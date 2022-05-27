ENGLISH
    Shani Jayanti 2022: Donate These Things To Lord Shani According To Your Zodiac Sign

    By

    The birth anniversary of Lord Shani is known as Shani Jayanti. The great importance of Shani Jayanti has been told in Hinduism. According to the Panchang, every year the new moon day of Krishna Paksha of Jyeshtha month is celebrated as Shani Jayanti.

    Shani Jayanti 2022 is special in many ways and this year it will be celebrated on Monday, 30 May. The festival of Somvati Amavasya and Vat Savitri will also be celebrated on this day. Such auspicious coincidence is rarely seen. Positive and desired results are obtained if rituals associated with bathing, donation, and meditation are done properly and with a clean heart on this day. If you also want to get the infinite blessings of Lord Shani, then on this Shani Jayanti, you must donate things according to your zodiac sign.

    Array

    Aries: 21 March - 19 April

    On this auspicious day, you must donate oil and black sesame to get the blessings of Lord Shani and bring positivity to your life.

    Array

    Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

    You must recite Shani Chalisa on this Shani Jayanti. To get the blessings of Lord Shani, donating a blanket can be fruitful for you.

    Array

    Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

    You must donate black coloured clothes to a poor and needy person on the occasion of Shani Jayanti.

    Array

    Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

    On this Shani Jayanti, you can donate oil, black sesame and urad dal to get auspicious results.

    Array

    Leo: 23 July - 22 August

    On the day of Shani Jayanti, you must chant the mantra Om Varenaya Namah. Also, donating sapphire can give auspicious results.

    Array

    Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

    You can donate shoes or slippers to any needy person to get the blessings of Lord Shani. You are expected to benefit from this remedy.

    Array

    Libra: 23 September - 22 October

    You can donate black coloured clothes and oil on Shani Jayanti for happiness and peace in life.

    Array

    Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

    You can donate any iron item on Shani Jayanti and it can be beneficial for you.

    Array

    Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

    On this Shani Jayanti, you can do abhishek to Lord Shani to get special results. Also donating yellow coloured clothes or turmeric will be auspicious for you.

    Array

    Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

    In Hinduism, donating a cow is said to be the most fruitful. You can donate a cow on Shani Jayanti. If you are unable to do so, then donate a silver cow.

    Array

    Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

    You can donate anything of gold this year to get the blessings of Lord Shani.

    Array

    Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

    You can donate yellow coloured clothes, turmeric or ghee to get the blessings of Lord Shani.

    Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

    Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 10:00 [IST]
