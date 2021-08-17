Sun Transit in Leo On 17th August 2021 Effects on Zodiac Signs

Aries: This time will be good for the people of Aries. Your work will be recognized. You will get auspicious results from the side of children. You will get a chance to learn something new during this period. Your financial condition will be good. Remedy- Offer Arghya to the Sun every morning

Taurus: The beginning of the week will be good for you. There will be an increase in the material comforts. There will be positive changes in your love life. This time will be auspicious for the employed people. Businessmen are also expected to get benefits. Remedy- Consume ginger every day

Gemini: The people are expected to get benefits from the transit of the Sun. You will be able to complete all your work on time. This time will be very fruitful for you. Your financial position will be strong. There will be no health-related problems at this time. However, you are advised to improve your relations with your siblings. Remedy- Chant Gayatri Mantra ‘108' times every morning

Cancer: The people of this zodiac who are associated with business, there is a strong possibility of getting profit. There will be a happy vibe in your family. Students should take advantage of this period. You may have to work a little hard to get good results. There is a possibility of financial gains. You are advised to control your anger during this period. Remedy- Recite Aditya Hridya Stotra everyday

Leo: The transit of the Sun is going to happen only in Leo. The natives of this zodiac will experience an increase in positivity and self-confidence. Support of your family will be available in every situation. Time will be good for investment. Employed people can get good results. There may be some differences in your married life. At the same time, you are advised to avoid risky work during this period. Remedy- Feed a cow with chapatis made of wheat flour

Virgo: Virgo sign people are likely to get mixed results. You may get a chance to travel during this period and it may cost you a lot of money. You can get relief in a court case. This time will be very auspicious for the employed people. There is a strong possibility of getting benefits in the field of work. Remedy- Keep a red handkerchief in your pocket or wallet while going out

Libra: You are expected to get some big benefits during this period. You can get huge financial benefits. You will get profit in the work you start. Your confidence will increase during this period. There may be some differences with your partner in the relationship, but this situation will not last for long. Remedy- Respect your father and take his blessings before leaving home

Scorpio: One month after the transit will be auspicious for you. You are also expected to get benefits along with appreciation in the field of work. There will be some challenges in the workplace but you will face them with courage. There will be a sense of unity among your family members. Remedy- Donate 1.25 metres of red cloth in the temple on Sundays

Sagittarius: You are expected to get full support of luck. Your courage will increase. During this period you can take part in religious activities. The health of the father is likely to improve. There will be positive changes in your married life. You may have to travel long distances during this period. Remedy- Donate Pomegranate in the temple on Sundays.

Capricorn: You may have to face some ups and downs, but this situation will not last for long. You will be able to deal with it with great ease. You will be able to impress people with your controlled speech. Your financial condition will be good. Tension may arise in married life. Remedy- Feed Bananas to Monkeys.

Aquarius: This period will be wonderful for you. There is a strong possibility of getting benefits for the employed people. Tension may increase in married life, but you are advised to remain patient. Relationship with your partner in business can be better. Employed people are also expected to get benefits in the field. Remedy- Feed Jaggery to Cows, especially on Sundays.