Sun Transit In Pisces on 15 March 2022 On 12 Zodiac Signs And Remedies
In Vedic astrology, Sun is said to be the soul energy and is the main source of light on the earth and is always associated with authority and power. It also shows the status and individual position of an individual in society. It is mentioned as the King of celestial cabinets and is of immense importance. It can bring major changes in one's life and will let you take charge of your situation.
Sun Transit in Pisces on 15 March 2022 at 12.31 am and it will stay here until it moves into the next sign where it will get exalted in Aries on 14 April 2022 at 8.56 am. Let's discover the impact on all zodiac signs and the challenges that one can overcome by following the remedies.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
This time is favourable for students who are planning for higher education. Their confidence level will be high and they will get success. Travel is on the cards and it will be for pleasure. If you are planning for a job change, it is the perfect time. Do not invest in something now and you may incur losses. Talking about your personal life, there will be conflicts. There will be fights with your children. Be decisive stay focussed.
Remedy - You need to feed a cow Jaggery and wheat bread on Sundays.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
Talking about your financial condition, you will acquire a lot of wealth suddenly. You may also convert your hobbies into profession. This will prove to be good for you. Your relationship with your friends will be good and you will have a lot of contacts that will come handy. In your personal life, you may have some heated conversations. Also, you are advised to take care of your diet. This time will not be favourable for students. If you are a real estate agents, you will make profits.
Remedy- You may donate wheat flour to Brahmin on Sundays.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
You will succeed if you work hard during this time. You are organised and focussed and that is what everyone around you will appreciate. The government employee may get good benefits. Your relationship with your siblings will be cordial. Because of your charming nature, you will gain popularity in the society. Luck will be in your favour. People who are looking for new jobs, they can even crack a new interview.
Remedy- You may chant Gayatri Mantra 108 times a day every morning.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
People who are engaged in family business, this time is good for you. You can invest in a long term business. You will acquire a lot of wealth today. You can visit a religious place and have some spiritual inclination. You will get the support of your family and your relationship with their family members will be great. You will gain popularity because of your charismatic personality. Businessmen can start a new venture and they will get success.
Remedy- You need to recite Hridya Aditya Stotra everyday in the morning.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
You may not be able to finish your deadlines and this can create job insecurity. Those who deal with stock market, they may face loss during this time. You will be anxious and short tempered, so you need to control your behaviour if you want to mend things in your family. You may have been suffering from a chronic disease and that will relapse anytime if you don't take care. Businessmen may also suffer from losses, so be cautious during this time.
Remedy- You need to offer Arghya to the Sun every morning.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
You may have to make some travel plans due to work, but it may not be productive. Your clients will be demanding and the meeting can appear to be challenging for you. Businessmen who have partners need to be careful. There will be adverse impact on the firm as well. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. Communication is the key when it comes to solve problems with your life partner.
Remedy- Donate a red cloth and pomegranate at the temple on a Sunday.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
Businessmen will excel during this time. If you are planning for a loan, it will be sanctioned as well. The time will be favourable for people who are employed. If you have some legal issues, it will get sorted in no time as judgement will be in your favour. This time will be favourable for students. If you are suffering from illness, you can fight it and win over it with proper care. You can feel a bit quarrelsome during this time but keep your behaviour in check.
Remedy- You meed to practise Surya Namaskar every day at sunrise.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
This time will be good for Businessmen who are setting up a startup company. They will receive success quickly. Businessmen will receive good profits. Your child will make you feel proud today. Talking about your health, you need to check your diet and keep exercising to be fit. Students who are planning for higher studies they will get success. Talking about your personal life, you may have arguments with your lover or life partner.
Remedy- You may read Surya Siddhant during this period.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
This time is favourable for businessmen and especially for those who are engaged in family business. People who are employed, they will have a hard time to complete their deadlines and this will affect their personal life. Your mother's health can be a concern for you and therefore you need to take proper care of her. You will also have spiritual inclination. Students will succeed in their endeavours. There will be arguments among your family members, so be careful.
Remedy- You need to recite ‘Om Surya Namah' 108 times every morning
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
Employed people may have to face a job transfer. Your relationship with your younger siblings will be very cordial but at times there will miscommunication. You will be interested in sports. Despite all the stress and anxiety, you will be able to maintain good health. You need to meditate, do yoga and take care of yourself. To face all the difficult situations, you have to show your willpower. You may not agree with your father during this time.
Remedy- You need to recite "Ramraksha Stotra" every day at the sunrise.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
At your workplace, there will be conflicts and problems with your peers. If you are single, you will find your soulmate. Your spouse will be perfect for you. People who own family business, there will be some issues with their family members and because of this the business will suffer. Talking about your health, there will be some eye, throat related problems during this period. If you are planning for investments, the time is right, because you will get desired results.
Remedy- You need to recite "Surya Ashtakam" every day.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
The day will be good for those who are working in the government sector. You may get some new opportunities, ut you will be lazy to complete it. Employed people will get praises for their hard work. If you are married, your spouse may be a little possessive. You need to make tough decisions instead of taking suggestions from others. Talking about your health, you need to be careful, because you will be prone to fever, blood pressure issues and even heat strokes.
Remedy- You need to feed wheat flour to red ants every day.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
