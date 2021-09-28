Mercury Retrograde 2021: Mercury Retrogrades in Libra, Effects on Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Mercury is the Lord of the third and sixth house and is retrograding in the seventh house. There will be turbulence in your married life. Do not keep any wedding plans around this time. Avoid confrontation or clashes at your workplace. While doing business, be very clear about investment. Avoid travel plans, as it will turn into losses. Remedy: You need to donate green objects and it will benefit you.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May For Taurus, Mercury is the Lord of the second and fifth houses and will retrograde in the sixth house of debt, enemies and daily wages. There are chances of financial losses during this period so make investment wisely. Invest your time in the nutrition and education of children. Follow a proper diet and exercise regularly to keep yourself fit. Remedy: You need to keep fast on Wednesdays as this will give you favourable results.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June For Gemini, Mercury is the lord of the first and fourth house and retrograde in the fifth house of love, romance and children. There can be miscommunication during this period. You may get in touch with your old friends. The ambience of your house will be pleasant most of the time. There can be minor issues related to your health. Remedy: You need to pour water on the Tulsi plant every day except Sundays.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July For Cancerians, mercury is the lord of the third and 12th house in retrograde in the fourth house of comfort mother and property. Do not invest in financial matters, problems will get delayed. Your mother may get minor elements during this time. You will be able to control unwanted expenses, you may also get the opportunity for financial gains. Remedy: You need to donate useful articles to poor children or orphans.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August For Leo, Mercury is the ruler of the second and 11th house in retro bait in the third house. Financially it is advised to avoid any use investments and those planning to invest are advised to invest very carefully by scrutinising all the angles. Professionally the job seekers might get a promotion or salary hike during this time and your terms with superior and senior officials may improve during this time. Remedy: You offer laddoos and Lord Ganesha temple on Wednesdays.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September For Virgo, mercury is the lord of the first and tenth house which relates to profession and career and will retro Gate in the second house of communication, wealth and family. You need to channelise your savings in the right direction. Time is good for investing somewhere. You can expect sudden and unexpected gains during this period. Remedy: You need to avoid eating eggs, meat or alcohol, as this will prove beneficial for you.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October For Libra natives, Mercury is the lord of the ninth and twelfth houses. Your expenses will be high and therefore you need to be careful. You may be a little stressed and therefore, you can work out to keep yourself fit. Also, doing meditation and yoga may help. Remedy: You need to keep a glass of water at your bedside at night. Pour this water on a peepal tree in the morning.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November For Scorpians, Mercury rules the eighth and eleventh house and retrograde in the house of expenses, losses and salvation. Abstain from investing money during this time. You need to take care of your relationship and do not make decisions being emotional. You may not get proper support from your superiors. You need to take care of your health.



Remedy: You need to offer water to Sun every day and donate milk and rice in a temple regularly.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December For Sagittarians, Mercury is the Lord's seventh and tenth house Mercury retrograde in Libra will be very beneficial for you as you will see an increase in social status. If you are in a business partnership, you will earn a profit. You will be socialising with your friends during this time. You can buy or sell a property during this time.



Remedy: You need to donate Chana Dal and yellow clothes to a temple.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January For Capricorn, Mercury is the lord of the sixth and ninth houses and retrograde in the tenth house of career, name and fame. You may have to work hard to achieve your goals. You will work efficiently at your office. Your relationship with your father may improve. Students preparing for competitive exams are likely to score well. You may also travel abroad for official work. You may also conduct donations. Remedy: You need to wear silver on the neck as this will give you favourable results.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February For Aquarius, Mercury rules the fifth and the eighth house and will retrograde in the ninth house of luck, fortune and religion. You will see your children progress and they will perform well in their studies. You may feel exhausted mentally and physically. Practice yoga and meditation. There can be a little misunderstanding between you and your friends or your partner, solve it in a calm manner. Remedy: You need to Recite beej mantra of Mercury that is Om Buddhaya Namah 108 times every day.