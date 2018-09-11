5 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Good Sense Of Humour

1. Aries: 21 March - 20 April The sarcastic Arians will do it so perfectly that not everybody can understand their jokes. They are just so good at passing witty yet not offensive remarks. The Aries will prank anybody and everybody. Not just the words but their timing too would always be just so perfect that even the most serious person on the earth would die laughing. Also Read: Aries 2019 Yearly Horoscope

2. Taurus: 21 April - 21 May Taurus individuals seem quite serious but have a whole big ocean of witty remarks inside. They are among those who would cross any limits to troll somebody. They are equally good at laughing as well as making others laugh. But the most wonderful trait is the way they would crack a really good joke and still not laugh themselves.

3. Gemini: 22 May - 21 June Geminisare also good at cracking jokes but they would avoid making any comments in front of the targeted person. Though they are not aggressive, they fear that a fight would happen due to their jokes. Geminis jokes are simple, easy to understand and direct. Hence, even a child can understand their jokes well enough.

4. Leo: 23 July - 21 August Leos are the happy and cheerful beings and mainly the life of the party. It is because of their sense of humour that they are able to save a place for themselves in everybody's heart. Just as that of Aries, their timings too are perfect whenever they crack a joke. However, not all of their jokes are so healthy, only the mature and the grown-ups would understand them.