July 2022: Auspicious Wedding Dates With Muhurat Timings

Speaking about marriage from the Hindu perspective, the institution of traditional Indian marriage is to uphold the values of an ideal family setup that provides social security, support system, and emotional strength to the members in it.

Family can never break down if it is bounded by love, trust and respect. Hindu marriage prepares the couple for the ultimate goals of life, namely Dharma (responsibility/duties), arth (meaning), and kama which finally lead towards Moksha (liberation)., According to the Hindu texts, there are three primary aims of a marriage- dharma (duty), praja (progeny) and rati (sexual pleasure).

The traditional marriage includes the seven vows or Saptapadi. The first phera (round) involves praying for prosperity and happiness. The second phera signifies physical and mental strength. The third phera signifies wealth and loyalty. The fourth phera is for immense happiness and respect. The fifth phera signifies for progeny and to beget obedient children. The sixth phera signifies staying with each other forever and keeping each other happy. The seventh phera is taken as a seal of promise and to be faithful to each other.. It is only when the couple takes their seven steps together, around the homagni, (the homa fire) that they are considered married.

As per the Hindu belief, marriages are made in heaven, and once they are married, their souls are entwined with each other for the next seven births. Also, marriage teaches how to bond with family, practice adjustment, grow in wisdom and maturity, have a wider worldview, and develop moral and emotional strength to equip oneself and face all hurdles successfully. Family, for the same reason, helps one evolve into a better human being and lends a sense of completion.

Marriage as per Hindu tradition assigns a role to each member and lets them appreciate the true love that blossoms after years of understanding and togetherness. As per Hindu laws, the chief role of marriage is not to tread on each others' rights as human beings and define the relationship with children within the community. In fact, as per some surveys, married people are known to have lesser stress and better immunity compared to single people. Let us scroll through to know the auspicious wedding dates in the month of July 2022.

SL No. DATE/DAY MONTH ZODIAC SIGN CONSTELLATION SHUBH MUHURAT 1. 04 July 2022, Monday Ashadha-Panchami Leo Makha 05:28 am to 08:43 am 2. 06 July, Wednesday Ashadha-Saptami Virgo Uttara Phalguni 11:11 am to 11:42 am 3. 07 July 2022, Thursday Ashadha-Ashtami Virgo Hasta Star 07:44 am to 12:19 pm 4. 08 July 2022, Friday Ashadha-Navami Libra Chitra 05:30 am to 12:13 pm 5. 9 July 2022, Saturday Ashadha-Dashami Libra Swati 05:30 am to 11:25 pm 6. 14 July 2022, Thursday Ashadha-Pratipada Capricorn Uttara Ashadha 09:47 am to 08:36 pm 7. 18 July 2022, Monday Ashadha-Panchami Pisces Uttara Bhadrapada 05:16 am and 09:35 am 8. 19 July 2022, Tuesday Ashadha-Shasthi Pisces Uttara Bhadrapada 05:37 am to 07:50 am 9. 20 July 2022, Wednesday Ashadha-Saptami Pisces Revati 05:36 am to 12:02 pm 10. 21 July 2022, Thursday Ashadha, Ashtami Aries Ashwini 05:36 am to 12:19 pm 11. 23 July 2022, Saturday Ashadha Dashami Taurus Rohini 07:03 pm to 09:38 am 12. 24 July 2022 Sunday Ashadha-Ekadashi Taurus Rohini 05:38 am to 22:00 pm 13. 25 July 2022, Monday Ashadha-Dwadashi Taurus/Gemini Mrigashira 05:38 am to 15:03 pm 14. 30 July 2022, Saturday Shravan-Dwitiya Leo Magha 07:00 pm to 09:42 am 15. 31 July 2022, Sunday Shravan-Tritiya Leo Makha 05:42 am to 02:20 pm

Dates in July starting from 14 July till 26 September 2022 will not be applicable in North India for marriages or weddings as they occur in the Devshayan period.

