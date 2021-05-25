Mercury Transit In Gemini 2021: Effects On Different Zodiac Sign

Aries For people belonging to this moon sign, the Mercury transit in Gemini will take place in the third house of their horoscope. The transit will bring a good time for those who are young. Young people will be full of valour and courage during this transit. Natives who are into the field of law, media, journalism, sales, marketing and astrology will be doing a significant growth. The natives will be able to maintain a good relationship and rapport with people around them. During this transit, the natives will be enjoying the companionship of people belonging to the opposite gender. There are some chances of business trips for these natives. Matters related to love and affair may get estranged. On the financial front, you may do well as you will be able to repay your prolonging debt. During this period, your father's health may decrease and therefore, you need to take the best care of his health. There could be times, when you may have some tiffs and conflicts with your father. You need to ensure that this doesn't harm your equation with him. Though your immunity will be good and strong during this time, it is suggested that you practice a new routine else you may suffer from some diseases.

Taurus For people born under the effect of this moon sign, the Mercury transit in Gemini will take place in the second house of their horoscope. During this transit, the natives will be taking great interest in the matters related to the family. They will be spending more and more time with their family as well. You are advised to choose your words wisely else you may hurt your near and dear ones. Even while cracking a joke, make sure you do not hurt the sentiments of people who are close to you. On the financial front, this is going to be a favourable period. You will be gaining huge wealth. During this transit, you will be spending money on buying things related to luxury and comfort. You may gain from the investment done in the stock market but that won't be a huge gain. On the career front, things will be going good but you are advised to stay away from office politics and care about only your business. Students will be making steady yet significant progress in their academics. On the relationship front, you will be coming across a potential partner and love may bloom between the both of you. On the health front, it will be an average period for you. But if you have some hormonal problems, then you are advised to exercise quite often. Take the best care of your partner's health as he/she may undergo some illness.

Gemini For people belonging to this moon sign, the Mercury transit in Gemini will be taking place in the first house of their horoscope. The transit will make you mentally strong. During this period, you will become extremely confident and negative effects in your chart will be reduced. This is because the presence of Mercury in the first house will send you the power and strength to fight against negativity and give your best. At times, you may find yourself surrounded by doubts and uncertainty and it is then you will be trusting your guts. People will be listening to whatever you have to say and this will help you in communicating effectively with people around you. For those who want to enter into politics, the time will be favourable for them. Those who are into sales and marketing will be also having a good time in their career. People who are into business will be seeing significant progress in their business. During the entire period, you will be able to strengthen your bond with your spouse. On the health front, you will be full of positive energy and this will enable you to take part in various physical activities. Also, you need to maintain a healthy diet and keep yourself hydrated.

Cancer For those who belong to the Cancer moon sign, the Mercury transit will be taking place in the twelfth house of their horoscope. These natives will be able to adapt to any situation in a better manner. During this phase, they need to work on resource management, expenditures, foreign gains and transformation to utilise their young spirit. You may face some external forces and you need to safeguard yourself from the same. There could be times when you may feel disconnected and isolated from people around you. But instead of feeling bad and lonely, you are advised to utilise the space and time towards self-reflection and realisation. You also need to take enough time to rest, relax and recharge yourself without getting distracted from the outer world. You need to stay cautious of your enemies and competitors. On the career front, you need to make some plans to switch to a better job profile to ensure your growth. You can also think of bringing some changes into your business. You are likely to travel abroad or have some foreign gains during this period. On the financial front, try to avoid taking any loans or committing to any financial investment. In a relationship, you need to give more and more time to your spouse. Strengthen your relationship with your partner/spouse.

Leo Those who were born under the effect of the Leo Moon sign will be hosting the Mercury transit in Gemini in the eleventh house of their horoscope. Since the house represents income, gains and desires, the effect will be the same. The natives of this sign will be focusing on their priorities. Also, some natives may be inconsistent in terms of their emotions and relationship. They are advised to put more and more effort into their relationship. There could be times when these natives may meet their old friends. This will make them elated. Not only this, but it will also make these natives feel more like popular people. During this time, the natives will have the fulfillment of their desires and they may experience certain gains. Those who work as managers, stockbrokers, social workers and accountants will be doing great during this period. Some individuals will be learning new things during this transit which will help them in the long run. Married couples may go through some ups and downs in their relationship however, they may resolve their conflicts through proper communication skills. On the health front, the natives of this sign will be having a great time.

Virgo For people belonging to this moon sign, the transit will be taking through the tenth house of their horoscope. These natives will be highly enthusiastic and passionate about completing their work and giving their best. They will focus on their public image, career, reputation and social life. The natives may have a healthy relationship with their father and their perspective towards the government may improve. On the financial front, this transit period will stabilise their expenses and this will ensure a better financial condition for these people. Professions like journalism, accountant, writers, software developers, mathematicians, CA, politicians, government executives will be successful during this transit. Relationship wise, you may face little difficulty as during this time you will be so career oriented that there will be no or little time for your loved ones or spouse which can bring frictions in your relationship, so it is suggested to strike a balance between your personal and professional life for fulfilment and happiness. Health wise, walking out on a regular basis will keep you fit and healthy in the long run.

Libra For the Libra Moon sign, Mercury is the Lord of your ninth and twelfth house and is transiting in the 9th house of fortune, love, faith, spirituality and higher education. During this duration, Libra natives will be very much spiritually inclined and will make choices or decisions that otherwise would have been difficult to take. You will broaden your horizons and expand as a person whether it's by travelling somewhere physically or mentally, therefore if you need to learn any foreign language or explore a new hobby this is the right time for you as mercury will give a boost to your motivation. During this phase, natives feel a little disappointed towards the delay in foreign travel specially for higher studies. Relationship wise, your partner may feel that you are getting distant from him/her therefore it is advised to spend some quality time to avoid any kind of misunderstanding. Healthwise, this period is favourable for you but still it is advised to get yourself involved in any kind of physical activity.

Scorpio For Scorpio Moon Sign, Mercury is the lord of your eighth and eleventh house and is transiting in the eighth house of Occult, sudden loss, sudden gain, inheritance, research, chronic disease etc. During this phase, you will have inclination to certain profits which are highly expected, although it is likely to incur losses as well but by any chance you are not going to affect your financial stability in any way. Careerwise, those practising Tantrik Vidya/esoteric activities will succeed. Detectives, minors, oil explorers, but treasure hunters, detectives and researchers will gain during this period and the sea growth in their career. Relationship wise, married individuals or couples may find a partner to be angry and harsh on the words whereby it can be resolved with proper communication and patiently listening and spending some quality time together. Healthwise, you are advised to take proper medical checkup in order to take any precautionary measures if needed.

Sagittarius For Sagittarius Moon Sign, Mercury is the Lord of your seventh and tenth houses and is transiting in the seventh house of marriage and partnership. During this transit, natives' communication skills will significantly improve. However, you are advised to think before you speak. Careerwise, there is a possibility of getting a promotion at your workplace. Business natives involved in the career of attorney, contractors, marriage counsellor, politician and executive traders will flourish during this phase. There will be a boost in your self-esteem and enhanced ability to reach out to people. Relationship wise, you can feel a little dominant nature of your spouse which you can control through your practical and constructive communication or distractions. Love and romance is likely to blossom during this transit. This is a very good time to plan your wedding dates relationship to the next level. Health wise, playing sports or involving yourself in physical activities to burn off extra weight will be beneficial for you.

Capricorn For the Capricorn Moon sign, Mercury is the lord of the sixth and ninth houses and is transiting in the sixth house of competition, enemies and diseases. Professionally, you will feel like resolving any kind of existing conflicts in your work space. Profession of lawyers, finances, financial advisors, tax planners will flourish. During this phase, individuals will see immense success in the job and at the workplace. During this time, financially you will be benefited by utilising your money in property investments. Relationship wise, you will get good gains and gifts from your maternal side of the family, this time will be a little serious in your love matters that can bring problems in the relationship. Therefore, it is advised to keep your thoughts positive and think whether a clear mind will help to strengthen your bond with them. Married natives will find that their partner requires some attention, caring and warmth. Students preparing for competitive and government exams are likely to see their efforts and hardwork turning into positive results during this period. Healthwise is going to be beneficial for you walking, providing benefits for Capricorn natives.

Aquarius For the Aquarius moon sign, Mercury is the Lord of fifth and eighth houses transiting in the fifth house of love, romance and children. There will be a significant growth in the income which will encourage the natives to invest in some tangible assets. Professionally, there may be sudden profit in speculative gains, natives in the stock market, Cinema, TV, acting etc. will see growth in their career. This is the best time for studying ancient Scriptures.

Relationship wise, your love and romance will be at peak and you will have a stronger bond through communication in Frankness. In married life, your partner will be supportive in whatever you do. Healthwise, natives could face some problems related to the lower abdomen region so it is recommended to do a periodical checkup with a doctor so that any precautionary measures could be taken, if required.