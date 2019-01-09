Makar Sankranti 2019: Zodiac Signs That Might Have A Tough Time

Makar Sankranti is one of the most popular Hindu festivals as it is celebrated throughout the country. It is observed as per the Gregorian calendar on 14 January. However, this year it will be celebrated on 15 January 2019. The day marks the transit of Sun into Capricorn, the astrological zodiac sign associated with Saturn or Shani Dev.
The Sun will enter Capricorn only at 1.24 pm on 14 January. When this happens during the evening hours, the next day is considered the actual Makar Sankranti day. So Makar Sankranti will begin from 14 January evening and will continue till the entire day on 15 January 2019. However, the effects remain there for the next 26 days. Here is a list of the zodiac signs that might have to face some tough time as the effects of the transit remain.
Gemini
You need to be careful during the period when the effect of the Sun's transit will be there. As Ketu is already sitting in the eighth house, things might become difficult with the Sun entering Capricorn. Try not to undertake long travels and other risky tasks as chances of some accident are indicated. However, you might be praised at your workplace. This will help keep you in a good mood.
Cancer
The Sun's entry in Capricorn will take place in the seventh house in your case. This might bring some complications in the family life where the effect might be seen in married life. Partnerships in business might feel a need for some more coordination. Hence, try to maintain peace if you see coordination missing. However, chances of enemies getting defeated are also indicated.
Aquarius
The Aquarians might have to face a financial crisis. The reason would be an increase in expenditures. You might buy something not much needed. You might go on a visit to a temple or for a religious celebration. However, try not to go buying everything you want, at least for one month, while the effects of the transit remain. This will help save money.
TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Rajya Sabha Live: Quota Bill A Sixer In Slog Overs, More To Come, Says RS Prasad
-
- List Of Smartphones Slated To Receive Android Pie Update In 2019
- All-New Maruti WagonR Official Teaser Released
- BCCI Issues Show-Cause Notice To Hardik Pandya & KL Rahul
- RBI Forms Digital Payments Committee Headed By Nandan Nilekani
- Tiger Undergoing Root Canal Video Viral
- Gully Boy Trailer: Ranveer & Alia Starrer Is Power-packed
- Pakur, The Unapparent Beauty