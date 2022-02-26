Mercury Transit in Aquarius On O6 March 2022 On 12 Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Time will be favourable for people who are employed. If you work hard, you will get the desired results. You can easily convince people and therefore, it will come in handy while attracting customers. Businessmen can invest in something new or even find a business partner. There can be an additional source of earning. People preparing for competitive exams will get some special advantages during this time. Your relationship with your friends will also grow, but there will be some issues in your love life. Remedy - You may worship Lord Ganesha and offer Boondi ladoos on Wednesday.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You will radiate confidence while meeting the deadlines at your workplace. You will be able to complete your work on time. Businessmen can invest in new ventures and they will surely reap profits. They will also invest in new projects and try new skills and techniques for success. Your will share a beautiful bond with your family members. The ambience of your home will be nice. Your boss may also do some personal favour on you. Remedy- You may worship Lord Vishnu and read stories of Dasha Avatar.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Professionally, you will reap the efforts of your hard work. This time will be good for those who are into business related to travelling or associated with some foreign companies. Your new schemes and strategies will incur good results. Some people may have a sudden interest in the astrology and therefore, they will take the interest in same. On the personal front, you will socialise with a lot of people and this will expand your friend circle. Your relationship with your father will be amiable.



Remedy - You need to wear an Emerald in gold in the ring finger of your right hand.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Be careful while working at your workplace, your enemies may plan some conspiracy against you. You will have to make extra efforts to prove your capabilities. People who are working in MNCs will have a better time. You may have a strong inclination towards spirituality. Emotionally you may feel a bit low. Your loved ones may not support you and that can make you sad. Students, especially who are pursuing higher studies will get desired results. You may feel little bit low during this time. Remedy - You need to plant and nurture a basil tree.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Businessmen will secure their position in the market. Their reputation and skills will ensure that they garner good profits. If you have a business partner, you will yield good results. Employed people may make frequent travel plans during this time. Your bond with your spouse will improve which will make you happy. Love and romance will be in the air. You will also go out with your family and spend some quality time with them. You will also plan a trip with them. If you are doing business in partnership, it will yield good results. Remedy- You may recite "Gajendra Moksha Stotram" every morning.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You will gain some recognition for your hard work during this time. You will achieve your goals but may have to deal with some arguments during this time. This period will be auspicious for people engaged in banking, accounts, or even litigation. If you are planning to switch your job, this is the right time. Businessmen are advised not to invest in any short or long term projects. Students who are preparing for competitive exams will have desired results. You need to take care of your health during this time as you may suffer from some illnesses. Remedy- You may donate green coloured clothes on a Wednesday.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Employed people will get the opportunity to show their talent, especially the ones who are associated with media, theatre or journalism. You passion to hone your skills will help you gain appreciation from your colleagues. You will find innovative solutions to critical problems. This transit will be auspicious for students. If you are involved with someone romantically then this time will be favourable for you. You may go for a pilgrimage or become spiritually inclined. Remedy - You need to donate green bangles to young girls on Wednesday.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November This time will be favourable for people engaged in the real estate business. People who are working in government offices may get a job transfer. Your family will support you during this time. The ambience of your home will be good and you will also welcome some friends or extended family members during this time. You may decorate your home with new designs and spend some money. However, you need to take care of your mother, as she may fall ill. If you have plans to buy a vehicle, this is the right time. Remedy- You may recite ‘Vishnu Sahasranama' in the morning.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your communication skills will be good and therefore, you will draw a lot of customers. At your workplace, your hard work will be recognized. You may also receive a promotion or an increment during this time. You may also plan short trips with your siblings or colleagues. You will become an inspiration for many due to your hard work. People who are married, need to put extra effort into their relationship. You need to communicate to avoid any gaps. People who are single may want to go on a date. Remedy - You need to wear Virdhara Mool wrapped in green cloth in the armpit of your right hand on Wednesday.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You may make some new business deals that will be productive in future and yield great results. Travel is on the cards and you may be able to convince potential clients for your business due to your skills. Those who are looking for jobs may get the desired result. You may invest in property during this time. People who have invested in the stock market will have sudden financial gains. You may have some conflict with your mother, but your relationship with your father will be good. Do not criticise anyone, as it may only hurt your family members. Remedy- Donate green lentils at the Temple on Wednesday.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Do not take risks in your career during this time as you may suffer loss. At the workplace, your colleagues and boss will recognise your hardwork and give appreciation. You will be able to draw new clients to your office. This time is favourable for those who want to uplift themselves. If you are family planning, then this is the right time to have kids. For people who are in a romantic relationship, their love will blossom. Also, married ones need to communicate more for better understanding. Remedy- You may feed green grass to a cow, especially on Wednesdays.