Know Your Tree Personality: Know About The Trees That Will Suit You Best And Reveal Your Traits Zodiac Signs

Tree divination is actually known technically as Celtic Tree Astrology which bases its interpretation of personality and behaviour on the time of our births. Earlier on, Druids who were regarded as a highly cerebral race developed this branch from their insights about earth cycles and the way they were connected with trees. Trees, according to them, were the carriers of some mystic knowledge and our personalities could be represented by certain types of trees. Find out your tree personality and the characters associated with it.

1. Birch Tree - The Achiever (24 December - 20 January)

Highly driven and motivated, Birch tree people motivate others and try to stretch beyond their limits to achieve more. Birch signs are tough but tolerant. They rise to the occasion as they are born leaders. Being a leader suits them the best. Otherwise, in your lighter moods, you are a person that lights up the room with your quick wit and repartee.

You get along well with Vine and Willow signs.

2. Rowan Tree - The Thinker (21 January - 17 February)

You are the philosopher of the zodiac and visionary with lofty ideals. Being original and creative and you appear cool although you are a burning ember inside. This trait keeps you motivated to achieve higher status in life. Your mere presence can change people's minds and situations. Your draw a quiet and serene influence and your unique views are very much admired.

A Rowan pairs well with Ivy and Hawthorn signs.

3. Ash Tree - The Enchanter (18 February - 17 March)

Being free-thinkers and imaginative to the brim, they have innate intuition and artistic proclivities Except for your moodiness and taciturn tendencies, you inspire everyone you are surrounded with. You are always inspired by nature and a muse to the core. Your enchanting personality is always in a state of renewal and you are not particularly sensitive to what people think of you. You have a genuine interest in art, poetry, science, and theology. You are in a constant state of self-renewal and rarely place value on what others think of you. Ash signs partner well with Willow and Reed signs.

4. Alder Tree - The Trailblazer (18 March - 14 April)

Alder signs are natural-born pathfinders. You are a trailblazer with a fiery passion that gets you, followers. Charming and extroverted, you are comfortable with most personality types. This is due to your confidence and faith in yourself. Alder signs are very focused and like to keep time. Action and results motivate you. Alders pair well with Hawthorn, Oak and even Birch signs.

5. Willow Tree - The Observer (15 April - 12 May)

As a willow, you are highly creative, and intelligent, who is also realistic about things and more patient than others. You impress those around you with your photographic memory. You have immense potential that seeks every opportunity to spill out of you but you are too unassuming to let it out. You will ultimately win due to your burning ambition.

Willows pair well with Birch and Ivy.

6. Hawthorn - The Illusionist (13 May - 09 June)

Appearances are deceptive and hawthorns are no exception. They live ordinary lives but have that fiery potential and keep that fountain of creativity alive.. they are well-adjustable, naturally inquisitive, excellent listeners, and used most frequently as a vent by people to unburden themselves. You are a witty person with amazing insight.

Hawthorn signs match up nicely with Ashes and Rowans.

7. Oak Tree - The Stabilizer (10 June - 07 July)

Strong and protective of the distressed, and the voiceless, they are your typical crusaders and speak up for the cause of the underdog. You are generous and helpful and exude confidence with a positive outlook. You are a history buff who loves to discuss your findings with others. They live long with large family which is involved with community networks.

Oak signs pair off well with the Ash, Reed, and Ivy signs.

8. Holly Tree - The Ruler (08 July - 04 August)

Holly is a regal personality, that is noble and usually seen in highly powerful positions. You have a rare uncanny knack to wade through difficulties and overcome challenges. When you are in a setback due to something, you remain alert till you take over the lost track. As you are rarely defeated you are treated as a leader. You are fiercely competitive and ambitious at the same time being generous, kind and affectionate. Academically a shining star, you are highly intelligent.

Holly signs may look like Ash and Elder signs.

9. Hazel Tree - The Knower (05 August - 01 September)

Intelligent, and efficient, Hazel signs are gifted in academics, with an admirable ability to recapitulate. You are always aware of facts and are well-informed. You have a keen eye for detail, and a gift for numbers, and all analytical subjects. You make rules rather than abide by them.

Hazel signs join harmoniously with Hawthorn and Rowan signs.

10. Vine tree - the equalizer (02 September - 29 September)

Vine signs are unpredictable personalities who are a bundle of contradictions and indecisive natured. You listen to both sides equally and empathize with both sides. Hence the contradiction. You see only the good in both groups and hence you can't favour one group over the other. Finer things like food, wine, music, and art complement your charm, style, poise and elegance which others admire.

Vine signs pair well with Willow and Hazel signs.

11. Ivy tree - The Survivor (30 September - 27 October)

Ivys can overcome any adverse situation. With sharp intellect coupled with compassion, you are a truly helping hand to people in distress. You have certain troubled times in your life which you will endure with your natural grace and plodding nature. Witty, charming, and soft-spoken, you can carry yourself well amidst social gatherings.

Ivy signs are attracted to Oak and Ash signs.

12. Reed tree - The Inquisitor (28 October - 24 November)

Reeds are the proverbial secret keepers who love good-humoured gossip and scandals, and legends and lore attract you endlessly. You are also an excellent historian journalist, detective and archaeologist due to these predominant traits. You love people because you love to keep analysing them and finding your pleasure in this constantly ongoing activity.

Reed signs join well with Ash or Oak signs.

13. Elder tree - The Seeker (25 November - 23 December)

Freedom loving and wild, these signs are those people who have had a remarkably fast life in their younger days. You are extroverted but have a withdrawn demeanour which is why you are not included in the group. You are considerate and helpful but these good acts get masked by your honest outbursts. Elder signs fit well with Alder and Holly signs.

