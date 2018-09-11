5 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Good Sense Of Humour

Isn't it amazing how some people can just make you smile all the time? And probably that is what makes them our favourite. Sense of humour is one such trait that not everyone possesses but adds to a person's personality such that everybody desires it.
Astrology says that personality traits are determined by our zodiac signs. Here we have brought you the list of the zodiac signs which are known to have a good sense of humour.
1. Aries: 21 March - 20 April
The sarcastic Arians will do it so perfectly that not everybody can understand their jokes. They are just so good at passing witty yet not offensive remarks. The Aries will prank anybody and everybody. Not just the words but their timing too would always be just so perfect that even the most serious person on the earth would die laughing.
2. Taurus: 21 April - 21 May
Taurus individuals seem quite serious but have a whole big ocean of witty remarks inside. They are among those who would cross any limits to troll somebody. They are equally good at laughing as well as making others laugh. But the most wonderful trait is the way they would crack a really good joke and still not laugh themselves.
3. Gemini: 22 May - 21 June
Geminisare also good at cracking jokes but they would avoid making any comments in front of the targeted person. Though they are not aggressive, they fear that a fight would happen due to their jokes. Geminis jokes are simple, easy to understand and direct. Hence, even a child can understand their jokes well enough.
4. Leo: 23 July - 21 August
Leos are the happy and cheerful beings and mainly the life of the party. It is because of their sense of humour that they are able to save a place for themselves in everybody's heart. Just as that of Aries, their timings too are perfect whenever they crack a joke. However, not all of their jokes are so healthy, only the mature and the grown-ups would understand them.
5. Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November
Scorpiosare the best when it comes to cracking a joke or trolling somebody. They would beat anybody in a trolling competition.Scorpios do not like when somebody trolls them back and there are chances that they revert with even hilarious comments.
So it is better to mess with their sense of humour in case of Scorpios; keep laughing at their jokes.
