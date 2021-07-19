Venus Transit In Leo 2021: Effects On Different Zodiac Signs

Aries For people belonging to the Aries moon sign, the Venus transit will take place in the fifth house of their horoscope. The house represents affairs, love, relationship and studies. Since Venus governs the second house for people belonging to the Aries moon sign, the transit will enhance the impact on the fifth house of these natives. Natives who are in love, will develop intense feelings towards each other. They may plan to tie the knot to their beloved. While those who are married will share a romantic and strong bond with their spouse. During this transit, they will be quite passionate with their partner. Natives who are single can either propose to their crush or find a suitable partner. Some of the natives will be able to convince and persuade other people with their eloquent and sweet words. For students, the transit will bring favourable results. They will be inclined towards study and will perform well. The transit will impact the performance and help the natives in scoring good marks during this transit. Those who are in to interior and fashion designing or fine arts will be utilising their potential to the fullest. They will be completing their assignments on time and this will keep their spirits high.

Taurus For people belonging to the Taurus moon sign, the planet Venus rules their first house that represents self, body and the sixth house, representing diseases, conflicts and services. During the transit, the Venus will be positioned in the fourth house of these natives representing domestic comforts and family. The natives will be inclined towards their family and would work hard to ensure their comforts. The natives will have an increased expenditure in terms of household things as they will be spending enough to keep their family members happy. During this transit, the natives are advised to take best care of their mother and consider taking advice from the medical experts and practitioners. Natives looking forward to finding a job will come across some really good opportunities. They will find a better work from home opportunity during this period. Students will get success as their energy level will be quite high during this transit. They will be able to understand the subjects in a better manner. Natives preparing for competitive exams will find this transit quite fruitful and favourable.

Gemini For people belonging to the Venus moon sign, the transit will take place in the third house of their horoscope. The house represents relationships, love, affairs and studies. In addition to this, Venus is the house of expenditure, travels and overseas. During this transit, the entrepreneurs will be having a favourable time. They will be achieving their goals with the help of their hard work. However, they will be spending more time with their family members. During this time, the natives will be having a good time with their siblings and will cherish the moments spent with them. They may go on a long drive with their siblings and would cherish the moments later in their life. Natives who are into writing, fine arts and literature will be quite creative during this time, they will be practicing hard to perform better. The single natives may get into a relationship during this transit. They are advised to start slowly and build an emotional bond with their partner during the initial days of their relationship. The natives will be having a good time with their friends and associates. Their speech and personality will be quite impressive and attractive during this transit. Natives who are into relationships are advised to stay careful during this transit else their aggressive attitude may create disturbances in their relationship.

Cancer For people belonging to this moon sign, the Venus transit in Leo will take place in the second house of their horoscope. The house represents happiness, family, accumulated wealth, speech, income, gains and domestic comforts. This transit will bring favourable time in terms of finances also known as the Dhan Yoga. the natives will be having a flourishing financial condition during this transit. Those who are planning to make long term investments can do the same as the time is fruitful for it. During this transit, the natives will be having an affectionate and warm bond with their mother. They will be quite sensitive towards fulfilling her desires and wishes.



During the transit, the natives will earn a good reputation in the society. The people around you will eagerly wait for hearing your words. People who are into family business will be sharing a healthy bond with their family members. The natives will be having great enthusiasm in whatever they do. During this transit, the natives will be getting assistance from their friends and acquaintances.

Leo Venus represents the strength and hardwork of the people belonging to the Leo moon sign. Venus governs the third house of the horoscope of people belonging to the Leo sign. The third house represents hard work and strength for these natives. The house also represents karma and profession. In addition to this, the Venus transit in Leo will take place in the first house of horoscopes of the natives. The transit will bring immense happiness and prosperity into the lives of these natives. The natives will feel quite confident and enthusiastic during this period. People around them will be admiring the behaviour of these people. The eating habits of these individuals will be defined during this period. They will enjoy having tangy and sour food. People working in the music, literature, media, designing, decor, drama and arts industry will be having a favourable time during this transit. The professional life of these natives will be admired by people around them. The married natives will be sharing warmth and love in their relationship. They may go on some romantic dates with their better half. The natives will be having a feeling of love around them.

Virgo For people belonging to the Virgo moon sign, the Venus transit in Leo will take place in the twelfth house of their horoscope. The twelfth house represents expenditure, luxuries and pleasure. However, Venus governs the second house of their horoscope which symbolises wealth. People dealing in the export import industry will be benefited from foreign clients. The natives will be generating profits by selling products and services. Since you will be able to allure your clients with the best of the products and services. The natives will become a spendthrift during this transit. They will be buying certain luxurious and expensive things during this transit. Those who are planning to travel overseas, can utilise this period. The natives will be getting visas easily and can enjoy every moment. They will be enjoying their trips to the fullest. The natives will be having an inclination towards donating money for religious and charitable causes.

Libra For people belonging to the Libra moon sign, the Venus transit in Leo will take place in the eleventh house of their horoscope. The eleventh house represents luxuries. During this transit, the natives will be accumulating wealth and money. The natives may spend a lot on materialistic things during this time to enjoy happiness. The natives will be quite successful at work.



During this transit, the natives will be making new friends. This will enhance their friends and social circle. Venus will be impacting the fifth house of love and emotions. During this transit, you will be extremely flirty. The natives will be visiting foreign countries. Some of the natives may plan to settle down in the foreign countries. During this transit, the natives will be having their peace of mind. During this time, they will be making travel plans. This transit will overall be quite favourable for the natives.

Scorpio For people belonging to the Scorpio moon sign, the Venus transit in Leo will take place in the tenth house of their horoscope. The natives can expect some mixed results during this transit. Those who are into business will be making more contact with people around them. This will help them in spreading their business across the world. However, the natives need to be careful during this period, especially if they are into partnership business. On the other hand, natives who are into some professional service, need to be extra careful during this time. The natives are advised to avoid falling into any kind of office politics during this time. The natives need to work hard as they may not get recognition easily at their workplace. Natives working in event management will be having success. Natives who are married will be having marital bliss. They will be enjoying the materialistic things along with their spouses. The natives are supposed to avoid trusting any new person blindly else this may create problems in their lives. There could be times when they may end up having stress caused due to overthinking.

Sagittarius For the people belonging to the Sagittarius moon sign, the Venus transit in Leo will take place in the ninth house of their horoscope. The transit will prove to be quite auspicious for these natives. The ninth house of these natives symbolises father. This means the transit will help the natives in improving their relationship with their father. During the transit, the natives will be receiving blessings from their father. The natives will engage themselves in spiritual and religious activities. This will help them in having and enjoying the peace of mind. During this transit, the natives will be actively taking part in social and charitable work. During this time, they will be highly successful in accumulating wealth. They will be gaining money from different sources. Natives who are married will be having a good life with their partner and would enjoy the company of each other. They will be finding happiness for their children. During this transit, people will be quite attracted towards the communication skills of these natives. Those who are seeking higher education will be gaining success in the financial sector. They may also gain benefit from some government policies. During this transit, the natives may plan to travel and may go to places to learn about different cultures. They will be quite cheerful during this entire transit.

Capricorn During this time, the Venus transit in Leo will take place in the eighth house of the horoscope of these natives. The transit may not be that favourable for the natives. Those who are into business will find a job or business that will bring success to them. However, those who are working in the field of research will find huge success. Those who are struggling to get a loan from the bank, will get it easily during this transit. Natives will be gaining money from their ancestral property. Those who are into relationships will be trying their best to avoid any arguments with their partner during this transit. Otherwise this may lead to a dead end in their relationship. Married natives will be finding love with their wife's luck. Students may lose concentration in their studies and may have to put additional efforts to give their best. They may get inclined towards subjects such as numerology, healing, astrology and much more.

Aquarius For people belonging to the Aquarius moon sign, the Venus transit in Leo will take place in the fourth house of ther horoscope. The house represents domestic comfort and happiness. The transit will also affect their house of luck, religion and prosperity. The Venus transit will bring joy and happiness in to the lives of the married natives. People who are into romantic relationships will be engaged to their beloved. While, the single natives looking on for a potential and loving partner will find the same. Natives may also go on some trips with their beloved and spouse. Natives who are into partnership business will find this transit highly auspicious for them. Their fortune will be in their favour and will bring good results in their lives. The natives will be spending good time with their family members. They may also go on trips with them. During this period, the natives may have some good news. They may enjoy some special occasion with their family members. They will be inclined towards religious activities. They may also engage in giving some donations to religious places and charitable trusts. During this transit, the natives will be having comfort and warmth in their speech. During this transit, the natives are quite caring and friendly.