Valentine's Day Gift Ideas As Per Zodiac Sign

Aries Aries, the super active zodiac sign, feel great when they find adventure around. So as a gift on this Valentine's Day this year, you can give them something that adds to their sense of adventure. The best gift as per astrological predictions would be tickets for a tour. If that does not fit in well with your budget, you can get them the tickets for a concert or a movie.

Taurus Taureans appreciate genuine efforts you are putting in and how much you are willing to give them as a gift. You can win their heart even by planning just a nice romantic dinner at home. Candles and romantic music can be the add-ons. Since they are inclined towards sensuality and outward looks as well, you can also give them a luxurious dress.

Gemini The quick-minded and witty Gemini needs something that keeps their practical brain active. Though they are romantic as well, what can match with their heights of practicality would be a perfect gift for them this Valentine's Day. Gift them a branded watch; small puzzles and little toys would also not be a bad idea.

Cancer Safe, secure and a homely feel is all that a Cancerian wants in life. This means you can easily spend the day and plan something at home only for them. Adding to this, they have a particular interest in tradition, so you can give them jewellery. They love being pampered with small yet romantic gifts. A box of chocolates and some flowers can also win their hearts.

Leo The lion is the king. So Leos also like to be chivalric and kinglike. A life of luxury is what they love the most. Hence, you should give them something which feeds this feeling of theirs. Costly and luxurious gifts are all they need this Valentine's Day. Try going for branded items. To give it a loving touch, you can write an emotional love message on the gift.

Virgo Virgo, the one who just loves self-improvement, both from inside and out. While they take up everything that leads to improving their personality, they would love beauty items all the more. For a Virgo girlfriend, a spa weekend would be a pleasant surprise. Similar gift items would also be a good idea.

Libra Never forget that a Libran is an emotional person. The more the personal touch in the present you are to give to them, the happier they will feel. Messages full of love with some roses and a framed picture of both of you will leave them feeling loved forever.

Scorpio The Scorpios are competitive. While on one hand, they have this love for darkness, mystery and intense love, on the other hand, their heart also seeks some fun. Considering this, you can gift them a black- or silver-coloured party wear dress, or an indoor game which both of you can play together on Valentine's Day.

Sagittarius Sagittarians love adventure, and the best form of adventure for them is going out on trips. While you might not need to buy a grand luxurious gift for them, planning a short trip would be enough to make them happy. A trip with good food would be the best for them.

Capricorn The 'particularly organised Capricorn' loves listening to songs, but they rarely find time for this latent hobby of theirs. So whatever you do for them, make sure you play the list of their favourite songs to make them happy. Well, just also ensure that the gift you give them 'makes some sense' to them; they seldom admire showpiece items. The songs will take care of the rest.

Aquarius Peaceful Aquarians admire 'quality time'. Buy them a book which they have been wanting to read for long. You can also purchase some book that both of you can read together.