Mercury Transit In Libra On 26 October 2022 Effects And Remedies On Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Mercury is more beneficial to you during this transit. You may have to go on an unexpected tour that might prove expensive in your pockets. Your persuasive and communication skills will be boosted and acknowledged. Luck holds good for you in partnership business. Your siblings will be unusually cooperative and the relationship will be rewarded them. There might be news of engagement from their side. Skin problems are foreseen which will also be resolved due to your timely care and attention. Eat well and keep calm is the mantra that you have to chant throughout this period. Remedy: It pays to duly observe fast on Wednesday.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This period is so economically beneficial that you will free yourself of some loans and old debts. However, you may be prone to spending beyond your budget. So watch your expenses. Students perform well in academics. Your speech will impress others at your workplace and you will be much sought after for your comments and suggestions. Your coworkers will be profusely appreciative of you. Opponents, up against you, will bite the dust. The love scenario will be pleasant and delightful. You may take a short romantic trip to a remote location. If married, your partner will try to see things from your point of view and be extra considerate and thoughtful. Remedy: It is beneficial to offer green bangles to Goddess Durga on Wednesday.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your mother will sort out her issues with you voluntarily and prove to be loving and understanding. Spending most of your time with family at this time appeals to you. You may also think of a small vacation with family. You will earn respect and will be looked up to for guidance and support by your family members. Students will be especially focused and hard-working. Some of you will divert yourself to religious activities. You will have good chances at the workplace to boost your income. Focus more on fulfilling your career obligations than spending useful hours doing nothing much. Remedy: Reading Shree Durga Chalisa regularly will benefit you.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Peaceful ambience will prevail at home. Your family will be particularly understanding and caring. If you are employed in an outstation work, you will come back to your home to savour the finer moments with your family for some time. Expect a lot of pampering and delicacies from your mother's side. A raise in your income is expected as a result of your good karma done in the past. Businessmen will be able to strike several profitable deals at once. So do not loan money from anyone at this time. Students will be able to overcome any academic-related struggles very well. Remedy: Especially on Wednesdays, you must worship Maa Durga and light a ghee lamp in front of Goddess Durga.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You will savour the happiness from the fraternal relationship that you share with your siblings. The chances of making money are huge. Your luck will stretch longer and bring better tidings in your favour. You will be guided by a fatherly figure. Many religious events will be a marked feature in your schedule. Your social status will receive a boost due to this. You will also interact with many well-connected people in society. Don't be carried away by the thought of investments. For the time being, they are to be avoided. Use Yoga and exercise to bring back the zest and fitness and improve your health. Remedy: Reciting this Mantra: "OM namo bhagavate vAsudevAya'' will help you evade your troubles.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September It is your magnetic voice in your interactions with your family members that will impress them to be more positive in their dealings with you. Mercury will help you succeed at work, as your revenue will multiply due to your productive work. Those owning firms are sure to see better days. Students will fare best in competitive exams and hence are advised to be consistent in their efforts Health needs your urgent attention and it pays to be extremely careful while driving or walking on the road. Remedy: You should worship Lord Vishnu and offer him Camphor.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Businesspeople, are advised to avoid investing in unknown channels. As your family members health declines, you will have to spend a huge sum on account of it. Check your angry impulses this time. Working professionals will build a better image for themselves at workplace. Be ware of your coworkers. Students will be required to play a role in taking major academic decisions. Avail help from elders. Your marital life will go on an even keel. You are advised not to misbehave with your spouse in any way. Remedy: Reciting Goddess Durga mantras will be auspicious.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Keep yourself financially sound as an increase in expenses may lead to doldrums. Stop any financial transaction for the time being. Those wanting to travel overseas on educational grounds will hear good news. Any unwanted journey may leave you feeling bankrupt and stressed. So, at work, even a small error from your side may be escalated if you are not careful about your colleagues. Take good care of your health, as it seems to have declined compared to the past. If you get suspicions about your health picture, immediately consult a good doctor in the vicinity. Remedy: Donating green clothes to transgenders will get you God's blessings.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You may be strongly feeling like spending a few nostalgic moments with your old friends. Financially, plenty of chances await you and as you address them, most of your issues will be sorted out. You eill reclaim your pending payment that was due to arrive all these days. A lot of your ideas will be turned into reality due to the arrival of extra money. Domestic life will feel peaceful and financially sound. Newlyweds will expand their family this time. Students will be well focused on their studies and even a wee bit of attention towards studies can take them far. Remedy: Chanting Shree Vishnu Sahastranam Stotra will greatly aid your fortunes.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Working professionals will make progress in their careers and a galore of benefits from previous work awaits you. Entrepreneurs will have plenty of options to boost their revenue. Aside from that, Mercury will favourably aspect your fifth house, which denotes peace, happiness derived from the mother, purchase of vehicle and property and so on. Your mother's long-standing health problem will be well taken care of and clear without a trace this time. There are chances that you may purchase a new home this time. Remedy: On every Wednesday you should mandatorily worship Lord Ganesha and offer him green moong.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February At work, the tasks may seem laborious and completing each takes endless hours of time. Even after struggling for hours, the outcome will be dissatisfactory. Your financial improvement will be nullified by the soaring expenses on the domestic front. Your relationship with your younger siblings may take a beating. On the slightest pretext, there may be a violent disagreement over things that make you feel ultimately restless and disturbed. Remedy: You must chant the Beej Mantra of the planet Mercury 108 times in the Hora of Mercury.