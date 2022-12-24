Feng Shui Tips For Students To Score Well In Exams: 20 Suggestions Remedies oi-Pundreeka Valli

When exams fast approach, it is time for students to begin their studies/revision with more gusto and dedication. Exam is really a fever that topples the peace of mind of many parents and their kids. It is the dream of every kid and the parent to clear the exams with distinction or a rank and get enrolled in a prestigious school or college. Schools join their hands in their efforts most promptly and finally the result is declared. Your luck certainly plays a role here. You could use Feng Shui Feng shui that provides you time tested and true remedies for students to score well in exam and enhance their luck. Here are the tested and tried tips for you to browse through.

1. Have a designated place for studying.

2. Use red folders, notebooks, and binders to support motivation, taking action and attraction of good luck.

3. To help them with good exam grades, place red paper inside the front and back covers of your books and folders and then attach 9 small round mirrors on each of the inside covers placed in any pattern. Have the student visualize and feel themselves achieving great academic success

4. Have a bright light or globe that lights up and keep this turned on until you go to sleep.

5. The book shelves must be covered as open shelves affect concentration.

6. Avoid pictures and figurines that highlight the element of aggression in the study room.

7. Mop the study room with sea salt water once a week to remove traces of negative energies.

8. The colour of the room should be matching according to the element of the sector such as yellow is preferred in Southwest and northeast. The colour scheme should be balanced.

9. Whatever you need for studying should be at hand and arranged well.

10. If you place a crystal globe in the North east of the study room or desk and turn it 3 times a day, it proves lucky for those wanting to continue their education and brings luck in exams. Place a 7 or 9 level pagoda or education tower in the north east or the desk or room as it brings fame, progress and knowledge to the student. Try to hit the bed before 11 pm, which is the hour of the rat

11. Students should have wooden desks to study on and they can be painted with light colours as dark colours are energy consumers. Green and white improve clarity and focus.

12. Avoid piling up too many books on the desk. Instead have a small desk plant in the corner. In addition, remember to clean your desk every few days. After doing all these tasks, you are sure to experience a boost in your creativity and energy levels. So, get started on this today!

13. Having bright sources of light to improve your focus, to remove your fatigue and laziness. Let the sunlight in while studying.

14. Instead, pick bright colours for pens, chairs, wall paper and so on, to boost your energy and also make you motivated to study.

15. Keep the books clean as dust on them will deprive you of focus.

16. Keeping unwanted and damaged items on the desk is not lucky for studies. This applies to old newspapers as well.

17. Your desk should not face the window. If it does, then negate the effect by placing hanging wind chimes or lucky bamboo near your desk.

18. Lucky charms for exams are , Wind Chimes, Lucky bamboo plant, Laughing buddha statue, Pagoda Tower, and Crystal Globe. Owl is a great icon as it is basically for attracting positive energy, wealth creation, academic success, and good fortune.

19. Study table is best not kept in the bedroom as it will drain you of your energy. If you still insist, then keep it in the north or east direction of your bedroom.

20. Uncluttered reading area gives out good vibes. Opt to paint your room in light shades. Indoor plants help as they give out fresh air and a cool green to calm your eyes, Use lucky bamboos, money plants, and jade plants instead. You should not install mirrors in front of the bed or study table as it can affect your focus. Keep the area near your door free of clutter to welcome good vibes.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Story first published: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 20:30 [IST]