Mercury Transit In Aquarius 2021: How It Will Affect Different Zodiac Sign

Aries For people belonging to this sign, Mercury governs the third and sixth house of their horoscope. The transit in Aquarius will take place in the eleventh house of their horoscope which represents desires, income and gains. For these people, the transit will prove to be highly beneficial as they will be able to generate multiple sources of income. They will gain success through their hardwork and determination. Those who were looking forward to being in a happy and healthy relationship with a genuine and caring person, would find a suitable match. Not only this, but this is going to be a great time for tying the knot. These people will be able to improve their communication and writing skills. The transit may bring some opportunities to go on short-distance trips. For students, the transit will bring a great time. They will be able to focus on their competitive exams and give their best.

Taurus Those who were born under the effect of this zodiac sign, will host the transit in the tenth house of their horoscope. The tenth house of their horoscope symbolises name, career and fame. If you happen to be someone who belongs to this zodiac sign then, you will be making a significant growth in your career. Your workplace will bring great opportunities and gains for you. In terms of investments and money, this is going to be a beneficial time for you. Investment done during this transit will generate better sources of income for you. For people who are into family business, the transit is going to be highly fruitful. You will be able to spend more time with your loved ones, thereby making everyone happy. You can expect monetary help from your parents. On the other hand, your children will do exceptionally well during this time.

Gemini For people belonging to this sign, the Mercury transit in Aquarius will be taking place in the ninth house of their horoscope. During this transit, you will stay optimistic, positive and healthy. During this transit, you will be inclined towards spirituality. In terms of your professional life, things will be quite smooth as you will be able to give your best despite all the odds. You may get opportunities for work-related travel which will prove to be extremely beneficial. You may also go on a long-distance pilgrimage. You will find yourself more confident than what you were. Due to this, you will be expressing your thoughts, ideas and opinions in the best manner. If you have been planning to venture into any business then this is going to be a favourable time for you. In case, you are already into the import and export business then you will be getting success during this transit. Not only this, but you will also develop strong and new relationships with whosoever you come across.

Cancer For people belonging to this zodiac sign, the transit will be taking place in the eighth house of their horoscope. Since the eighth house symbolises sudden loss/gain and inheritance. The natives of this sign may come across various ups and downs. At times you may feel that your hard work is not bringing you the desired results. Due to this, the transit will make you feel demotivated. Apart from this, you need to keep a check on what you speak, else you may land in great troubles. During this transit, you may also have some skin-related issues. Therefore, you need to take the best care of your health. You need to avoid travelling during this transit as things may not be beneficial for you. However, your communication skills and diplomatic behaviour will help you in dealing with the problems and winning the confidence of people around you.

Leo The Mercury transit will be taking place in the seventh house of your horoscope. This transit will prove to be a benefactor of partnership and marriage. People belonging to this sign will be generating a good income and business deals. Those who are into partnership business will be able to have fruitful results and expand their business deal. But initiating a new business during this transit may prove to be a wrong decision for you. Your constant efforts and hardwork will allow you to grow significantly during this transit. For married couples, this transit may seem to be a bit challenging. Thus, they are advised to keep their ego aside and spend some good time with each other. Being accepting of each other can also help in having a blissful married life.

Virgo For people belonging to this sign, the Mercury transit in Aquarius will be taking place in the sixth house of their horoscope which symbolises diseases, debt, and enemies. Due to some unfavourable reasons, you and your partner may experience some distance in the relationship. But that doesn't mean your relationship is short-lived or your partner doesn't love you. During this phase, make sure you consume healthy and nutritious food as this will keep you stress-free and healthy. You may spend a lot during this transit which can cause worry to you. You need to stay careful and cautious at times else you may end up in severe problems. During this time, you will be getting fruitful and favourable results which will bring you closer to your goals. Your seniors and colleagues may appreciate your hard work and productivity during this transit. You are advised not to argue unnecessarily and stay careful of your enemy else they may harm you in a nasty way.

Libra This Mercury transit in Aquarius will be taking place in the fifth house of your horoscope. Since the fifth house symbolises romance, love, children and education. The transit will bring a fruitful time for you as your income will grow exponentially. Also, your plans will go ahead without any obstacles. During this period, you will be working hard thus, scaling better profits than your competitors. For lovers, this is the favourable time. Married couples may go on a trip. Those who want to get married will come across some good proposals. Financially, this period will be favourable for you as you will be making huge profits. During this transit, you will be making a good image among your superiors.

Scorpio Those who belong to this zodiac sign will be hosting this transit in the fourth house of their horoscope. Since this house represents comfort, mother, luxuries and land, the transit will be affecting the same. You may come across some lucrative opportunities for earning money such as gambling or investing money in the lottery. If you are dealing with any property related transactions will bring huge profits to you. There will be a family get together which will prove to be highly beneficial for you. Students need to work hard and perform well in the examinations.

Sagittarius People born under this sign will be hosting the transit in the third house of their horoscope. The house represents younger siblings, strength and bravery. You will be doing well in your partnership business. The transit will provide you a great opportunity to spend time with your siblings. You may also go on a trip with them. However, if you go on any trip, then stay cautious. Your communication skill will improve during this transit and this will help you in improving your relation with your relatives. You will earn great name and fame during this phase.

Capricorn For the natives of this sign, the transit of Mercury in Aquarius will transit in the second house of their horoscope. During this period, you would be making a long lasting impression on people you come across. You will be able to make huge profits through your fortune and luck. You will be learning some convincing and money-making skills. During this time, you will be enjoying good food but then you need to avoid eating anything just for the sake of it. The intake of junk and excess food may disturb your health and make you feel bloated. In addition to your health, you also need to take care of your parents' health. Students will be scoring good marks in competitive exams.

Aquarius If you happen to be someone who belongs to the Aquarius sign, you will be hosting the transit in the first house of your horoscope. This transit is going to be highly beneficial for you. Your relationship with your family and friends will improve. During this time, you are advised to take best care of your health else you may face some health-related problems during this transit. Try to avoid taking decisions in a hurry. Otherwise things may lead to downfall. You also need to keep control over your expenses to avoid any financial crisis. People who are into partnership business may develop a stronger bond.