil helps add moisture and shine. It helps in the regrowth of hair, makes the scalp healthy and arrests dandruff.

Coconut Oil + Tea Tree Oil + Onion Juice

Ingredients:

• 2 tbsp of onion juice

• 2 tbsp of coconut oil

• 5 drops of tea tree oil

How to use:

• Combine all the ingredients until you get a smooth blend.

• Apply this mixture on to your scalp and massage for a couple of minutes.

• Leave it on for about 30 minutes and then rinse it off with a mild shampoo.

Frequency:

You can use this every alternate day.

Benefits:

Coconut oil aids hair growth and is antibacterial too. It nourishes your scalp as effectively as onion juice. Tea tree oil effectively fights dandruff.

Onion Juice + Castor Oil

Ingredients:

• 2 tbsp castor oil

• 2 tbsp of onion juice

How to use:

• Mix together castor oil and onion juice and gently massage it into your scalp in circular motions.

• Leave it on for about an hour.

• Wash off your hair with a mild shampoo.

How often?

Use thrice a week

Benefits:

Castor oil is as effective in boosting hair growth and reducing hair fall as onion juice. So a combination of onion juice with castor oil can help you double the benefit of hair growth and maintaining a good hair health.

Yogurt + Onion Juice

Ingredients:

• 2 tbsp of fresh yogurt

• 2 tbsp of fresh onion juice

How to use:

• Mix together the yogurt and onion juice in a bowl.

• Apply this as a hair mask on your scalp.

• Leave it on for an hour and then wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Frequency:

Use it twice a week

Benefits:

Yogurt helps in combating hair fall, and when combined with onion juice, the mask is a good remedy for the process of hair growth.

Onion Juice + Lemon Juice

Ingredients:

• 1 tbsp of onion juice

• 1 tbsp of lemon juice

How to use:

• Mix the ingredients to form a smooth blend.

• Apply it gently onto your scalp in circular motions.

• Leave the oil for about half an hour and then wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Frequency:

Use twice or thrice a week

Benefits:

The vitamin C in lemon helps in the production of collagen. Lemon juice balances the pH levels, strengthens hair follicles, and helps in preventing dandruff and scalp infections, ensuring a good hair growth.

Note:

Onion juice is a natural and safe home treatment for hair growth. Apart from adding volume to your hair, it nourishes your scalp and keeps it healthy. It helps in regeneration of hair follicles too. But, if you are allergic to onions, you should not use onion juice on your hair, as it can cause redness and itching. Mixing it with moisturizers like coconut oil can be beneficial.