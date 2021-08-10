Venus Transit in Virgo On 11 August 2021 Effects on Zodiac Signs

1. Aries People under this zodiac sign need to take special care of their health. The enemy side will remain active during this period. Do not interfere in other's affairs, else you may only suffer. Differences are possible in your married life and even in the slightest of things, there can be issues. Your life partner may also have some health-related problems. Also, you need to be cautious in business related matters. The financial situation will not be special. Salaried people are advised to avoid negligence towards work. Consuming lemon water on an empty stomach every day will be fruitful for you. Remedy- Drink lemonade every day on an empty stomach

2. Taurus Students need to increase focus on their studies else they may have a lot of confusion and will end up in trouble. Employed people have strong chances of getting many good opportunities during this period like increase in income or a promotion. Your financial condition will be good. There may be ups and downs in your romantic relationship but it will not last for long. People associated with the healthcare industry will benefit during this time.



Remedy- Chant Shukradev's mantra "Om Shukray Namah" 108 times every day

3. Gemini This time is expected to be good for the people of this zodiac. You may be a little isolated from your family but you need to make positive changes in your nature. If you want, you can invest money in the stock market. This time will be favorable for the people in the service sector. Worshiping Mata Lakshmi will be fruitful for you. Remedy- Worship Goddess Lakshmi everyday

4. Cancer People under this zodiac sign may have conflicts with their siblings. There may be a dispute regarding money. You are advised to be patient. Also, control your expenses during this period. You will have to make efforts to improve love relationships. You may have to work a little harder to get good results in the field of work. Remedy- Worship Goddess Parvati everyday

5. Leo The people of this zodiac are advised to believe in themselves. It may take time for you to get proper results of your hard work during this period. There may be some difficulties in this path. Your financial condition will also be nothing special. It will be better if you cut your expenditure. Salaried people need to talk to their superiors respectfully and avoid arguing with them. You will be able to solve all matters with your humility. Remedy- Worship Mother Goddess on Friday

6. Virgo The transit of Venus is going to happen only in Virgo. Due to this you may have to face ups and downs. Avoid spending more money than your allocated budget. There will be estrangement in your married life but it will not last long. You will handle the matter with your understanding. There may be a dispute with the father regarding some matter. Remedy- Worship Lord Shiva

7. Libra People under this zodiac are advised to take special care of their health. Do not be careless in the matter of eating and drinking. This time will be favorable for doing money related work. There may be some problems in your married life. There is a possibility of traveling abroad. You need to pay special attention towards your food and drink. Also, take caution while driving a vehicle during this period. Remedy- Worship Maa Durga

8. Scorpio This time can bring problems in your career. Also, due to high expenses at this time, you will not be able to be satisfied with your income. At this time, along with being a victim of misunderstanding, luck will not favour you. It would be appropriate not to declare your material comforts in front of anyone. It will be advisable to avoid long-term investments as well as avoid travel. You need to stay away from arguments as well. There is a possibility of differences with your elder siblings. At the same time, there is a possibility of problems in some relationships. Remedy- Offer oil to Shani Dev

9. Sagittarius Negligence in work at this time can ruin your career. Along with improving the way you do your work, your speech needs to be checked. Businessmen are currently facing tough competition. Your ability to lead will be affected the most at this time. Due to not getting income as per your expectation, there may be loss in the midst of some problems. It will be appropriate to fix some time limit for every task. Along with control in the job profession, avoid differences with your boss in any situation. Due to stress at this time, you will not be able to give full time to the house, due to which the family may get angry. Remedy- Do Saraswati Vandana every day

10. Capricorn While this time can be special for some people, many people are getting less support of luck even at this time. Actually, lack of confidence at this time can interfere with your good performance. Taking any major decision will have to be avoided at this time. Due to lack of interest in the workplace, some misunderstanding may arise among the officials about you. Traveling at this time also does not seem to be very beneficial. There is a possibility of increase in mental tension amidst the possibility of stress from your father. This time cannot be said to be more appropriate for students also. Remedy- Worship Goddess Parvati and apply a portion of white sweets on Friday

11. Aquarius You have to work hard this time. There may be some tension in the house during this time. Do not take any wrong step in the midst of dissatisfaction with your routine. Keep away from land property investment now. Overall, this time cannot be considered auspicious. More effort can give you success to some extent. Those living abroad may also face trouble at this time. Remedy- Worship Lord Shiva