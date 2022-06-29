Just In
Retrograde Saturn Transit In Capricorn On 12 July 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies
Known for imparting life lessons, a sense of responsibility and dispensing karma, Lord Shani is the ultimate timekeeper and a teacher of life lessons. Shani governs Capricorn and Aquarius amongst signs and constellations of Pushya, Anuradha and Uttarabhadrapada. His point of exaltation is Libra, and he is debilitated in Aries.
The 7-1/2-year period of Shani is known as Sade sati which brings in very significant changes in human life. Shani or Saturn's transiting period is approximately 2.5 years in each zodiac sign. Saturn is transiting back in retrograde motion to Capricorn on 12 July 2022 @ 10.28 AM. Let us study his effects on all zodiacal signs.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
You will mainly focus on your career and put in your best efforts to complete pending tasks. Impressed with your performance, your seniors will support you at work. You may also consider a job switch. Financially, you will bring balance your income and expenditure well. You may get your house renovated and buy a new property. Investing in stocks of iron, steel, mines, oil and gas will prove lucky.
Remedy: On Saturdays, donate black lentils at the Shani temple.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
You will be less inclined spiritually, but you will begin to believe in karma, as well as in being judgmental. You will have a conflicting relationship with your father. Your patience and penance will help you succeed eventually. You may not be on good terms with your boss this time in spite of performing well. But you will be able to hold the job. Businesspeople get chances to expand their business.
Remedy: You may keep an amethyst beneath the pillow at night.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
You will experience hard luck this time. You will be spiritually inclined with intuition working overtime. There may be some lifechanging events but you are advised against investing into share markets. You may be prone to joint pains, dental issues and hair fall. Don't invest in anything new. Salaried people need to be careful as there may be a sudden job change. Professionally you will feel insecure.
Remedy: Do not consume non-vegetarian food on Saturday.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
All hindrances to marriage will be eliminated and some of you may tie the knot this year. Domestic comfort will be disturbed due to differences with the partner. For those in the partnership business, there may be a conflict with your partners, that will adversely affect your business. Salaried people should really work harder for stability in jobs. Past chronic diseases may relapse and cause serious concern, therefore, take care of your health.
Remedy: You may perform Jalabhishek to Shivling and puja dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
You will be emotionally distant from your partner due to ongoing conflicts. Litigations will be resolved in your favor. Employed persons will receive recognition for their work. Businessmen might be having a rough patch as they will be forced to borrow money for their business. Professionals will reach the peak of their career. Customers appreciate the quality of their work.
Remedy: You may avoid wearing black clothes, on Saturdays.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
Those of you aiming at the All-India Services exams will have increased chances of winning it. You may not agree with your partner on so many grounds because of which there will be domestic discord. Your children may fall sick often. For businessmen, past plans and strategies will bring in profits now. Working professionals can expect a designation change.
Remedy: You must not keep tasks pending during this time.
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
This is the time to renovate your home. Pending construction works will be completed. You may purchase an agricultural land as well. There will be a decline in your mother's health. It is an encouraging period for students. Businessmen can look forward to expanding their business this time. Working professionals will receive increments or promotion.
Remedy: You must refrain from wearing black or dark blue clothes on Saturdays.
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
Strife and conflicts with your siblings will be a common feature during the transit. You will be inspired to try new fitness workouts. Working professionals are more likely to switch jobs. Businesspeople are not advised to embark on any new projects and strategies. Pending tasks will be completed this time. Sales and business-related travel is indicated.
Remedy: You can observe fast (vrat) on Saturday.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
Your relationship with your friends and siblings may suffer. Think twice before you speak as issues may crop up later on. Past investments may bring in some wealth. Your home will be bereft of domestic peace. Businessmen should try harder to get results. Final verdict in legal suits will be in your favour. Investment in speculative markets indicates huge loss, so refrain from investing your money anywhere.
Remedy: You may recite Hanuman Chalisa 9 times every day.
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
This is a period of change and transition. Pending tasks from the past will conclude successfully. Money will be spent on grooming products and hobbies. Job aspirants will be flooded with new offers from reputed companies. Working professionals will be recognized for their performance at workplace. Businessmen find success in their endeavors and they are advised to stay on good terms with partners for profits to continue.
Remedy: You may worship and offer Sindoor to Lord Hanuman on Saturday.
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
A financial windfall awaits those overseas job aspirants and people already working in MNCs can expect to be promoted. With regards to health, the picture is bleak as joint pains would surface. They have to guard against feet injuries during this time. The native will drastically cut down his spending and learn to economize.
Remedy: You may donate mustard oil and black lentils to labourers on Saturday evenings.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
You will be able to gain income from additional sources. Past investments will incur huge profits. Employed people find some profitable projects that will strengthen their profile. It is time for business-related travel for businessmen. Hobbies can be converted into a vocation and a good income can be earned out of it. Difficult situations can bring down the academic performance of students.
Remedy: You may chant "Om Sham Shanicharaya Namah " 108 times post-sunset.
