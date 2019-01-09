Makar Sankranti 2019: Zodiac Signs That Might Have A Tough Time

Makar Sankranti is one of the most popular Hindu festivals as it is celebrated throughout the country. It is observed as per the Gregorian calendar on 14 January. However, this year it will be celebrated on 15 January 2019. The day marks the transit of Sun into Capricorn, the astrological zodiac sign associated with Saturn or Shani Dev.

The Sun will enter Capricorn only at 1.24 pm on 14 January. When this happens during the evening hours, the next day is considered the actual Makar Sankranti day. So Makar Sankranti will begin from 14 January evening and will continue till the entire day on 15 January 2019. However, the effects remain there for the next 26 days. Here is a list of the zodiac signs that might have to face some tough time as the effects of the transit remain.