    Mercury Transit In Taurus On 25 April 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

    By

    Mercury is the smallest planet in the solar system and is said to be the messenger of God in the Vedic astrology. This planned is associated with people in strong position and is the closest to the Sun. To complete its journey across twelve zodiac signs, Mercury takes approximately one year. Often called the 'prince' of the celestial cabinet, it is known for communication and intelligence, power of reasoning, decision-making abilities and logical thinking.

    If placed right Mercury can be beneficial, but if placed wrong, it can wreak havoc. The transit of Mercury in Taurus makes a person good at maths and will be able to make fast decisions. Also, people in the creative field will have advantage as their artistic side will get advanced. Mercury will transit in Taurus on 25 April 2022 on Monday at 00:05. Let us know how it will affect the zodiac signs and the remedies to overcome the obstacles.

    Aries: 21 March - 19 April

    Spend your money wisely else you will suffer from financial losses. Businessmen need to invest carefully and read the document well before signing it. Give space to your life partner. You will be physically fit during this time but regular check ups are advised.

    Remedy: You need to grow and nurture the basil plant.

    Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

    Love will be in the air during this time and you will also get the support of your family members. Time is good for people who want to invest their money in renovating or buying a house. You will be popular in your social circle. Take care of your health. Working professionals may get new opportunities.

    Remedy: You may offer sweets to Lord Ganesha on Wednesday.

    Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

    Your professional life will be turbulent and financially also you will suffer losses. This time will be stressful for you. Stay away from unnecessary aggression and there will be peace in your relationship. Travel is on the cards. Take good care of your health as you may go through some minor ailments.

    Remedy: You may wear green emerald in the index finger.

    Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

    All your desires will be fulfilled during this period. Working professionals may get high increment. You will spend quality time with your family and friends. You will be physically fit and healthy. Maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly. If you invest now, you will reap profits.

    Remedy: You may chant "Om Budhaya Namaha" 108 times daily.

    Leo: 23 July - 22 August

    You will earn name and fame during this time. Professionally it will be a favourable time for you. There will be peace and harmony in your personal life. Check your speech while talking in the public. Healhwise, you will be good but try to remain fit. Staying grounded will be beneficial for you.

    Remedy: You may donate green lentils in the temple on Wednesday.

    Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

    You will come across new job opportunity and not get overconfident. You will maintain a good relationship with your seniors. Time is favourable for students studying abroad. There will be a hike in salary but do not make unnecessary expenses. Your relationship with your family may get spoiled. There will be some minor health issues.

    Remedy: You may worship Lord Vishnu every day.

    Libra: 23 September - 22 October

    Do not start quarrel with the elders. You will earn well from foreign sources. There will be unexpected financial gains. Your luck may not favour you. You are advised to take care of your health and refrain from stress. Financially, there will be a loss of money. Your need to work hard at your workplace.

    Remedy: You can chant Mercury beej mantra 108 times daily.

    Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

    It will be a favourable time for businessmen as there will be financial gains. You can invest in new ventures. Your spouse may need some attention healthwise. Time is going to be tough for people who are married. You need to resolve your personal matters without involving a third party.

    Remedy: You need to observe fast on Wednesdays.

    Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

    You may get a promotion during this time. Business owners who are planning to extend their business, this is the right time. Students will be able to concentrate on their studies during this time. You will suffer from some health related issues and so will your life partner, so pay proper attention.

    Remedy: You may feed parrots.

    Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

    This time will be favourable for students. Business owners will also reap profits during this period. People who are married, please do not engage in some unnecessary disputes as it will create a distance between you and your family members. You will be fit during this time and take good care of your mental health.

    Remedy: You may offer green vegetables and grass.

    Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

    There will be some obstacles in your life. Time is right for people who want to get married. There will be minor injuries so take care of your health. You may face some issues related to cough and cold during this time. You need to careful and not neglect this. Love will rule your relationship.

    Remedy: You need to make sure to keep good oral hygiene.

    Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

    There will be improvement in your communication skills. Time is favourable for those who want to make a long term investment. Travel is on the cards and it will prove to be beneficial for you. Do not quarrel with your life partner as it will only spoil the relationship further. Take care of your health and monitor it from time to time.

    Remedy: You need to avoid meat, egg and alcohol during this phase.

    Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

    More MERCURY TRANSIT IN TAURUS News

     
