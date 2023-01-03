Shakun Shastra: Signs Related To Pigeons Remedies oi-Pundreeka Valli

Shakuna means auspice or omen. Let us take an example for this. When you step out of the house on some errand, and a black cat or any coloured cat crosses your path it is considered a bad auspice. We also call it omen. When Dogs howl instead of barking, near any place, it shows that it is time for somebody near that spot to leave the earth. Animals give us certain signals that indicate something about our future which we should know. Animals are associated with certain planets and some energies which enables them to guide you through their signals.

You have samudrika shastra and vastu shastras, the most important astrological fields which carry information about future and the lucky prospects of a house, and its construction. Similarly, we have shakuna shastra for the birds which spell future in their own style for human beings when they arrive accidentally into our house.

Pigeons are the messengers of positivity that carry love and cheer wherever they fly. Shakuna shastra states that pigeons when they stop over at your home, should be fed with grains and corn. As per the ancient shastra, the positive vibrations radiate into the house. However, if pigeon decides to settle in your house, with a nest and baby pigeons and so on, it spells inauspicious outcome for that house.

Let's discuss the signs associated with the pigeon that can possibly bring good luck or bad luck.

When Pigeons Come To Your House Or Neighbourhood

Pigeons are the representatives of the Planet Mercury. They indicate that your love affairs are backed by luck. Since they are extremely fertile creatures, they are considered as a good omen for love. They can ward off any negativity from your house and your body constitution. They establish domestic bliss and concord at home.

If pigeons find your home a good place to stop by, it means that your house is calm, peaceful with the right vibrations for them to enter inside. It Is good to feed pigeons as it promotes luck in love affairs and solves the problems in marital life. If a couple is trying to tie the knot, it can hasten the marriage procedure.

Miscellaneous Remedies

1. Pigeon visits are favourable and lucky if they visit only on certain occasions, and sit on your terrace or windowsill but eventually leave the place, it is a good sign that augurs well for you.

2. When pigeons arrive at your home, make a nest near the windows, roofs and start breeding, it is a very negative signal.

3. When pigeons choose your home as their headquarters, and build their nests to stay with you as a family member, it is a negative sign. It shows that negative energies abound in your house.

4. Pigeons like in dilapidated houses although they would love human company. They are found mostly in deserted old and uninhabited houses and areas. There are many houses with no one living in them, but you can see many pigeons that have made it their home sweet home.

