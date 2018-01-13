Things To Donate On Makar Sankranti, As Per Your Zodiac Sign

Makar Sankranti is considered to be one of the most important festivals in India. This festival is believed to bless the individuals with spiritual blessings and various worldly gains.

Makar Sankranti is celebrated in the Shukla Paksha of Poush Masa, though the date is based on the Gregorian Calendar. However, this year the festival will be observed on 15 January 2019. Here, in this article, we are revealing a few tricks on how to get lucky by donating some of your household items, which are based on your zodiac signs.

According to astrology, donating some of the things on this day is believed to fetch you immense luck. On this festive day, according to astrology, the sun sets out from Sagittarius and enters Capricorn, which is considered to be very auspicious.

So, check out the list of things that you can donate according to your zodiac sign.