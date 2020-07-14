Sun Transit In Cancer 2020: How It Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Aries (21 March-19 April) During this transit, the Sun will have an effect in the fourth house of your horoscope. The fourth house of your horoscope guards your home, mother, inner self and all sorts of comfort. You may try your best to initiate the work but they may get delayed due to some reasons. You may also feel a bit upset due to the insecurities related to finance. You may have a decrease in your self-confidence level. Also, you may go through some disagreement with your senior managers at work.

Taurus (20 May- 20 May) For people born under this zodiac sign, the transit may seem to be fruitful as it will be affecting third in the house of your horoscope. The third house is all about energy, positivity, siblings and courage. If you have been looking forward to a promotion and hike in your salary, then you will receive good news. You will be focusing on your work more than before and will also get appreciation from your seniors at work. More importantly, you will embrace challenges and step out of your comfort zone as well.

Gemini (21 May- 20 June) During this transit, it is advisable that you avoid investing money in something new. You may want to initiate new work and projects. For that, make sure you work hard and stay focused on your goals. You need to look after your eating habit as being ignorant or careless can lead to some abdominal problems. You may also suffer from eye infections.

Cancer (21 June- 22 July) This Sun transit in cancer will favour people belonging to this zodiac sign. It will enhance your leadership and administrative skills. You may focus on your work in a better way and will try to establish a cordial relationship with your loved ones. You may feel protective of them. But you may also go through some disagreement with your father. Not only this, but you may also face some ups and downs in your relationship and have some arguments with your spouse/partner.

Leo (23 July- 22 August) For people born under this zodiac sign, the Sun transit in cancer can be a difficult time. You may face low self-esteem. You may do work only after seeking validation from others. Instead of doing work with a happy state of mind, you may take hasty decisions and waste your energy and time. On the financial front, it is not at all a good time to indulge in any kind of investment. Instead of taking a decision emotionally, it is advisable to follow a practical and rational approach.

Virgo (23 August- 22 September) This is going to be a great time for you. This transit will benefit you on both personal and professional front. You will have sudden gains and new sources of income. You may receive appreciation for your work and innovative ideas at your workplace. Moreover, if you are into any kind of business, it is likely to run into profits. You will get recognition and support from your colleagues and seniors at work. Your relationship will run smoothly and you will be enjoying a great time with your partner. Your health will improve and you will recover soon from illnesses if any.

Libra (23 September- 22 October) The Sun transit in cancer will benefit you in many ways. On the professional front, your hard work will bring positive results and you will be gaining recognition at your workplace. You will become more action-oriented and will focus on your goals. This will help you in accomplishing your pending tasks and take up some new responsibilities. If you are dealing with property, you will gain positive results. Students preparing for government jobs will achieve positive results.

Scorpio (23 October- 21 November) During this transit, the Sun will be active in the ninth house of your zodiac sign. Due to this, you may face some unexpected delays in whatever you do. It is advisable that you avoid doing anything which is against nature and law. Otherwise, you get surrounded by some serious problems. At your workplace, you may get anxious and disappointed due to difficulties and negative outcomes. If possible, then please avoid any kind of journeys during this transit.

Sagittarius (22 November- 21 December) This transit will bring a challenging phase for people belonging to this zodiac sign. You may incur some losses and problems. This may result in some insecurity regarding finances. You may get into some legal issues due to which you may not have metal peace and comfort. Your enemies may try to disturb you additionally. They may try to bring you down by creating some hurdles in your way. You may also have a tiff with your in-laws. It is better that you avoid any kind of argument.

Capricorn (22 December- 19 January) For people born under this sign, the sun transit in cancer may not be fruitful. You may have a tough time at your workplace. You may end up having disputes with your seniors and colleagues. This can lead to mental stress and loss of peace. If you own a business, your competitors may try their best to overpower you and besmirch your image. It is advisable that you avoid any kind of journeys which aren't that important.

Aquarius (20 January- 18 February) For Aquarians, this sun transit in cancer is going to be a fruitful and auspicious time. You will gain success in whatever you do. On the professional front, your hard work will yield positive results. You will gain appreciation and recognition at your workplace for giving your best. Journeys will also be peaceful and beneficial during this transit. However, you may worry about the well being of your spouse.