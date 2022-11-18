Saturn Transit 2023 Effects: Saturn Transit In Aquarius 2023, Know Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April An unexpected increase in your income. All desires would be realized and pending tasks completed. The challenges endured in the past will give the expected results. In love relationships, be honest with your spouse. Health may pose troubles which means that you have to be extra vigilant about your health. You may be called in by in-laws to help them out as a result of which you will be dearly loved and the relationship would improve.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Your efforts at both business and job will see success at the end of the day. Stability in job, promotion, increment, and business growth will the key features of this period. An overseas business will flourish as a result of a business opportunity that comes in. Domestic life will not run smoothly, which you will notice but fail to take any action against it. You will get busier than ever with work responsibilities. You must fulfil your obligations towards your life partner.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Long journeys, although tiring and stressful, will bring success to your doorstep. You must learn to feel relaxed in any given situation, your relationship with your father will turn sore and it takes a toll on his health. The harder you work, the better will be the results. Job transfer, salary hikes are very much likely. Business risks, taken off late would prove to be profitable. You will find it impossible to curtain your debt and will succeed in bringing it down. Moreover, you will score over your opponents.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You will get a chance to help your in-laws. There will surely be some challenges at work but you will emerge successful by the dint of your hard work and dexterity. Sudden monetary gains are likely to come your way. In laws will be a source of pleasure. Children will not progress up to your satisfaction. Love affairs will be slightly disappointing. Students need to put in smart work rather than hard work to reach their goals. Job shift is likely to happen.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Your dictatorial attitude towards marriage will ruin happiness ultimately. For a new business venture, your partner will extend genuine support and help the business succeed. There is a strong likelihood of taking long journeys of personal and professional nature. Be cautious about your health issues, even if it is minor. The domestic ambience will be gripped by stress but you will be required to dispense your duties towards them. Household expenses can rise as construction plans are on.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You will overcome opposition brilliantly during this time. Loans are best avoided for the time being. You will gain expertise in your job and work hard towards gaining financial stability as a result of which health problems may crop up. Overseas travel is likely due to which expenses will shoot up. This will have a say on your mental status. You are advised to be friendly with your siblings. Short trips will be highly uncomfortable but do not get into tiffs with your friends.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Your love life will not be very conducive to your peace of mind. It is your faith and sincerity that will put your relationship back on track. Tensions would mount if the relationship destabilises. Although studies are challenging to students, they will find a way out of it, by working harder. You will spend a considerable time disciplining your child. If you are single, you will succeed in tying the knot with the one you love. You can expect financial gains and an increase in income, and finally fulfilment of your desires.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Relocating to a different place is a possibility and leaving family makes you bitter and emotionally uncomfortable. However, you will fulfil the needs of your family. Get your real estate deals legally investigated. Your mother's health may show signs of decline and hence you need to take care of this. The chances of succeeding at the career front is exceedingly high as a result of which you may turn into a workaholic. You may fall sick due to physical strain and weakness but you will raise above your weakness and benefit from your hard work.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You will exert a single-minded effort in your ventures and will find support from all sides. Your courage and might will double overtime. Achieving expected growth in business will gladden you considerably. Romantically you will get lucky in your domestic life. Kids will make a far-reaching improvement. The academic achievements of your kids will make you proud. Long journeys and short-distance journeys will be rewarding. Overseas travel opportunities are indicated.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You may have to handle a challenging situation at home, which will consume all your energy and patience. Try harder to get results. Financially you will get stronger and eke all the rewards of past hard work. Your bank balance is going to slowly build on a positive note. Real estate deals will prove lucky. Your family will extend their love and support as you will be meeting all your familial obligations. You will also be supportive of your in-laws. Social status may improve and you will be seen making great strides in business and job.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Focus on the work and the results will be achieved fully to your satisfaction. The harder you work, the better results you will get. Talking about career and business, this is a good period. Overseas business proposals can be considered and taken seriously. Your position in society will catapult to a higher level and you will find comfort in this development. Siblings may cooperate but they will themselves be troubled due to some physical ailment. You will have to stay away from your spouse due to some work assignment, but you will strike harmony nevertheless.