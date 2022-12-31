Just In
Retrograde Mercury Transit In Sagittarius on 31st December 2022 Effects and Remedies on Zodiac Signs
This transit will occur on 31 December 2022 at Midnight 12:58. Mercury is the signifcator for communication, and analysis to name a few..Planet mercury must be very benevolently placed if one were to have all the positive qualities of Mercury Weak mercury gives opposite results..
Retrogression means moving backwards and getting back to the earlier position. When Mercury is retrograde, he causes breakdown in communication. Let us see the how Retrograde Mercury affects all the 12 zodiac signs:
Aries
Career front promises moderate outcomes. The recognition that you deserve might take longer than expected. Business rivals pose stiff competition. Love relationship may turn sore because of ego issues. You may suffer from insomnia and problems with health due to that.
Remedy: Offering food to the physically disabled on Sundays will help elevate your luck.
Taurus
There can be delays in reaping benefits of the transit, and work delays will be a common feature. Do not think of promotion right now as you have to wait for some more time. Business competitors might challenge your business. Discord in marital relationship may be bothersome. Eye ache has to be attended to as soon as it occurs.
Remedy:Performing a Yajna for planet Venus would relieve you of impediments to your ventures.
Gemini
Job front looks promising and you will be making headway in the career scenario. Support from the vertical management is assured. Your business may not yield profits of the expected kind. You will be able to strike a harmonious relationship with your partner. Health looks pink and robust.
Remedy:You should perform Yajna for Lakshmi Narayana for auspicious results.
Cancer
You will find lucrative chances to grow professionally but even in this situation satisfaction may elude you. Your business ideas will be well appreciated by your partners. Through loans and inheritance gain is assured. Your equation will be very cordial with your partner. Health picture looks far improved.
Remedy: You may perform Yajna for Maa Parvati on Monday.
Leo
You will use your analysis skills to give a top performance at job and you actually need it to cope with the mounting pressure. Business returns may not be satisfactory. Your relationship may score average in terms of understanding. Healthwise nothing too good is promised but there would not be chronic ailments.
Remedy:Chanting"Om Budhaya Namaha" daily 41 times improves your luck and fortune.
Virgo
Plan and schedule your work load and work accordingly. You will be able to generate ideas for your business after initial setbacks. There is a lot of stress that you need to put up with and this may cause insomnia. An auspicious occasion at home may keep you busy.
Remedy:Chant ing"Om Namo Narayana" daily 11 times will relieve you of existing problems in life.
Libra
You will be undertaking work related tours which enriches you with experience. Business returns will be as expected and you may get even luckier. Due to you good communication and rapport with your partner, you will be able to solve most of your differences. Healthwise you are perfect picture of health.
Remedy:Chanting"Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" daily 11 times is beneficial for your overall fortunes.
Scorpio
There may be some snags that prevent you from meeting targets. This may result in stress and disappointment. Business may not incur large profits. Your competitors may intimidate you with competition, Love relationships need a lot of attention as flare ups are quite possible. Get your vision checked on a regular basis.
Remedy:You may chant "Om Braam Breem Browm Sah Budhaya Namaha" daily 5 times.
Sagittarius
Career progress will gladden you quite a bit. You may have to undertake long distance travels to satisfy your professional commitments. It will give you its own pointers on the job requirements. This may be the opportune time to expand your business. Love relationship will flourish only if you maintain a close bond with your partner.
Remedy:Donating wheat to the poor on Thursdays will improve your fortunes.
Capricorn
Due to the transit effects, the expected recognition at work may not arrive from superiors or colleagues. Business will not yield expected profits. Harmony may not be there in your relationship with partner. This creates an unending stress that directly affects your health.
Remedy:Chanting Narayaneeyam daily is beneficial.
Aquarius
You will find job to be satisfactory and pleasing. You will gain respect at work and this will create a new positive image in the eyes of your colleagues. On the business scenario profits will be up to your satisfaction. This gets you motivated and keeps you forge ahead with your work. Marital life will be cemented by a new understanding and a bondage of love.
Remedy:You should donate green grass to cows on Saturday.
Pisces
You may have an overseas tour opportunity to acquire new skillset and capabilities. Opportunities for growth abound. Business will expand through new contacts and your brand name will be getting a makeover. Income will be good and you will able to save a lot. Love relationship promises harmony. Health wise, you are at your best form.
Remedy:You may light an oil lamp for Lord Vishnu.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
