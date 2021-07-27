Mercury Transit in Cancer 2021: Effects On Different Zodiac Signs

Aries For people born under the effect of this moon sign, the Mercury transit in Cancer will take place in the fourth house of their horoscope. However, for such natives, Mercury rules the third house that represents communications, inner strength, siblings and communication. In addition to this, it also rules the sixth house of these natives representing enemies, competition and disease. The transit will be quite favourable for students. Their logical understanding will evolve during this transit. They may become quick learners and this will eventually enhance their performance. Those who are preparing for competitive exams will find this transit quite favourable. Some natives may go through issues related to their mother's health. Their mothers may suffer from certain skin related allergies and disorders. For this, they are advised to consult a good medical practitioner or any dermatologist. Some natives may have certain misunderstandings with their family members. Some natives could be too busy in their personal life, trying to settle down everything. Those who are expecting a transfer at their workplace will receive good news related to the same. People who are working in the sales and marketing field will flourish during this period.

Taurus For people belonging to the Taurus moon sign, the Mercury transit in Cancer will take place in the third house of their horoscope, representing communication and skills. However, Mercury governs the second and fifth house of their horoscope representing siblings, willpower and strength. The transit will be highly favourable for people who are into the communication field such as journalist, lawyer, reporter, writer, education sector and sales. During the transit, the natives will be highly polite and this will help them in attracting people around them. The transit will be quite favourable for students who are willing to pursue education in the forein countries. They may find it a dream come true phase. During the transit, the natives will receive immense name and fame in their social circle. Some natives may plan short-distance trip with their acquaintances and siblings. They may also take part in social and charity work. At the same time, they might be quite stressed about certain things. They are advised to practice yoga and meditation to keep themselves stress free.

Gemini For people belonging to this sign, the Mercury transit in Cancer will take place in the second house of their horoscope. The second house of these native represents wealth. The second house of Gemini natives is governed by a moon which regards mercury as its enemy, though mercury considers moon its ally. The transit thus may not be fruitful for the Gemini natives. Financially, these natives may not do good during this period. However, with the help of their communication skills, including speaking and writing, the natives will be making good money. The diplomatic skills of these natives will improve during this transit. The married natives will be receiving support from their spouse's family. They may also get support from their mother. The natives may be interested in their respective work field and may travel abroad to make their career. Those who are into business, will bring innovative ideas that will help them flourish their business and make money. The natives will be solving the problems coming into their life in no time. They need to take care of their father and consult a doctor, if necessary.

Cancer For people belonging to the Cancer moon sign, the Mercury transit in Cancer will take place in the first house of their horoscope. As per the Vedic Astrology, Mercury rules the third and twelfth house of these natives. The transit will be quite favourable for these natives, especially for those who are into business. During this period, the strength of these natives will increase tremendously. They will be performing well at their workplace. Their seniors will appreciate them. In fact, the natives will gain huge respect in the society. They may also go on foreign trips.



The natives need to take care of their siblings during this transit as they are likely to fall ill. Financially, the natives need to be extra careful as they may end up spending lavishly on materialistic things. In case, the natives are planning to step into partnership business, they need to stay cautious else they may end up being cheated by their partner. During this period, the natives will be highly curious that will help them in bringing out new ideas and information. They may also try things out of their comfort zone. The natives need to be good listeners during this period else things may get problematic.

Leo For people belonging to this sign, the Mercury transit in Cancer will take place in the twelfth house of their horoscope. The twelfth house of these natives symbolise spirituality, bad health and losses. Some natives may try to adopt a lavish lifestyle and may spend on materialistic things. This may make them economically unstable. Some natives may spend money in matters related to court and to drive away their enemies. They may also spend on the medical expenses and hospitalization of their family members. This continuous outgoing of wealth and money will cause them stress. Some natives may find this time quite challenging for them. During this transit, they need to be extra careful for their health as they may end up falling sick at this time. They may get anxiety during this period. In order to fight anxiety and worries, they can perform yoga and meditation. Including fruits and vegetables in their diet can help the natives in keeping themselves healthy. The natives need to be careful when sharing their secrets with someone. People may betray them and break their trust. Natives need to be careful of their opponents as they may plan something nasty. The natives will receive huge support from their siblings during this transit. Some married natives may have conflicts with their spouse.

Virgo For people belonging to the Virgo moon sign, the Mercury transit in Cancer will take place in the eleventh house of their horoscope. During this time, the natives will find some improvement in their personality. This will help them in attracting people around them. During this transit, the logical thinking and intelligence of these natives will evolve more and more. Natives need to avoid misusing their intelligence for getting into fraudulent activities, else this may cause huge problems to them in the near future. Some natives could be quite quarrelsome during this transit. During this time, the natives may desire for happiness and in order to fulfill the same, they may end up spending lavishly on some materialistic things. This may affect them financially. However, the natives will be benefited by their colleagues at work. They will be able to defeat their enemies during this time. Their communication skills will fetch them immense respect in the society. They will also gain some happiness from their children. Students will be inclined towards science and research subjects. Some natives may take part in social activities during this time.

Libra For people belonging to the Libra moon sign, the Mercury transit in Cancer will take place in the tenth house of their horoscope. Natives who are into certain job profiles may get a chance to travel abroad. Those who are doing business with foreign clients will be able to expand their business during this period. Some may plan to settle down abroad. Some natives may get to see dirty politics at their workplace. They are advised to refrain themselves from office politics. Natives may invest money in buying vehicles or houses during this transit. Some natives need to improve their relationship with their father. During this transit, the natives will be feeling positive and content. They may dominate their opponents. Those who are into their father's business, will get to taste success. Some people may get involved in certain spiritual and religious work. This will increase their respect in the society. They will receive immense support from their friends and relatives. This will further drive them towards success. Some people may get support from government policies but they are advised to take better care of their health else they may suffer from cold and cough.

Scorpio Mercury the eight and eleventh house lords will be posited in the ninth house, which is also the house of Cancer. During this time, you will be fortunate and get money with the help of your luck and destiny. You can also gain from the ancestral or hereditary property. Furthermore, you can gain money if you are in the profession of writing, editing, singing or business. For any work that you do, you will achieve results after doing a lot of research during this period. Your general attitude towards your life at this time will be a happy and easy one. You may also waste your time on unnecessary things.You will be head-strong for anything that you do. Although you might lose some fame in society at this time, so you need to be careful in this regard. You can also become violent in support of your religious views. So, it is advised that you should not impose any of your beliefs on anyone. However, if you carry your belief in a calm manner, then you will succeed as a spiritual speaker. Native students may also plan to study abroad in which you can find success. Students can also take up higher education in language-related subjects.

Sagittarius During this time, the planet Mercury which owns the lordship of the seventh and tenth house will be sitting in the eighth house of the Sagittarius natives. This time cannot be said to be favourable for you. Those into a job may face several challenges at their workplace, and the business people may also see some losses. You will have to work hard to accumulate wealth. You may also get a chance to work in some foreign country. You may benefit from some ancestral property. The job where you are taking care of others or helping others will bring you success. Also, your mind will run very quickly at this time because of this, the natives who are into intelligence services will find success. You may get a strong inclination towards occultism. Married natives can also find troubles with their partner, for which you are advised that you should resolve it cautiously and with patience. If something is troubling you in your head, share the same with your family, which will help you ease off the stress.

Capricorn For natives belonging to this moon sign, Mercury rules the sixth and ninth house of their horoscope. The sixth house denotes diseases, competition and fights whereas the ninth house denotes luck, auspicious work and prosperity. This year the Mercury transit in Cancer will be taking place in the seventh house of their horoscope. The seventh house of these natives represents associations, partnerships and marriage. During this transit, the natives are advised to stay cautious and take good care of their spouse, else they may fall ill. Natives should try spending more time with their spouse. This will help them in strengthening their bond. Else the natives may end up fighting and arguing with their spouse every now and then. Natives who are into partnership business, need to be extra careful especially when dealing with their associates. Otherwise they may have petty fights and arguments. For natives who are into litigation will be finding this transit as quite favourable. They will be able to convince their clients and earn huge profits. Natives who are single will be fortunate during this period. They will be finding a person of their dreams. But the natives are advised to avoid making any decision in haste and take enough time before drawing a conclusion.

Aquarius For people belonging to the Aquarius moon sign, the Mercury transit in Cancer will be taking place in the sixth place of their horoscope. The transit will prove to be highly favourable for students preparing for competitive exams. Their writing skill will be quite good during this period and they will have a good hold on their subjects. However, students who are into research may find it extremely difficult to focus on their studies as they will find themselves surrounded by several distractions. The natives are advised to take better care of their health as their immune system could be weak and fragile during this period. They may get allergic to certain food. This may cause them to get the flu and certain sleeping disorders. Natives expecting transfer will get some good news. They may experience certain changes in their professional life. People who are willing to switch jobs, need to start looking for new opportunities. Natives willing to invest their money need to be cautious before investing their hard-earned money. Else they may end up incurring heavy losses. People need to put more effort into their professional life. This will help them in tasting success in their endeavours. Some natives may face certain problems from their children as they may end up getting some injuries.