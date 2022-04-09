Solar Eclipse 2022: Date, Time Of First Surya Grahan Of This Year And Impact On Zodiac Signs Zodiac Signs oi-Boldsky Desk

Solar Eclipse is considered as one of the most dramatic astronomical event of nature and it occurs when the moon gets between the Sun and the Earth and the Moon casts shadow over Earth. This solar eclipse will take place in Aries and Bharani Nakshatra. India will witness four eclipses in 2022, including two solar and two lunar eclipses. Scroll down the article to know more about the Solar Eclipse 2022 date, time, visibility in India and its impact on the zodiac signs.

Solar Eclipse 2022: Date, Time And Place

This year in 2022, the first solar eclipse, which will be a partial eclipse, will be seen on 30 April and it will take place in Aries. It will begin at 12:15 midnight, 30 April and end at 04:07 am, 01 May. Sutak period is not applicable for India.

The first solar eclipse will occur in April and the second solar eclipse will take place on 25 October 2022. The first solar eclipse will take place at midnight on 30 April while the second will take in the latter part of the year on 25 October 2022. Similarly, the first lunar eclipse will occur on 16 May, while the other on 08 November.

Solar Eclipse 2022: Will Surya Grahan Be Visible In India?

India may not be able to witness the first solar eclipse and the visibility will be zero. The eclipse will only be visible in the Pacific Ocean, Atlantic, Antarctica and South America.

Solar Eclipse 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs

The position of planets have an immense effect on our lives and determines the important aspect of our lives and transition of planets will take place from one zodiac sign to another.

Solar eclipse, a celestial event always have an impact on the zodiac signs. However, solar eclipse is not considered auspicious as per astrology, and therefore, no auspicious work in during during this time or kept on hold. While for some zodiac signs there will be a mixed effect, for others it will work in their favour. This eclipse will be beneficial for four zodiac signs- Taurus, Cancer, Libra and Sagittarius. Let us know more about them.

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You need to take care of your health during this time and ignoring it can result in negative consequences. There will be mixed results. Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This transit will prove to be auspicious for you. Because of your hard work, you will get success in work. Further, you will also seek benefits from your family members. Libra: 23 September - 22 October This transit will be auspicious for you. Talking about your workplace, you will get profit. You can get many good job opportunities. Businessmen will incur huge profits and partnership will work in your favour. Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Time will be favourable for you. Your economic situation will improve a lot. People who are engaed in government jobs, this phase will be beneficial for them. People who are looking for new jobs abroad, now is a good time. Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 10:00 [IST]