Things To Donate On Makar Sankranti, As Per Your Zodiac Sign

By Ishi

Makar Sankranti is considered to be one of the most important festivals in India. This festival is believed to bless the individuals with spiritual blessings and various worldly gains.

Makar Sankranti is celebrated in the Shukla Paksha of Poush Masa, though the date is based on the Gregorian Calendar. However, this year the festival will be observed on 15 January 2019. Here, in this article, we are revealing a few tricks on how to get lucky by donating some of your household items, which are based on your zodiac signs.

things to donate on makar sankranti

According to astrology, donating some of the things on this day is believed to fetch you immense luck. On this festive day, according to astrology, the sun sets out from Sagittarius and enters Capricorn, which is considered to be very auspicious.

So, check out the list of things that you can donate according to your zodiac sign.

Array

Aries

According to astrology, the lord of Aries is considered to be the lord of Mars. People of this zodiac should ideally donate jaggery and sesame seeds on the day of Makar Sankranti for a brighter future.

Array

Taurus

These individuals fall under the category of best lovers. According to astrology, it will be auspicious for this zodiac sign to donate woollen clothes and sesame seeds on this festival.

Array

Gemini

As per the zodiac revelations, Mercury is the lord of this zodiac sign. Individuals of this zodiac sign need to donate sesame seeds and muskmelon on this day to get lucky. Feeding green fodder to a cow will also be beneficial.

Array

Cancer

According to astrology, the lord of this zodiac sign is the Moon. Individuals of this sign can get lucky for the year by donating sesame seeds, fruits and wool on this day.

Array

Leo

People of this sign have a similar nature to that of a lion. According to astrology, the lord of this zodiac is said to be the Sun. These individuals can get lucky by donating sesame seeds and blankets on this day.

Array

Virgo

According to astrology, the lord of this zodiac is said to be Mercury. These individuals need to donate sesame seeds, blankets, oil, and urad dal on this day. Offer fodder to a cow.

Array

Libra

According to astrology, the lord of this zodiac is Venus. Individuals of this zodiac must donate yellow sandal, milk and rice on this auspicious day.

Array

Scorpio

According to astrology, the lord of this zodiac is said to be Mars. Individuals of this zodiac should ideally donate the khichdi of rice and pulses to the poor on this day. Donating jaggery is also beneficial.

Array

Sagittarius

According to astrology, the lord of this zodiac is Jupiter. Individuals of this sign should donate sesame seeds and gram dal on this day to get lucky.

Array

Capricorn

According to astrology, the lord of this zodiac sign is said to be Saturn. These individuals should donate oil, sesame seeds, blanket or books on this day for luck and prosperity.

Array

Aquarius

Individuals of this zodiac wish to live their life independently. According to astrology, the lord of this zodiac is said to be Saturn. Individuals of this sign should donate sesame seeds and oil on this auspicious day.

Array

Pisces

According to astrology, the lord of this zodiac is said to be Jupiter. Individuals of this sun sign should donate sesame seeds, gram, sabudana, blankets or mosquito nets on this day for good luck.

